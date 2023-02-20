Southeast Michigan Road Closures and Construction Updates

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer promised she’d “fix the damn roads,” and it seems like she’s making good on it because it feels like just about every road in southeast Michigan is either closed or under some form of construction.

While we certainly can’t be upset about it — you know you’re tired of hitting monster potholes and feeling your soul leave your body — all those orange barrels make for frustrating work commutes and travel around the region.

That’s why we scoured The Michigan Department of Transportation ’s (MDOT) construction and traffic information website and broke down some of the larger projects in metro Detroit and the surrounding area in this handy guide.

We’ll try to keep up updated weekly to help you with your travel plans, but before you head out, remember that construction in Michigan tends to be a lot like the weather — unpredictable.

Genessee

As of noon on Feb. 27, MDOT reports no road closures or construction in Genessee county.

Lapeer

The eastbound Five Lakes Rest Area in Lapeer is closed for construction through Nov. 30, 2023. This is the only construction update in the county as of noon on Feb. 27.

Livingston

As of noon on Feb. 27, MDOT reports no road closures or construction in Livingston county.

Macomb

Both directions of the Mound Road ramp to westbound I-696 are closed until March 3. In addition for the county, the left lane of eastbound 11 Mile Road is is closed at I-696. The left three lanes of westbound I-696 are closed also closed until March 3.

The left lane of both eastbound and westbound I-94 is closed at New Haven Road until March 7. Over on westbound M-102, the left lane is closed from Federal Ave. to Van Dyke, and on northbound M-3, the right lane is closed from 14 Mile to 15 Mile Road until March 30.

The left lane of northbound M-53 is closed from 23 Mile to 27 Mile Road until March 13. Lastly, the right lane and right shoulder of eastbound M-59 is closed from Schoenherr Road to Garfield Road, and from Colony to Hall Road, respectively. These projects are expect to be complete on March 10 and March 6, respectively.

Monroe

Drivers in Monroe County an expect a single lane closure at Carleton/Rockwood for maintenance until Feb. 29. This is the only construction update for the county as of noon on Feb. 20.

Oakland

In Oakland County, expect the eastbound and westbound 11 Mile Road ramps to southbound I-75. The 12 Mile ramps to southbound I-75 in both directions are also closed, as is 12 Mile Road at I-75. All three of these projects are expected to be complete by Aug. 31.

The right land of westbound Highland Road is closed from Airport Road to Williams Lake Road until March 3, and the right lane of eastbound Highland Road is closed from Williams Lake Road to Crescent Lake Road also until March 3.

There’s also a total closure of the northbound I-275 ramp to westbound I-96, March 3-5.

Over on I-696, the westbound left lane is closed from Lahser Road to Telegraph Road. The left two westbound lanes are also closed from Telegraph Road to I-275. Both of these projects are expected to clear up by Nov. 15. Westbound I-696 is closed at westbound I-96 until March 5, as are the two left westbound lanes from I-275 to Kent Road. The left eastbound lane is closed from Haggerty Road to Lahser Road. These projects are expect to clear up by March 5 and March 10, respectively.

I-75 has a few ongoing construction projects, including four total closures: the southbound ramp to westbound I-696 until Aug. 31; the southbound ramp to 12 Mile Road until Aug. 31; the southbound ramp to 11 Mile Road until Aug. 31; and the southbound ramp to eastbound I-696 until Aug. 31.

Other projects on I-75 include a left lane closure from Eight Mile Road to I-696 until Sept. 1; the left shoulder southbound from M-59 to Square Lake Road until June 1; the left northbound lane from Square Lake Road to M-59 until June 1; two southbound lanes from 14 Mile Road to I-696 until Aug. 31; two northbound lanes from I-6969 to 14 Mile Road until Aug. 31; and the left southbound lane from I-696 to Eight Mile Road until March 13.

The southbound I-75 Service Drive is totally closed from 12 Mile to 11 Mile Road until Aug. 31. There’s also a single-lane closure southbound from Gardenia Ave. to I-696.

On I-96, the left lane in both directions is closed from Kent Lake Road to I-275 until Nov. 15, and on M-5, the westbound ramp to westbound I-96 and southbound ramp to westbound I096 are closed until March 5. The northbound Orchard Lake Road ramp to westbound I-696 is closed for construction until Nov. 15.

The right southbound lane of US-24 is closed at 14 Mile Road until Feb. 28; the left lane of the southbound Wixom Road ramp to eastbound I-96 is closed until March 1; and the right lane of northbound Woodward Ave. is closed from E. Berkshire Road to Bloomfield Blvd. Until Fen. 28.

There are also two projects that run from Oakland County into Wayne County: The left lane of northbound I-75 is closed from State Fair to M-102 until Aug. 7; and the left two lanes of southbound US-24 is closed from Nine Mile Road to M-5 until June 5.

Washtenaw

In Washtenaw County, the shoulder of M-14 is closed in both directions to M-14 until March 3. In addition, there’s a single-lane closure in both directions of Michigan Ave. to Michigan Ave. until March 3 and there’s another shoulder closure in both directions of US-23 from Stony Creek Road to I-94 until April 1.

Wayne

Drivers in Wayne County can expect different construction projects and closures throughout the community. Among these is a total closure of the eastbound Ann Arbor Road ramp to northbound I-275 until Dec. 1; a total closure go Antoinette St. in both directions at Cass Ave. until Oct. 31; and a total closure of southbound Cass Ave. from Antoinette St. to Palmer St. until Oct. 31.

The right lane of eastbound Seven Mile Road is closed at US-24 for permit work until March 5. The right lane in both directions of Cecil and Central St. are closed at US-13 until March 3.

There’s another total closure on the Clark St. ramp in both directions to southbound I-75 until Jan. 1, 2024; and on the northbound Dragoon St. ramp to northbound I-75 until Jan. 1, 2024.

On I-94, the eastbound right lane is closed for permit work from French Road to Dickerson St. until March 12. The left eastbound lane is also closed for permit work from M-53-M-3 until Feb. 28.

Other closures on I-94 include the left and right westbound shoulders from Greenfield Road to Belleville Road until March 3; the left eastbound lane from Seminole St. to Holcomb Ave. until March 7; the left eastbound lane from French Road to Conner St. until Feb. 28; the right eastbound lane from Cadillac Ave. to French Road until March 8; the right eastbound lane at M-3 until March 1, the left eastbound lane from James Court to Cadillac Ave. until March 3; and the right westbound lane from US-24 to Ecorse until March 3.

There’s also a total closure of the eastbound I-94 ramp to M-3 until March 1; the eastbound ramp to M-5 until March 31; the westbound ramp to southbound M-10 until June 6.

The southbound John R. St. ramp to westbound I-94 is closed for construction until June 6 as is the southbound Livernois Ave. ramp to southbound I-75 until June 15, 2024. The right lane of Junction St. is closed in both directions at US-12 until March 3, and the right lane in both directions of Livernois Ave. is closed until March 3.

There are three total closure on M-10. They are the southbound ramp to eastbound I-94 and the northbound ramp to eastbound I-94. Both of these projects will be completed by June 6. The other closure on M-10 is the southbound ramp to Elmhurst St. until June 1.

The left lane of eastbound M-102 is closed from Spencer St. to Veach St. until March 31. On M-3, the northbound ramp to eastbound I-94 is closed until March 1. There’s also a single-lane closure in the right southbound lane of M-3 from I-94 to Russell St. until March 3; a double-lane closure on the left lanes in both directions of M-3 at Harper until March 3; and a single lane closure of the right northbound lanes from Russell St. to I-94 until March 3.

On M-39, the right southbound lane is closed from Cambridge to Seven Mile Road until Feb. 28. On M-5, the right eastbound lane is closed at Negaunee St until Feb. 27, and a total closure in both directions at Grand River Ave. until March 31. There’s another total closure of the northbound M-53 ramp to eastbound I-94 until until Feb. 28.

Drivers on M-85 can expect the right lane to be closed in both directions from Green St. to Junction St. until March 10 as well as a closure of the right northbound lane until April 1.

The right northbound lane of the MacArthur Bridge and E. Grand Blvd. is closed for construction from Picnic Way to Jefferson Ave. until Sept. 30; the left northbound lane of Russel St. is closed at M-3 until March 3; and there’s a single-lane closure on northbound Telegraph Road from Grand River to Seven Mile Road until Feb. 28.

Over on US-12, the right lane is closed in both directions at Central St, Cecil St., Livernois Ave., Junction St., and the eastbound I-94 exit ramp all until March 3. There’s also a triple-land closure in the right lanes of westbound US-12 at I-275 until March 8, and the right eastbound lane is closed at I-275 until March 12.

Drivers on US-24 will find the right two northbound lanes are closed from Five Mile to Eight Mile Road until March 6; the left lane in both directions from Northline Road to Eureka Road are closed until April 29.; the right three northbound lanes are closed from Five Mile Road to Eight Mile Road until March 5; and the left two northbound lanes from Five Mile to Eight Mile Roads until June 5.

Lastly, there’s a total closure of both directions of Waterman St, us closed from the southbound I-75 Service Drive to the northbound I-75 Service Drive until Dec. 2.

For more information, including a complete list of construction in Michigan, visit mdotjboss.state.mi.us , and be sure to check out HourDetroit.com for even more community development news .

This post is updated regularly.

