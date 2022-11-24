ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘My career was dead. I was over’: Seann Walsh recalls walking out to ‘30 people’ at Edinburgh Fringe after Strictly scandal

By Ellie Harrison
 3 days ago

On Wednesday night’s episode (23 November) of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! , comedian Seann Walsh discussed the aftermath of his Strictly Come Dancing scandal.

In 2018, the comic was filmed kissing his Strictly coach Katya Jones , even though he had a longterm girlfriend at the time, actor Rebecca Humphries, and Jones was married to fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones.

Speaking to fellow campmate and comedian BabatuÌndeÌ Aléshé in the I’m a Celebrity jungle, Walsh said: “Easily the most depressing month of my entire life, Edinburgh [Fringe] after Strictly .

“We get to Edinburgh, right, I think it’s a 200-seater, I’ve never not, in Edinburgh, sold out the first night. It doesn’t even occur to me that it’s not sold out.

“Just before I’m about to go on, my agent comes in and goes, ‘Just so you know, there’s like 30 people.’ To get told that when you’re just about to go on… horrific. It was at that point I was like, ‘Oh, oh…’ My career was dead, I was over.”

Walsh continued: “My agent said, ‘There’s nothing I can do. I’m sorry, I’ve tried. I’ve tried everything.’ Do you know what I did, I thought, I’ve got to learn to drive. I can’t sit on trains, with people looking at me going, ‘Is that the guy that used to…?’ I’ve got to learn to drive now as I’ve got to hide. Genuinely. I mean that, I swear on my life. I can’t be on trains.”

This is not the first time Walsh has discussed the cheating scandal on I’m a Celeb. A few weeks ago, he told Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, who’s left the jungle, about his then-girlfriend Humphries posting a statement about the incident.

