Police ramp up patrols as thousands hit the roads for Thanksgiving

Thousands of people hit the highway en route to their holiday destinations or to their Wednesday night festivities around town.

AAA predicts Wednesday to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel day since 2019.

Police are ramping up their patrols because of the increased traffic.

Many people go out to bars and restaurants the night before Thanksgiving and police want to remind residents to plan ahead and always have a designated driver.

