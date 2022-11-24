ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Mission serving 1,500 Thanksgiving meals on Skid Row

By Jaysha Patel
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybrdS_0jLeTMYO00

The L.A. Mission held its annual Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday on Skid Row. They served 1,500 meals and provided much needed services to those in need.

The Los Angeles Mission is one of the nation's largest providers of services to homeless individuals. The establishment has been doing this for 84 years.

Volunteers served Thanksgiving meals to those on Skid Row from 11a.m. through 3 p.m. Wednesday. Meals will also be served on Thursday.

Every Thanksgiving, the Mission provides hot food and other basic necessities to the men, women and children currently living on Skid Row.

The L.A. Mission has been serving Thanksgiving meals on Skid Row for 84 years. This year, they continue to make a difference in the community by serving 1,500 meals to those in need, plus providing much needed services.

Those services include employment help, health care, mental health care, and even haircuts and beauty services, according to Troy Vaughn, the Mission's CEO.

Celebrities and influencers helped throughout the event. L.A. County Sheriff-elect Robert Luna also stopped by, and so did L.A. Mayor-elect Karen Bass.

"At the end of the day, let's be judged by how many people we get off the streets and into housing, get them the health care the mental health care they need (and) the addiction services," Luna said.

