Truckers transitioning on and off the floor

NORWALK — The transition game will have to be strong.

That often-used basketball phrase will apply on and off the court this winter for the Norwalk boys team.

Gone is Steve Gray, who retired after 21 seasons last March after one of the greatest coaching runs in Norwalk and Huron County history.

Now taking the reins on the bench is Adam Kreischer, a 1997 Lexington graduate who played for Gray with the Minutemen — and followed him to Norwalk and coached on his staff for several years.

Kreischer also spent two seasons at South Central (23-19) in 2006-07, then returned for two more years on Gray’s staff at Norwalk.

But since that time period, Kreischer has transitioned to an administrative role.

After a lengthy run as an elementary principal in Norwalk Schools, Kreischer has also transitioned to the assistant principal role at NHS on top of his head coaching duties.

Add it all up, and it’s been a whirlwind of change for the program.

“The transition to the building is going well,” Kreischer said. “The administrative team at the high school and the staff have helped make the transition from elementary principal a smooth one.

“The transition to the new coaching position has been great,” he added. “I have an awesome coaching staff and a group of kids that really want to listen and work.”

Being able to listen and work is going to be a key focal point for the Truckers, who are also transitioning with the current varsity roster.

Just one starter and four players will return from last season’s team that went 13-12 and won a Division II sectional championship.

Senior Ashton Coe (6-foot) returns to start at point guard for the Truckers. He was third in the SBC Lake in assists (3.8) last season and averaged 6.9 points per game.

Sophomores Mason Gamble (6-4) and Ben Rothhaar (6-4) came off the bench as freshmen last season. They combined to contribute 4.3 points and 3.3 rebounds. Senior guard Braedyn Demuth (5-11) also returns after getting varsity time while recovering from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma last year.

“I obviously look for our returning lettermen to be major contributors and provide leadership and stability for our team,” Kreischer said.

The first-year coach said he’s also looking for senior guard Brayson Malson (6-0), junior forward Dalton Chapin (6-4), sophomore forward Garrett Demuth (6-2) and freshman guard/forward Jordan Parriott (6-2) to be among the main contributors.

Other potential contributors include sophomore guard Isaiah Wells (5-8) and sophomore forward/center Brock Kuhl (6-2).

“We will certainly have a mix of youth and experience to blend together as our 10 players consist of three seniors, one junior, five sophomores and a freshman,” Kreischer said.

With that being said, Kreischer believes he has the four starting positions locked in from his returners, but those next four in the rotation are open for daily competition.

“Which makes for solid practices,” he said. “At this point, it has been easy to lock in those first four. There has been no complacency, and those four have shown leadership and compete daily.”

One thing Kreischer does know, without fail, is that the SBC Lake Division is going to present the usual challenges.

“The league is an absolute bear this year,” he said. “Columbian should be outstanding. Perkins, Sandusky and Bellevue are all very athletic and skilled … there will be no nights off in the league.

“We will have to show up ready to compete every night to be in games.”

The Truckers return just 287 points from a season ago. Kreischer knows that is going to force his team’s hand at the other end of the floor right from the start.

“Many of our players put in a lot of work over the summer, and I'm excited to see where that puts us this season,” he said. “We will have to be great at the defensive end, take care of the basketball, and rebound well as a team to reach the goals our players have set for themselves.”

-----

No. Name Pos. Ht. Yr.

1 Jordan Parriott G/F 6-2 9

2 Isaiah Wells G 5-8 10

3 Ashton Coe G 6-0 12

4 Mason Gamble F 6-4 10

5 Braedyn Demuth G 5-11 12

10 Brayson Malson G 6-0 12

12 Dalton Chapin F 6-4 11

22 Garrett Demuth F 6-2 10

24 Ben Rothhaar F 6-4 10

34 Brock Kuhl F/C 6-2 10