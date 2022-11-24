ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

AAA expects more than 670,000 Philadelphia-area residents to hit the road this Thanksgiving

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fklCR_0jLlHlQQ00

The Thanksgiving travel rush is on.

Airport officials say more than 867,000 guests will pass through Philadelphia International Airport from November 18 to November 29. The busiest days are the two days before Thanksgiving and the weekend after.

"(I'm) coming from Baton Rouge," said Jim Hammatt, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Delaware Valley is Hammatt's destination for Turkey Day.

SEE ALSO: How long do leftovers last? Your guide to post-holiday food safety

Ashley Sakwa, of Denver, Colorado, said her trip into the Philadelphia region was smooth.

"I don't know if there is some wood I can knock on, but it's been pretty easy," she said.

It's the biggest migration time of year in the United States, with a projected 55 million Americans traveling one way or another for the holiday.

AAA expects more than 670,000 Philadelphia area residents to hit the road, up 1.8% compared to last year.

"If you're traveling by car, we certainly urge you to consider traveling during non-peak times: early in the morning, later in the evening," said Jana Tidwell, AAA Manager of Public and Government Affairs. "Not only will that cut down on the amount of time you spend in the car, but it will also cut down on the amount of gas that you use not idling in traffic."

For those who are opting to drive, a year ago, the cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in the Philadelphia area was $3.59 a gallon and roughly 591,000 people hit the road. This year, the cost of gas here is up 37 cents to $3.96 a gallon on average.

SEE ALSO: Black Friday 2022: From Target and Walmart to Best Buy and Apple - deals for holiday shopping

30th Street Station saw a steady flow of people throughout the day.

"It's affordable -- the senior fares -- and it's pretty convenient and reliable," says Bruce Tueller of Horsham.

The Megabus was a popular option as well.

"The train is a more comfortable ride, but more expensive. So this (Megabus) is the cheapest route as a college student," said Kofi Nightingale who attends the University of Pennsylvania.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Airport employees entertain travelers waiting in line at PHL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's a hectic day for airports across the country as millions of travelers head home from their Thanksgiving vacations. CBS3 was at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) where nearly 85,000 passengers are expected to pass through on Sunday.Officials at the airport say they're not expecting volume to reach pre-pandemic levels but are still expecting Sunday to be busier than last year.While there are some delays in the departure and arrival times, most flights are running on time.A traveler from Florida hopes to be home in time for the Eagles game."I'm actually from Philadelphia. I came back to spend...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Parts of Trenton lost Power This Morning In The City’s North-West area

TRENTON , N.J. (PBN) Parts of Central,North, West Trenton experienced a power outage this morning. The power outage sent Trenton Firefighters scrambling to each area as power was being restored causing alarms to go off . The cause of the outage is unknown, Trenton communications was contacted but refused to transfer to a fire chief.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

3 people stabbed during Thanksgiving brawl at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City

Three people were stabbed or cut during a large brawl early Thanksgiving morning at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City. Atlantic City Police officers responded to reports of a fight at The Pool in Harrah’s around 1:30 Thursday morning, officials said. When they arrived, the officers discovered a disturbance in the valet area of the resort and immediately learned that three people had been stabbed.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WHYY

With PennDOT studying transit options for Roosevelt Boulevard, a subway is back on the table

The momentum to finally build the Roosevelt Boulevard subway continues as residents from Northeast Philadelphia and across the city met once again in October for a second community workshop. The gathering was an opportunity for residents to communicate with state and city agencies about the long-term future of transportation on the corridor and ended with hopeful news.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot in Head, Killed in Northeast Philadelphia

A man is dead after being shot in the head in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night, police said. The 38-year-old victim was shot once inside of a property on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street near Hartel Avenue around 8 p.m., according to Philadelphia police. He died on the scene,...
HOME, PA
CBS Philly

Man fatally shot after stabbing woman in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman shot and killed a 44-year-old man after he stabbed her in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section on Sunday, police say. The incident happened on the 3200 block of Montgomery Avenue just before 4 p.m.Police say the man was shot in the right side of his chest and pronounced dead at Temple Hospital at 4:12 p.m.The 44-year-old woman was stabbed in the left arm, according to police. She's being transported to Temple Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. Police say weapons were recovered, but no arrests have been made at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sauconsource.com

Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?

Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
125K+
Followers
16K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy