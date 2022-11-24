ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Bell Tried To Be Honest With Her Daughters About Trying Mushrooms, And It Totally Backfired

By Alex Gurley
Kristen Bell likes to be "really, really honest" with her kids — but she may have gotten a little too honest recently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ILXq_0jLbJgwb00
Phillip Faraone / FilmMagic / Getty Images

The actress explained that her honesty policy with her daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, backfired when her mom came to visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28duCw_0jLbJgwb00
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty Images

She says it all started when she got a little experimental on her 40th birthday two years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24brlq_0jLbJgwb00
Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Getty Images

"I have never really done any drugs, and I wanted to try mushrooms for my 40th birthday, so my husband had gotten them for me, and I tried it," Kristen explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

@kristenanniebell / Via instagram.com

Kristen says she ended up telling her kids about the experience afterwards...but she didn't realize the girls might tell other people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=119yUM_0jLbJgwb00
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

"It backfired a couple weeks ago because my mom came in town, who is more conservative than I am," Kristen explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rUH3N_0jLbJgwb00
Matt Winkelmeyer / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

She continued, "I overheard my daughter talking to my mom, to grandma, going, 'I'm actually really glad they share all this stuff with me. So, anyway, so mom really wanted to try mushrooms, so...'"

@kristenanniebell / Via instagram.com

Kristen says she was immediately mortified that her mom found out that she had tried hallucinogens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLKQ2_0jLbJgwb00
Rachel Luna / Getty Images

"I just walked by, and I was like, 'Uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh.' For some reason, I'm more worried about telling my mom that than telling my daughter," Kristen laughed.

@kristenanniebell / Via instagram.com

When Jimmy asked if she was sure her daughter knew that they were *special mushrooms* — different from what's found in the kitchen — Kristen confirmed they understood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ySZUg_0jLbJgwb00
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

"Their dad is in recovery, so he's really honest about what alcohol does to your body, how it makes you feel funny and impairs things," she said. "What drugs do to your body and why most drugs are illegal and all that."

@kristenanniebell / Via instagram.com

Kristen didn't reveal how her mom reacted to the whole thing, but I'd definitely like to know!

You can hear all that Kristen had to say below.

