This Volumizing Benefit Mascara Makes Me Feel Like I Have Lash Extensions & Now It’s 50% Off — But Act Fast

By Taylor Jeffries
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ve always wondered what it would be like to have lash extensions, yet, I never wanted to potentially ruin my natural lashes. That’s why, I’ve stuck to mascaras to enhance what I’ve already got. After trying Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! mascara , I knew I found a keeper. Everything just seems bigger with this volumizing mascara from Benefit, yet it still manages to still deliver a natural look. Right now, you can snag it for just under $14 using the code LASHFLASH during Benefit’s Flash Sale for mascaras which only lasts two days. If you’re looking for the perfect stocking stuffer for your beauty-obsessed friend, this is it!

As one reviewer said, Benefit does not disappoint when it comes to mascara. The BADgal BANG! mascara adds insane volume, length, and fullness in just a few swipes. I definitely noticed that the water-resistant mascara separates the eyelashes well, makes them significantly longer, barely clumps, and stays on with no mess. It also never flakes while wearing it all day long.

But my favorite part? The brush easily gets to every part of my lashes without weighing them down. Although it does fleck down on the face only after application, the mascara thankfully doesn’t smudge just like the brand claims.

Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara

Image: Benefit Cosmetics.
BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara $13.50 Buy now

Apparently I’m not the only one who appreciated how well this Benefit mascara works compared to lash extensions or falsies . Many customers love what it does to their lashes as well.

“I’ve tried so many mascaras over the years but this one is the bomb! Seriously I feel like it looks like I’m wearing false lashes,” said a reviewer. “This mascara makes my lashes long, full, and best of all it doesn’t easily smudge. Total game changer.”

Another added, “This is the best mascara! I normally have extensions and this legit looks as good as extensions.”

Now, your lashes can stay safe, healthy, and luxuriously long thanks to Benefit’s BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara . So, add this beauty product and other mascaras to your cart now while it’s deeply discounted during this flash sale.

Comments / 0

