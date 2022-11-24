Area bars, law enforcement gearing up ahead of ‘Blackout Wednesday’

OREGON DISTRICT — Many families will gather around the Thanksgiving table Thursday, but Wednesday night is a totally different celebration.

Some call the night before Thanksgiving “Black Out Wednesday”, others “Drinks-Giving” but regardless of what you call it, it’s one of the biggest bar nights of the year.

Bars in the Oregon District, like The Dublin Pub, are prepping for a busy night.

Anthony Good, general manager of the pub, said he is making sure everything is stocked up and the bar is fully staffed.

“Everybody’s traveling back into town from where they were from you know and everybody gets together.. we’re ready but it’ll be a crazy good night for us. I’m excited about it,” Good said.

He said he is expecting to serve up to 500 people by the time the night is over.

Law enforcement is also preparing for a busy night.

The Butler County OVI task force will have a checkpoint set up tonight on State Route 4 at Symmes Road.

Other area law enforcement, such as Miami Township, Mercer County and Ohio State Highway Patrol has also announced increased patrol.

If you have had too much to drink, law enforcement encourage calling a rideshare service, taxi, or sober friend to get you home safely.

