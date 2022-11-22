SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SHOSHONE Case No.CV40-22-0007 STATE OF IDAHO, Department of Health and Welfare, Child Support Services (IDHW), Petitioner, vs. JOSEPH WALTER HILL and SHYLA KAY PARSONS, Respondents. NOTICE: YOU HAVE BEEN SUED BY THE STATE OF IDAHO. THE COURT MAY ENTER JUDGMENT AGAINST YOU WITHOUT FURTHER NOTICE UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN 21 DAYS FOLLOWING THE LAST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW. TO: JOSEPH WALTER HILL The nature of the claim against you is an Establishment Petition for Paternity and Child Support as set forth in the Petition filed herein. YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that you are entitled to be represented by an attorney. If you cannot afford one, you may be appointed an attorney by making application to the Court at the Kootenai County Courthouse. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this Summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the case number, and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at 324 W. Garden Avenue, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 83814 and served a copy of your response on the other party or their counsel. A copy of the Summons and Establishment Petition for Paternity and Child Support can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the other party. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. An appropriate written response requires compliance with Rule 10(a)(1) and other Idaho Rules of Civil Procedure and will also include: 1. The title and number of this case. 2. If your response is an Answer to the Petition, it must contain admissions or denials of the separate allegations of the Petition and other defenses you may claim. 3. Your signature, mailing address and telephone number, or the signature, mailing address and telephone number of your attorney. 4. Proof of mailing or delivery of a copy of your response to Petitioner’s/Intervenor’s attorney, as designated above. To determine whether you must pay a filing fee with your response, contact the Clerk of the above-named court. CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT BY: ______________________DEPUTY SHO LEGAL #4307 AD #2252 NOVEMBER 4, 11, 18, 25, 2022 _________________________

