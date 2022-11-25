ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clatskanie, OR

Celebrating the Season: Community gathering at Clatskanie Cultural Center

By The Chief
The Chief
The Chief
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mpofT_0jLqS86k00

The community is invited to celebrate the season on Saturday, Dec. 3, with free events, beginning at 3 p.m., at the Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 S. Nehalem Street in Clatskanie.

A family-friendly animated holiday movie will be shown at 3 p.m. in the Birkenfeld Theatre inside the Cultural Center. There is no admission fee and free popcorn will be offered to all attending.

After the movie, Santa Claus is expected to appear from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. to greet youngsters and hear their Christmas wishes. Adults accompanying the children are encouraged to take pictures.

At 5:30 p.m., a Christmas Tree Lighting, with music by the Clatskanie Middle/High School choir and jazz band, will take place in the Cultural Center parking lot.

The Dec. 3 events are sponsored by the Clatskanie Cultural Center, owned and operated by the Clatskanie Foundation.

The Foundation's Deborah Hazen said organizers are using the living tree growing in the planter divider on the Cultural Center parking lot for the holiday tree lighting.

"Clatskanie has had many tree lightings in the past, mainly sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce,' she said. "The Cultural Center is doing it this year in cooperation with the Chamber. Jaime Erwin, the music director at the high school, is in charge of the program which is mainly just music. The free movie, Santa visit, and tree lighting are all part of an effort to provide family-friendly hometown events in the same spirit as the Keep It Local program."

