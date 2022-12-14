ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Volumizing Benefit Mascara Makes Me Feel Like I Have Lash Extensions & Now It’s Only $15

By Taylor Jeffries
 2 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ve always wondered what it would be like to have lash extensions, yet, I never wanted to potentially ruin my natural lashes. That’s why, I’ve stuck to mascaras to enhance what I’ve already got. After trying Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! mascara , I knew I found a keeper. Everything just seems bigger with this volumizing mascara from Benefit, yet it still manages to still deliver a natural look. Right now, you can snag it for just $15 on Ulta if you buy one more. Benefit Cosmetics’ mascaras are two for $30 for a limited time. So if you’re looking for the perfect stocking stuffer for your beauty-obsessed friend, this is it!

As one reviewer said, Benefit does not disappoint when it comes to mascara. The BADgal BANG! mascara adds insane volume, length, and fullness in just a few swipes. I definitely noticed that the water-resistant mascara separates the eyelashes well, makes them significantly longer, barely clumps, and stays on with no mess. It also never flakes while wearing it all day long.

But my favorite part? The brush easily gets to every part of my lashes without weighing them down. Although it does fleck down on the face only after application, the mascara thankfully doesn’t smudge just like the brand claims.

Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara

Image: Benefit Cosmetics.

BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara

Price: $15

Buy Now

Apparently I’m not the only one who appreciated how well this Benefit mascara works compared to lash extensions or falsies . Many customers love what it does to their lashes as well.

“I’ve tried so many mascaras over the years but this one is the bomb! Seriously I feel like it looks like I’m wearing false lashes,” said a reviewer. “This mascara makes my lashes long, full, and best of all it doesn’t easily smudge. Total game changer.”

Another added, “This is the best mascara! I normally have extensions and this legit looks as good as extensions.”

Now, your lashes can stay safe, healthy, and luxuriously long thanks to Benefit’s BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara . So, add this beauty product and one more mascara of your choice to your cart for Ulta’s buy two for $30 deal. Take a look below at Benefit Cosmetic’s mascaras that you can stock up on now.

BADgal BANG! Waterproof Volumizing Mascara

Image: Benefit Cosmetics.

Once you’re finished with the BADgal BANG! mascara, we recommend using this waterproof version next for the summertime.

BADgal BANG! Waterproof Volumizing Mascara

Buy Now

Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara

Image: Benefit Cosmetics.

Benefit Cosmetics’ Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara is an eye-opening staple you need in your makeup bag. It lifts and curls for up to 12 hours, making it great for smaller lashes.

Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara $ Buy now

They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara

Image: Benefit Cosmetics.

They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara is another personal favorite that’s perfect for everyday looks. It never smudges or dries out as it delivers longer lashes.

They're Real! Lengthening Mascara $ Buy now

Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:
