Alaska State

Annie G
3d ago

If not for the "ranked voting," this seat represents a majority Republican electorate. The new voting method split the Republican vote, allowing the Democrat to "win" with less than 50% of the vote. Going forward, if ranked voting is still used, the Alaskan GOP needs to settle on a single candidate ahead of the election process, so as to not split the vote.

Viva Satire!
3d ago

A Spokesman for Sarah Palin responded that she has plenty of job openings, such as a Reality Show Pilot entitled, "Sarah and Bristol's Drunken Neighbor Fightnight".

Garrett Edgmon
3d ago

I'd take Mary over Sarah any day go back to new York thats where you belong..and at least Todd was smart enough to send you packing ...

