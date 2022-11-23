An employee had a gun to her forehead; others ran for their lives: Witnesses describe the Chesapeake Walmart shooting

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.
Seven are reportedly now deceased, including the gunman. Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department addressing the media regarding Walmart shootingPhoto byChesapeake Police Department.
Hear what the Walmart shooter told this survivor
Jessie Wilczewski was an employee for only five days at Walmart in Chesapeake, VA, when a fellow employee opened fire in the store's break room. She recounts her horrifying experience to CNN's Erica Hill.
Hear Walmart employee who witnessed shooting describe manager's reputation
At least six people were killed inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, according to local officials. CNN's Brian Todd speaks with an employee who witnessed the shooting before the gunman eventually turned the gun on himself, according to law enforcement.
Virginia Walmart gunman's manifesto claims he was 'betrayed' by coworkers he killed, felt 'led by' Satan
The manifesto left behind by Andre Bing — the suspected gunman behind six killings at a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart where he worked — has been released by Chesapeake police.
Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.The woman...
Arrest warrant issued for friend of a North Carolina woman found dead while on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the friend of a North Carolina woman found dead last month while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas and on Thursday called the death the result of "a direct attack."
Coworkers say Walmart shooter had exhibited odd and threatening behavior in the past
Several coworkers of the Walmart supervisor suspected of committing the deadly rampage inside a Chesapeake, Virginia, store said the shooter had exhibited odd and threatening behavior in the past.
Man Fatally Shoots Ex-Wife During Thanksgiving Dinner—Texas Police
The gunman also fatally shot another male and left two other people in serious conditions who are heading to hospital according to police.
Club Q deadly shooting suspect appears in court for advisement
The suspected gunman who opened fire inside Club Q on Saturday night, killing five and injuring more than a dozen others, appeared in court virtually on Wednesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was attacked by clubgoers and held until police arrived after allegedly opening fire inside the LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Aldrich appeared before the judge via a virtual link and was partially blocked by defense attorneys. The suspect appeared in a yellow jumpsuit and was slumped down in the chair with hands bound in front. Aldrich was advised of their rights. Aldrich faces possible murder and bias-motivated crimes. The motive for...
Woman left with 13 bullet holes after brother took her dancing at Colorado LGBTQ club
A woman who was out for a night of dancing with her brother was left with 13 bullet holes in her body after being wounded in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, family say.Charlene Slaugh, 35, and her brother James Slaugh were preparing to leave Club Q on Saturday night when a gunman opened fire, killing five and wounding 25 others, according to a GoFundme page set up by friends to support the family. Charlene was shot at least once in the abdomen and suffered a collapsed lung. She is recovering after undergoing surgery and faces a...
Policewoman Shoots Two in New York Before Killing Herself in Domestic Dispute
A 29-year-old police officer committed suicide after shooting two other women in Greece, NY on Nov. 14. According to WHEC, Tiffani Gatson of the Greece Police Department shot two women before turning the gun on herself. One of the victims was identified as 27-year-old Angely Solis. An unidentified victim in her 30s was also shot.
13-year-old gunned down while raking leaves in front yard of Maryland home
Antoine and Juanita Agnew joined 'Fox & Friends First' on Monday to discuss the murder of their 13-year-old son who was shot while raking leaves.
blavity.com
Twin Brother Of Murder Victim Attacks Suspect In Courtroom After Homicide Footage Is Shown
Jeffrey Clark is currently the lead suspect in the murder of JaRay Robertson. Clark is being accused of shooting Robertson execution-style in a parking lot on July 4. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Clark appeared in a Macomb County courtroom on Nov. 2 for a preliminary hearing. During this hearing, the prosecution presented evidence they wanted to use in the trial. Included in the evidence was the surveillance video, showing a victim lying in the parking lot and another man standing over him with a gun. The man then fires the gun at the victim multiple times.
UVA Shooting Suspect Targeted Victims, Killed Football Player While He Was Sleeping: Prosecutors
Suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly waited until the charter bus that ferried about two dozen students to Washington, D.C., to see a play, had returned to campus before he opened fire The shooting suspect who opened fire on a bus returning to the University of Virginia Sunday night from a trip to Washington, D.C., aimed his gun at specific students and fatally shot one victim while he slept, a witness told police, a prosecutor said in court on Wednesday. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry...
Youngest Virginia Walmart shooting victim's name revealed as Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16
The 16-year-old victim in the deadly shooting at a Virginia Walmart earlier in the week was identified by authorities on Saturday as Fernando Chavez-Barron.
Mother of Transgender Colo. LGBTQ Nightclub Bartender Daniel Aston Remembers Her Son: 'He Lit up a Room'
Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., authorities confirmed Beloved bartender and transgender man Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday, according to reports. But while he may have been primarily known to many as a lovable barman at Club Q, those who truly knew Daniel's heart knew he was an entertainer first. According to The New York Times, his mother Sabrina Aston, recalled how her son...
Amber Alert canceled after father fatally stabs daughter, then himself: Report
Texas DPS has issued an AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old child who was abducted in Rosenberg. Authorities said Leylani Ordonez was last seen wearing a red Whataburger onesie.
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
Amber Alert issued for Texas girl, 13, believed to have been abducted by 17-year-old in August
An Amber alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl who is believed to have been abducted by a 17-year-old boy over two months ago. Authorities in San Antonio issued the alert on Sunday for 13-year-old Joanna Luna, who vanished from her home on the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive on 20 August. Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, 17, is wanted in connection with her abduction, authorities said, more than two months after she disappeared. Joanna, who is thought to be in “great or extreme danger,” was last seen wearing black and pink Nike shorts, purple slides and a grey...
Arrest warrant issued for friend of Shanquella Robinson, Mexican prosecutor says
CHARLOTTE — An arrest warrant has been issued in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman killed while vacationing in Mexico, according to a Mexican prosecutor and confirmed by ABC News. Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC a...
