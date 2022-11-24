ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Last-minute Thanksgiving recipe ideas — FOX 8 style

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

**Related Video Above: Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb serve turkey at 10th annual Feed the Need.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s Thanksgiving ! If you haven’t started thawing out your turkey now, you could be in trouble, but for most other traditional side dishes, there is still hope.

Talkin’ turkey: Last minute holiday help line

In case you’re looking for last-minute recipe ideas, FOX 8 News has you covered. The following are delicious dishes have been featured on our morning show over the years. Enjoy!

Side: Stefani Schaefer’s family stuffing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gRAOD_0jLbretT00

Passed down through the generations, this is family-favorite on the FOX 8 anchor’s holiday table. Stuffed with turkey and bread and spices, it could be a favorite for you as well. Find the full recipe here .

Side: Corn Pudding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBoU4_0jLbretT00

Looking for another veggie dish to add to the table? Lee Ann Miller’s sweet and buttery family recipe could be just the right idea. Find the full recipe here.

List: These stores are open Thanksgiving 2022

Side: Make-ahead twice-baked mashed potatoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eOkPO_0jLbretT00

You can make these tonight and just heat up tomorrow. This recipe by Chef Stacey Stoudemire, of Simply Elegant Catering, in honor of Lewis B. Dorcas, has sour cream, cream cheese and cheddar cheese. We don’t have to say any more. Find the recipe here.

Appetizer: Sweet and salty butter board

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mg1lQ_0jLbretT00

Yes, a butter board, which features doctored up butters to dip you bread in. Find out more about this TikTok trend, via Lee Ann Miller, right here.

Dessert: Easy pumpkin pie parfait

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JEQJc_0jLbretT00

Who has time to make a whole pie this year? Instead try whipping up this beautiful parfait that includes all those same ingredients but cuts down on all the stress, as suggested by Vegan Vicki, chef and owner of Koncious Kuisine . Find the recipe here.

Turkey tips!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcgBH_0jLbretT00

This is assuming your turkey is all thawed out and ready to rock, of course, Chef Brandon Chrostowski has all the tips for you to have the best bird out there.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mansfield News Journal

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
AL.com

Try these Thanksgiving side dish recipes folks will love as much as the turkey

OK, recall that we started last week in this space talking about Thanksgiving, more specifically about side dishes. We will continue our admitted one-sided conversation about sides this week with a handful of my favorite recipes. And, as a bonus, I’ll throw in an extra recipe for a favorite pre-meal appetizer that will help whet your appetite for the main course.
Mashed

Martha Stewart's Tip For Making The Best Thanksgiving Stuffing

Thanksgiving is a time for gathering, giving thanks, and gobbling up as much delicious food as we can stomach. No Thanksgiving is complete without a turkey, but for many people, the side dishes are the main event. According to Newsweek, Americans choose stuffing as their number-one side dish for the annual feast.
ConsumerAffairs

What’s cheaper – eating Thanksgiving dinner out or cooking? ConsumerAffairs does the math.

If you’re going grocery shopping this weekend, better bring along the piggy bank and prepare to go head-to-head with consumers who want green beans and mac and cheese. While discount grocers like Aldi and Lidl have tried to create deals and packages to help Americans save money on their Thanksgiving dinner essentials, not everyone shops at those stores. And those who don’t better brace themselves because, as Foodmarket.com reports, they’ll be facing double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, and canned pumpkin.
MISSOURI STATE
HuffPost

Americans' Thanksgiving Side Dish Preferences, Broken Down By State

Every Thanksgiving, the same food debates tend to arise. Is the turkey the main event or are the side dishes? Are mashed potatoes better than stuffing?. It turns out that where you stand on these classic American arguments may be tied to where you live. Campbell Soup Co. commissioned a survey to determine the top Thanksgiving side dishes in each state and released the findings in its first “State of the Sides” report.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

77K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy