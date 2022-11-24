Hall is working on these 10 school construction projects. Here’s how much they may cost

Construction crews work on a new wing of East Hall High School Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. The school is getting a $34-million expansion that will add two three-story classroom wings and increase the school's footprint by 100,000-square-feet. The project is scheduled for completion in December 2024. - photo by Scott Rogers

Hall County Schools is expected to spend more than $153 million building four new elementary schools and renovating existing ones, though budgets are preliminary and liable to change. The four schools will replace seven existing ones, bringing the total number of elementary schools from 20 to 17.

Elementary schools are in the “deepest need” of improvements, said Matt Cox, director of facilities and construction. The average elementary school in Hall is over 42 years old.

The school board originally allotted $109 million for its elementary schools as part of its $258 million 10-year facility plan. But that price tag has gone up with the rise in construction costs since 2019 when the board approved the plan.

Below is a list of the elementary school projects either underway or being planned and when construction is expected to be completed. Information for projects at one middle school and two high schools has also been included, expected to total $62.8 million.

Sandra Dunagan Deal Elementary

Replacing: White Sulphur and Riverbend

What: The 133,000-square-foot school will replace White Sulphur Elementary and Riverbend Elementary. It is the first of four new elementary schools planned in the district. It will have 66 classrooms and have capacity for up to 1,025 students. It is located near the intersection of White Sulphur and Ramsey roads. There are no plans for what will become of those two schools, whose students will transfer to the new school. There will be no redistricting. Students zoned for White Sulphur will still attend East Hall Middle, and students zoned for Riverbend will still attend North Hall Middle.

How much: $41.8 million

When: Fall of 2024

Replacement Elementary School No. 2

Replacing: Oakwood and McEver

What: The 133,000-square-foot school will replace Oakwood and McEver elementary schools, with capacity for up to 1,025 students. There are tentative plans to demolish Oakwood Elementary and build the school on that property, but construction crews have discovered trash buried on the site. If the extent of the problem is too great, the school may have to be built at another location. There are no plans yet for what will become of McEver Elementary. There will be no redistricting. McEver and Oakwood students who transfer to the new school will still attend middle schools where they are zoned.

How much: $45.8 million

When: Fall of 2025

Sugar Hill Academy of Talent and Career

Replacing: Tadmore Elementary

What: Expansions at Lula and Sugar Hill elementary schools will allow the district to take Tadmore Elementary offline. A new classroom wing will increase the school’s capacity by 300 students. The cafeteria and library will also be expanded, and improvements are planned for bus lanes, car rider lines and the parking lot. There are no plans yet for what will become of Tadmore.

How much: $12.5 million

When: A completion date has not been set.

Lula Elementary

Replacing: Tadmore Elementary

What: Expansions at Lula and Sugar Hill elementary schools will allow the district to take Tadmore Elementary offline. A two-story classroom wing will be added, increasing capacity by 200 students. Other renovations include expansion of the cafeteria and additional library space. Improvements are also planned for bus lanes, car rider lines and the parking lot. In all, the school’s footprint will expand by 20,000 square feet. There are no plans yet for what will become of Tadmore.

How much: $10.5 million

When: A completion date has not been set.

Construction crews pressure wash a portion of East Hall High School Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. The school is getting a $34 million expansion that will add two three-story classroom wings and increase the school's footprint by 100,000-square-feet. The project is scheduled for completion in December 2024. - photo by Scott Rogers

Chicopee Woods Elementary

Replacing: Early plans called for replacing Myers Elementary with expansions at Chicopee Woods and Chestnut Mountain, but the board has not made a final decision.

What: Added classroom space will increase capacity by 400 students. The cafeteria and library will also be expanded, and improvements are planned for bus lanes, car rider lines, parking lot and entrance driveway.

How much: $14.5 million

When: A completion date has not been set.

Chestnut Mountain Creative School of Inquiry

Replacing: Early plans called for replacing Myers Elementary with expansions at Chicopee Woods and Chestnut Mountain, but the board has not made a final decision.

What: Added classroom space will increase student capacity by 200 students. The cafeteria and library will also be expanded, and improvements are planned for bus lanes, car rider lines, parking lot and entrance driveway.

How much: $10.5 million

When: A completion date has not been set.

Lyman Hall Elementary

What: A two-story classroom wing with 20 classrooms will be added, increasing the school’s capacity by 300 students and making the school 36,000 square feet larger. That will allow the school to do away with the modular building on campus. There are also plans to renovate the learning commons and expand the cafeteria.

How much: $18 million

When: January 2025

Academies of Discovery at South Hall

What: The Museum of Inspired Learning will grow from 2,800 square feet to 6,300 square feet, doubling the number of elementary students who attend exhibits each year during field trips from 3,000 to 6,000. The museum is part of the DaVinci Academy, a program of choice inside the middle school. The school also will get additional classroom space.

How much: $2.82 million

When: Fall of 2023

East Hall High

What: Two three-story classroom wings will replace the two existing 1950s buildings, increasing student capacity from 1,050 to 1,300. The school’s footprint will grow by 101,311 square feet. The main building will be completely renovated, including new entrance, lobby, administration area and learning commons. Renovations are also planned for the practice gym, restrooms and locker rooms. The sewage treatment plant will get a much-needed upgrade. An indoor firing range will be built for ROTC.

How much: $42 million

When: First classroom wing will open to students in fall of 2023. All five phases are scheduled for completion in December 2024.

West Hall High

What: A new 440-seat, 30,930-square-foot performing arts center will be built. The center will include a set-construction lab, dressing rooms, costume storage areas, drama classroom, chorus and band suites and an additional art lab. The former fine arts area will be converted into a broadcast video lab, workplace readiness lab and five additional classrooms. A second health care science lab will be built and the existing healthcare science lab will be renovated. A new concessions area will be built at the gym.

How much: $18 million

When: Fall of 2023