ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Truckers transitioning on and off the floor

Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NZJrR_0jLqUjhW00

NORWALK — The transition game will have to be strong.

That often-used basketball phrase will apply on and off the court this winter for the Norwalk boys team.

Gone is Steve Gray, who retired after 21 seasons last March after one of the greatest coaching runs in Norwalk and Huron County history.

Now taking the reins on the bench is Adam Kreischer, a 1997 Lexington graduate who played for Gray with the Minutemen — and followed him to Norwalk and coached on his staff for several years.

Kreischer also spent two seasons at South Central (23-19) in 2006-07, then returned for two more years on Gray’s staff at Norwalk.

But since that time period, Kreischer has transitioned to an administrative role.

After a lengthy run as an elementary principal in Norwalk Schools, Kreischer has also transitioned to the assistant principal role at NHS on top of his head coaching duties.

Add it all up, and it’s been a whirlwind of change for the program.

“The transition to the building is going well,” Kreischer said. “The administrative team at the high school and the staff have helped make the transition from elementary principal a smooth one.

“The transition to the new coaching position has been great,” he added. “I have an awesome coaching staff and a group of kids that really want to listen and work.”

Being able to listen and work is going to be a key focal point for the Truckers, who are also transitioning with the current varsity roster.

Just one starter and four players will return from last season’s team that went 13-12 and won a Division II sectional championship.

Senior Ashton Coe (6-foot) returns to start at point guard for the Truckers. He was third in the SBC Lake in assists (3.8) last season and averaged 6.9 points per game.

Sophomores Mason Gamble (6-4) and Ben Rothhaar (6-4) came off the bench as freshmen last season. They combined to contribute 4.3 points and 3.3 rebounds. Senior guard Braedyn Demuth (5-11) also returns after getting varsity time while recovering from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma last year.

“I obviously look for our returning lettermen to be major contributors and provide leadership and stability for our team,” Kreischer said.

The first-year coach said he’s also looking for senior guard Brayson Malson (6-0), junior forward Dalton Chapin (6-4), sophomore forward Garrett Demuth (6-2) and freshman guard/forward Jordan Parriott (6-2) to be among the main contributors.

Other potential contributors include sophomore guard Isaiah Wells (5-8) and sophomore forward/center Brock Kuhl (6-2).

“We will certainly have a mix of youth and experience to blend together as our 10 players consist of three seniors, one junior, five sophomores and a freshman,” Kreischer said.

With that being said, Kreischer believes he has the four starting positions locked in from his returners, but those next four in the rotation are open for daily competition.

“Which makes for solid practices,” he said. “At this point, it has been easy to lock in those first four. There has been no complacency, and those four have shown leadership and compete daily.”

One thing Kreischer does know, without fail, is that the SBC Lake Division is going to present the usual challenges.

“The league is an absolute bear this year,” he said. “Columbian should be outstanding. Perkins, Sandusky and Bellevue are all very athletic and skilled … there will be no nights off in the league.

“We will have to show up ready to compete every night to be in games.”

The Truckers return just 287 points from a season ago. Kreischer knows that is going to force his team’s hand at the other end of the floor right from the start.

“Many of our players put in a lot of work over the summer, and I'm excited to see where that puts us this season,” he said. “We will have to be great at the defensive end, take care of the basketball, and rebound well as a team to reach the goals our players have set for themselves.”

-----

No. Name Pos. Ht. Yr.

1 Jordan Parriott G/F 6-2 9

2 Isaiah Wells G 5-8 10

3 Ashton Coe G 6-0 12

4 Mason Gamble F 6-4 10

5 Braedyn Demuth G 5-11 12

10 Brayson Malson G 6-0 12

12 Dalton Chapin F 6-4 11

22 Garrett Demuth F 6-2 10

24 Ben Rothhaar F 6-4 10

34 Brock Kuhl F/C 6-2 10

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Ramp Closing Changes Coming to Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For quite a while now, I-77 commuters driving from Stark County to Cleveland and other points north of Akron have had to use an alternate route in Akron. But that’s about to change. ODOT says the Northbound 77 ramp to I-76...
AKRON, OH
ashlandsource.com

Drive to assist unhoused residents in Richland, Ashland counties ends Wednesday

ASHLAND -- A one-month donation drive to collect items for the local unhoused population ends Wednesday, according to Chris Kelly, vice president of programming for iHeartMedia in Ashland and Mansfield. The annual drive by iHeartMedia Ashland/Mansfield radio stations (WNCO-FM, WXXF-FM, WMAN-AM, WYHT-FM, WFXN-FM, WNCO-AM and WSWR-FM), in partnership with Mechanics...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Two killed in Sandusky crash Wednesday

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Two people were killed in a single-car crash in Sandusky Wednesday morning after their car struck the side of a building off of Meigs Street. Roger Ward, 50, and Richard Ward, both from Sandusky, were pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Ohio State Highway...
SANDUSKY, OH
kisswtlz.com

Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home

An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
HURON COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Canton man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-71 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD -- A Canton man was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Morrow County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene, authorities stated.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Nearly 900 citations were issued by law enforcement in NW Ohio for the start of Thanksgiving travel

Findlay, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol calls their 11th annual “Light for Lives” a success. Troopers in Northwest Ohio, worked with law enforcement from 12 different counties, including Allen, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, and Van Wert counties to stop as many motorists that they see committing traffic violations. The efforts ran from Tuesday, November 22nd to the morning of Thanksgiving. During that time period, nearly 900 vehicles were stopped, and 316 citations were issued. 14 drivers were charged with OVI, and 13 stops led to drug arrests. Troopers want to remind motorists to buckle up and slow down or move over for stopped traffic.
FINDLAY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron Area

Photo byLauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants. This local favorite has been serving great Italian food for decades. They're known for their fantastic prime rib, which is available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The tender and juicy beef is served with au jus and horseradish sauce. Customers also love their chicken francaise, which features breaded chicken medallions that are sautéed in a tasty butter and lemon sauce. You also can't go wrong with staples like homemade lasagna, chicken parmesan, and chicken marsala. If you want something to drink with your meal, they have an excellent and large selection of wines. And if you have room for dessert, check out the made-to-order cannoli and homemade tiramisu.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Deborah Rainford on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you should check out Momocho, which many locals consider to be one of the best Mexican restaurants in the area. Customers highly recommend starting with some of their fresh and delicious guacamole; customers especially recommend the goat cheese guacamole with tomato and chile poblano, but if you want to sample a few different guacamoles, you can get a guacamole sampler with three guacamoles of your choice. As for entrees, you should check out their machaca tacos (which has beef brisket that's been braised in coffee and chile ancho plus guacamole) and pork chop el carbon, which is covered in a delectable Oaxacan red chile and chocolate mole and topped with herb-ricotta tamale dumplings, pickled Fresno chiles, and spiced chicharrones.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Man wanted for stealing car in Oberlin, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin police are looking for the man accused of stealing a car last Thursday from a local business. The theft happened on Nov. 17 at 2:10 p.m. at the Oberlin Certified Oil, according to a department Facebook post. Police said the man stole a 2011 gold...
OBERLIN, OH
Ask Akron

Where can I adopt a puppy dog in Akron?

Frankly, I just moved here from Denver, and being alone can be a bit boring, especially when you're stuck at home during the holidays (because I'm not too keen on crowded places). I am looking forward to having a cute puppy to keep me company, I think that will add a lot of fun. Does everyone can give me some advice here? Thanks!
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Devastating déjà vu: Cleveland mom murdered 9 years after her mother

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the person responsible for the death of the 27-year-old Cleveland woman that was shot and killed Saturday night. Police said Jaschae Burns was murdered at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 19. “She had a beautiful soul. She was a beautiful mother....
CLEVELAND, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
2K+
Followers
159
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy