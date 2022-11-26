ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Court of Appeals to review ruling in Brown shooting footage case

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393vbw_0jLqcapf00

The N.C. Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear an appeal on Monday of a Superior Court’s judge’s year-old ruling dismissing media companies’ petition for release of law enforcement camera recordings in the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. in April 2021.

The fatal shooting of Elizabeth City resident Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies on April 21, 2021, sparked massive protests in Elizabeth City. Amid those protests and questions from the public about what had taken place, a group of media companies, including The Daily Advance, petitioned for release of the body-worn camera footage and other law enforcement agency recordings related to the incident.

On Nov. 9, 2021, Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett dismissed the media companies’ third amended petition seeking release of the deputies’ body-camera and vehicle-camera footage.

That decision was appealed and is the subject of Monday’s hearing before the N.C. Court of Appeals.

Michael J. Tadych, principal attorney for the petitioners, contends Tillett erred in the November 2021 ruling. The appeal states that Tillett in a Sept. 13, 2021, hearing “opined that a petition was not appropriate procedure to seek release” of the camera footage under state law “and that instead, a complaint and summons and discovery was required.”

The appeal also states Tillett “entertained an oral and unnoticed motion to dismiss” the petitioners’ request from District Attorney Andrew Womble that argued a civil action was required in order to follow the statute on releasing law enforcement video “to the letter of the law.”

Tillett at the September 2021 hearing “did not hear argument on the eight required statutory factors mandated by N.C. General Statute 132-1.4A(g),” the appeal states. Those eight factors are:

• Release is necessary to advance a compelling public interest

• The recording contains information that is otherwise confidential or exempt from disclosure or release under state or federal law

• The person requesting release is seeking to obtain evidence to determine legal issues in a current or potential court proceeding

• Release may harm the reputation or jeopardize the safety of a person

• Release would create a serious threat to the fair, impartial, and orderly administration of justice

• Confidentiality is necessary to protect either an active or inactive internal or criminal investigation or potential internal or criminal investigation

• There is good cause shown to release all portions of a recording.

The appeal asserts that the petitioners “properly brought a proceeding for release” of the law enforcement footage under state law. The appeal goes on to say that the media “serves a vital role in society, providing citizens with information they need and want to know, ideally promoting transparency, accountability and understanding.”

Tillett wasn’t the only Superior Court judge to deny media companies’ access to law enforcement’s video recordings of Brown’s shooting death.

Judge Jeffrey B. Foster also denied the media companies’ petition for the video footage’s release during an April 28 hearing in Pasquotank County Superior Court.

“On 19 May 2021, following an 18 May 2021 press conference in which the district attorney disclosed portions of the recordings sought by petitioners and announced that no charges would be filed against the officers involved, petitioners filed and served a third amended and renewed petition and included the change in prosecutorial circumstances,” the appeal states.

Womble couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday on Tadych’s appeal.

Comments / 6

Larry Holcomb Jr
5d ago

Release it. The majority of the episode has already been released. He had multiple warrants from different counties. He tried to flee in a vehicle attacking law enforcement and putting them at lethal risk. Then and there deadly force was taken. If Drew would have just given up he would be alive now albeit in jail.

Reply(5)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wunc.org

Virginia city honors the 6 victims of last week's Walmart shooting

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Singing) Tis grace that brought me safe thus far. MCCAMMON: Flanked by more than a dozen police officers providing security on either side of the stage, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin quoted passages from the Bible and offered prayers for the victims. GLENN YOUNGKIN: And we pray that Lorenzo,...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

$50M lawsuit filed against Walmart following deadly Chesapeake mass shooting

$50M lawsuit filed against Walmart following deadly …. No injuries following house fire on Manchester Ave …. Woman dead, man arrested following domestic-related …. Man arrested, accused in string of weekend robberies …. WAVY News 10. Man arrested, accused in armed robbery in Suffolk. Congressman Donald McEachin passes. Norfolk looks...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven

The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-armed-robbery-at-downtown-suffolk-7-eleven/. Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven. The suspect entered the store wearing...
SUFFOLK, VA
WITN

Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit & run last week. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, was hit and killed last Tuesday night on Highway 17 just south of Highway 55 near Bridgeton in Craven County.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Rev. William Robert Bailey of Elizabeth City, November 24

Rev. William R. (Bill) Bailey, Sr., age 91, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on Thursday, November 24, 2022. He was born May 8, 1931 in Webster, MO to the late Vern Bailey, Jr. and Gladys Elmore Bailey. Rev. Bailey’s first wife, Faye...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Man dead after shooting on 37th St. in Newport News

Man dead after shooting on 37th St. in Newport News. Grief counselors available at Oscar Smith High School …. One injured following shooting on Thoreau Circle …. Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery …. WAVY News 10. VDH to send COVID-19 booster reminders through text …. WAVY News 10.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy