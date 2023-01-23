Southeast Michigan Road Closures and Construction Updates

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer promised she’d “fix the damn roads,” and it seems like she’s making good on it because it feels like just about every road in southeast Michigan is either closed or under some form of construction.

While we certainly can’t be upset about it — you know you’re tired of hitting monster potholes and feeling your soul leave your body — all those orange barrels make for frustrating work commutes and travel around the region.

That’s why we scoured The Michigan Department of Transportation ’s (MDOT) construction and traffic information website and broke down some of the larger projects in metro Detroit and the surrounding area in this handy guide.

We’ll try to keep up updated weekly to help you with your travel plans, but before you head out, remember that construction in Michigan tends to be a lot like the weather — unpredictable.

Genessee

The left and right shoulders of both eastbound and westbound I-69 are closed from Belsay to Court St. for maintenance through Feb. 3. This is the only construction update for the county as of noon on Jan. 30.

Lapeer

The eastbound Five Lakes Rest Area in Lapeer is closed for construction through Nov. 30, 2023. This is the only construction update in the county as of noon on Jan. 30.

Livingston

There’s a single-lane closure on eastbound and westbound Grand River Road from Industrial St. to National St. until Feb. 3.

There’s also a single-lane closure due to construction on northbound US-23 from Crouse Road to Clyde Road, and on the southbound side from Hyne Road to Clyde Road. Both should be cleared up by Feb. 1.

Macomb

Driver’s in Macomb can expect the left three lanes of westbound I-696 to be closed from Mound Road to Ryan Road for construction through Jan. 31. The left shoulder of southbound M-19 (Gratiot Ave.) is closed at 28 Mile Road for permit work through Feb. 10.

Over on M-3 (Gratiot Ave.), the right two northbound lanes are closed from Metro Parkway to Wendell St. also until Feb. 10, and the right lane northbound from 14 Mile Road to 15 Mile Road are closed for permit work through Jan. 31. The right southbound shoulder is also closed for permit work from Nine Mile Road to Toepher Road through Feb. 17.

On M-53 (Van Dyke Ave.), expect the left northbound lane to be closed with a lane shift through the construction from 23 Mile Road to 25 Mile Road through Feb. 28. The same lane is also closed from Hall Road to 23 Mile Road through Feb. 28, and from Hall Road to 23 Mile Road through Feb. 6. There will also be a total closure of M-53 in both directions on Feb. 4.

Construction closes a single lane on westbound M-59 (Hall Road) from I-94 to Card Road until April 1, as well as eastbound M-59 from Elizabeth Road to I-94. The right eastbound lane is also closed from Romeo Plank Road to Heydenreich Road through Feb. 3.

On Groesbeck (M-97), expect the right lane from 14 Mile Road to Kelly Road to be closed with a lane shit until Feb. 10. Lastly, the northbound and southbound ramp to westbound I-94 is total closed through Jan. 31.

Monroe

As of noon on Jan. 30, MDOT reports no closures or constructions in Monroe County.

Oakland

Oakland County drivers should avoid the 11 Mile Road ramp to southbound I-75 in both directions as it’s closed for construction until Sept. 1. There are more total closures in Oakland County including the southbound I-75 ramp to the eastbound I-696 until Jan. 30, the southbound I-75 ramp to 11 Mile Road until Sept. 1, and the southbound I-75 Service Drive from 12 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road until Aug. 31.

On Highland Road from White Banks Blvd. to Hilltop Drive, expect the right lane to be closed for permit work until Feb. 10. The right lane of I-969 is closed from Scotia Road to Coolidge Highway until Feb. 19.

Over on I-75, the northbound ramp to the left lane of I-696 is closed for construction until Feb. 3. There’s a closure of the shoulder of southbound I-75 from M-59 to Square Lake Road, and the left lane northbound from Square Lake Road to M-59 is also closed until June 1.

There’s a single-lane closure on the southbound I-75 Service Drive from 11 Mile Road to I-696, and there’s a closure of the right westbound lane of M-59 from Perry St. to Airport Road until Feb. 3, and the left lane of eastbound M-59 at Wayne St. Both will clear up by Feb. 3.

Lastly, the southbound Wixom Road ramp to the left lane of eastbound I-96 is closed for construction until March 1.

Washtenaw

As of noon on Jan. 30, MDOT reports no closures or constructions in Washtenaw County.

Wayne

Over in Wayne County, drivers can expect a total closure of the northbound 14th St. ramp to eastbound I-94 until Feb. 6, as well as the northbound 30th St. ramp to eastbound I-94.

On Eight Mile Road, the eastbound ramp to southbound US-24, and the right three right lanes at US-24 are closed for construction until Feb. 26.

Expect total closures of the eastbound Ann Arbor Road ramp to northbound I-275 through Dec. 1; in both directions of Antoinette St. at Cass Ave. until Oct. 31; southbound Cass Ave. from Antoinette St. to Palmer St. until Oct. 31; the southbound Chene St. ramp to westbound I-94 until Feb. 6; the Clark St. ramp to southbound I-75 in both directions until Jan. 1 of next year; the eastbound Clay St. ramp to southbound I-75 until Feb 6.; the northbound Dragoon St. ramp to northbound I-75 until Jan. 1 of next year; and northbound Dragoon St. from M-85 (Fort St) to the southbound I-75 Service Drive until Dec. 2.

The right and left lanes of southbound Evergreen at the westbound I-96 off ramp is closed until Feb. 16, as are the left and right northbound lanes at the westbound I-96 off ramp.

The eastbound Forest Ave. ramp to northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) is closed for construction until Jan. 30.

On I-275, the left two southbound lanes are closed from Five Mile Road to M-14 until Jan. 31. The right northbound ramp to Ecorse Road is closed for construction through Feb. 6. The left two southbound lanes from Five Mile Road to Northline Road is closed through Dec. 1. The left northbound lane from Eureka Road to Six Mile Road is closed through Dec. 1. There’s also a total closure in both directions of I-275 Metro Trail from US-12 (Michigan Ave.) to Van Born Road until June 1.

On I-75, there’s a total closure of the northbound ramp to Livernois until June 15 of next year; the northbound ramp to Dearborn St. through Jan. 30; the northbound ramp to Clark St. is closed until Jan. 1 of next year; the southbound ramp to westbound I-94 until Jan. Feb. 6, the northbound ramp to westbound I-94 until Feb. 6; and the southbound ramp to Livernois until Jan. 1 of next year.

In addition, the right lane of northbound I-75 from Vernor Highway to Springwells St. is closed until Dec. 18

On the I-75 Service Drive, there’s a total closure northbound from Junction St. to Rademacher St. until June 30; a total closure northbound from Dragoon St. to Campbell St. until Dec. 31; a total closure southbound from Clark St. to Dragoon St. until June 30; and a total closure northbound from Dragoon St. to Clark St. until June 30.

Expect a total closure of the eastbound I-94 ramp to John R. St. to be closed until June. 6. There’s even more total closures on I-94 including the eastbound ramp to M-5 (Grand River Ave.) until March 31; in both directions from I-75 to I-96 until Feb. 6; and on the eastbound ramp to Oakwood Blvd. until Feb. 3.

On I-96, the westbound ramp to southbound Evergreen is closed until Feb. 16. There’s also a total closure in both directions of the I-96 ramp to eastbound I-94 until Jan. 30.

The southbound John R. St. ramp to westbound I-94 is closed for construction until June 6. The southbound Livernois Ave. ramp to southbound I-75 is also closed for construction. This project should be complete by June 15 of 2024.

The center turn lane in both directions of Woodward from Chandler St. to Smith St. is closed for permit work until Feb. 24.

On M-10 (John C. Lodge Freeway), the northbound and southbound ramps to eastbound I-94 are closed until Feb. 2, and June 6, respectively. The northbound and southbound ramps to westbound I-94 are also closed until June 6 and Feb. 2, respectively. The southbound ramp to Elmhurst St. is closed for permit work through June 1.

On M-3 (Gratiot Ave.), the right lanes in both directions of M-3 are closed at Saint Aubin until Feb. 3.

The M-39 Service Drive is closed in both directions from Cambridge Ave. to Seven Mile Road until Feb. 28. The northbound M-5 and Linwood ramp to I-94 is closed until Feb. 6.

The eastbound Milwaukee ramp to southbound m-10 is closed for construction until Feb. 6, as is the southbound Mt. Elliot St. and Moran St. ramp to westbound I-94. On Outer Drive, expect permit work to close a single lane in both directions until Feb. 10.

The right lane of Saint Aubin St. is closed in both directions until Feb. 3, Northbound Telegraph Road has a single-lane closure from Grand River Ave. to Seven Mile Road until Feb. 28, and there’s a total closure of the southbound Trumbull St. ramp to westbound I-94 until Feb. 6.

The right and left lanes of westbound US-12 are closed from Cass Ave. to I-75 until Jan. 31, as are the left and right lanes of eastbound US-12 from Brooklyn St. to Cass Ave. Plus, the left lane of eastbound US-12 is closed at Belleville Road until Feb. 3.

There are several projects happening on US-24 (Telegraph Road). There’s a single-lane closure from Northline Road to Eureka Road in both directions until April 29. The right two lanes northbound from Grand River. Ave. to Seven Mile Road are closed for permit work until Feb. 19. In addition, there’s also a total closure of the northbound and southbound ramps Eight Mile until Feb. 26.

The right lane of southbound US-24 is closed from Seven Mile Road to Grand River Ave. until Feb. 5. There’s a closure of the right lane of southbound US-24 from Cherry Hill Road to US-12 (Michigan Ave.) until Feb. 14. Plus, there’s a single-lane and ramp closure on southbound US-24 at Eight Mile Road until Feb. 26.

Drivers will also find that the northbound ramp W. Grand Blvd. to eastbound I-94 is closed until Feb. 6, as is the westbound Warren Ave. ramp to eastbound I-94.

Finally, Waterman St. is closed in both directions from the southbound I-75 Service Drive to the northbound I-75 Service Drive. This is expected to clear up by Dec. 2.

