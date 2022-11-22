ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

New West Linn-Wilsonville School District primary school to open in fall 2025

By Mia Ryder-Marks
Wilsonville Spokesman
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34sU4R_0jLj1rVb00 Revised timeline will give bond team more flexibility as they face challenges due to rising market and supply chain issues.

The new primary school at the Frog Pond property in Wilsonville will now be completed in fall 2025 after the West Linn-Wilsonville School District bond team announced a five-month extension in the construction process.

Approved in 2019, the $206 million bond includes seven major projects spanning the district, one of which is the new primary school. The district bond team is still in the early stages of planning the elementary school, with design meetings occurring biweekly. Construction of the property originally was expected to begin in summer 2023 with plans to open in fall 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jLj1rVb00

Bond program manager Remo Douglas said the extension will have no impact on current primary schools. But as inflation continues to impact the market and supply chain issues, the bond team led by Douglas and Pat McGough asked the board to approve a five-month extension during the Monday, Nov. 14, board meeting that will allow the team a more flexible timeline to finish the school.

Douglas explained to the board that the extension also gives the bond and contracting team more flexibility to receive large equipment that is now estimated to take up to 18 months to procure.

"That gives us roughly 20 months rather than that initial 15, and it would give us a number of months in case of schedule slip," Douglas said.

He added: "It just sets (a) realistic timeframe for the contractors."

The bond team still plans to finish construction by January 2025, but the extra five months will allot more flexibility. Douglas also said the extension will reduce the amount of overtime the district must pay contracting team members who are working on the new primary school as well as other construction projects.

The school will welcome up to 350 students and was approved in the 2019 bond to serve the growing Wilsonville population.

Douglas said enrollment will not be an issue and that overenrolled schools are currently not a concern for the district despite previous "worry."

"In talking with David (Prior, assistant superintendent of primary students) and (evaluating) enrollment figures, there are as many as 2,000 additional homes coming in the next five to 10 years in the Frog Pond area. … It is also worth noting that there's been a certain amount of statewide enrollment decline, we believe in response to COVID and other things, and so we know that the schools in Wilsonville are not currently overenrolled and we're not experiencing that pressure to worry (about) as we were (experiencing) two years ago," Douglas said.

He added: "While we expect the schools to begin to grow back, and we know that those homes we've built on Frog Pond will become filled, we're extremely confident that there'll be no issues of access to enrollment or need for portables (to fill students) by postponing (the project)."

The school district released new renderings of what the primary school will look like. They can be found at: https://www.wlwv.k12.or.us/Page/8224

Wilsonville Spokesman

Community Policy