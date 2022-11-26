Court of Appeals to review ruling in Brown shooting footage case

The N.C. Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear an appeal on Monday of a Superior Court’s judge’s year-old ruling dismissing media companies’ petition for release of law enforcement camera recordings in the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. in April 2021.

The fatal shooting of Elizabeth City resident Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies on April 21, 2021, sparked massive protests in Elizabeth City. Amid those protests and questions from the public about what had taken place, a group of media companies, including The Daily Advance, petitioned for release of the body-worn camera footage and other law enforcement agency recordings related to the incident.

On Nov. 9, 2021, Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett dismissed the media companies’ third amended petition seeking release of the deputies’ body-camera and vehicle-camera footage.

That decision was appealed and is the subject of Monday’s hearing before the N.C. Court of Appeals.

Michael J. Tadych, principal attorney for the petitioners, contends Tillett erred in the November 2021 ruling. The appeal states that Tillett in a Sept. 13, 2021, hearing “opined that a petition was not appropriate procedure to seek release” of the camera footage under state law “and that instead, a complaint and summons and discovery was required.”

The appeal also states Tillett “entertained an oral and unnoticed motion to dismiss” the petitioners’ request from District Attorney Andrew Womble that argued a civil action was required in order to follow the statute on releasing law enforcement video “to the letter of the law.”

Tillett at the September 2021 hearing “did not hear argument on the eight required statutory factors mandated by N.C. General Statute 132-1.4A(g),” the appeal states. Those eight factors are:

• Release is necessary to advance a compelling public interest

• The recording contains information that is otherwise confidential or exempt from disclosure or release under state or federal law

• The person requesting release is seeking to obtain evidence to determine legal issues in a current or potential court proceeding

• Release may harm the reputation or jeopardize the safety of a person

• Release would create a serious threat to the fair, impartial, and orderly administration of justice

• Confidentiality is necessary to protect either an active or inactive internal or criminal investigation or potential internal or criminal investigation

• There is good cause shown to release all portions of a recording.

The appeal asserts that the petitioners “properly brought a proceeding for release” of the law enforcement footage under state law. The appeal goes on to say that the media “serves a vital role in society, providing citizens with information they need and want to know, ideally promoting transparency, accountability and understanding.”

Tillett wasn’t the only Superior Court judge to deny media companies’ access to law enforcement’s video recordings of Brown’s shooting death.

Judge Jeffrey B. Foster also denied the media companies’ petition for the video footage’s release during an April 28 hearing in Pasquotank County Superior Court.

“On 19 May 2021, following an 18 May 2021 press conference in which the district attorney disclosed portions of the recordings sought by petitioners and announced that no charges would be filed against the officers involved, petitioners filed and served a third amended and renewed petition and included the change in prosecutorial circumstances,” the appeal states.

Womble couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday on Tadych’s appeal.