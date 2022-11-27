Cyber Monday hi-fi and speakers deals live blog: best offers on KEF, Naim, Marantz and more

The official Black Friday day may be over, but the deals are still alive and kicking as we head into Cyber Monday . And we're here to bring you the very best deals you can find on all things stereo and two-channel here.

That's right – headphones, TVs and PS5s might dominate the headlines, but we love our hi-fi here at What Hi-Fi? and we're scouring all the retailers to give you the best deals on speakers, amplifiers, streamers, turntables, DACs, Bluetooth speakers and more. Some long-standing products, and even five-star and Award-winners , are on sale now, so you might just pick up a true bargain.

We'll keep this updated with the latest deals as and when we see them (and let you know if it's worth buying or not). If you've been itching to get a new hi-fi system, been on the lookout for upgrades, or just want to kit out your home office with some great stereo sound, you might find what you're looking for with these great Black Friday deals.

Today's best Black Friday hi-fi and speaker deals

AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt was £259 now £219 at Richer Sounds (save £50)

Yet another Award-winner on a tasty discount: AudioQuest's tiny-but-mighty DragonFly Cobalt USB DAC is now £50 off at Richer Sounds . We haven't come across a DAC so capable and enjoyable at this price (you have to go more than double this price for the Chord Mojo 2 to get anything better). Snap it up at this price and your laptop-and-headphones system will be elevated.

A ridiculously neat and simple USB DAC that packs in so much power, sonic excellence and features. It supports hi-res and MQA files (we love the way the logo lights up with different colours to show sample rate) and offers impressive clarity and precision, improved timing and dynamics, and a wide-open soundstage. What Hi-Fi? Award winner View Deal

JBL Charge 5 portable speaker now £129 at Amazon (save £31)

B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen)

Two portable wireless speakers on a good discount here: both five stars and both offer very different visual and sonic styles. The current JBL Charge 5 champ is a powerful, rugged-for-all-weathers portable Bluetooth speaker that is ideal for holidays. Meanwhile, B&O makes a rare Black Friday appearance with a good deal on its very elegant Beosound A1 puck-shaped wireless speaker.

JBL Charge 5 portable speaker was £159 now £129 at Amazon (save £31)

The most rugged portable JBL speaker yet, it has IPX7 water-resistance, a huge 20-hour battery life, and you can even charge your smartphone using the USB input. You get big, energetic sound that's also detailed and agile. This £31 saving is across all eight colourways. What Hi-Fi? Award winner View Deal

B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) was £239 now £179 at Amazon (save £60)

You get surprisingly weighty sound from this classy, petite Bluetooth speaker, which boasts Alexa, an IP67 rating and 18 hours battery life. It has a pleasingly comfortable yet authoritative performance – it's an expansive, detailed and smooth sound. The £60 saving is available on these four finishes: green, black anthracite, gold tone, and grey mist. View Deal

Cyrus CDi was £1495 now £1195 at Richer Sounds (save £300)

I don't know about you, but I haven't let go of my CD collection. They're my equivalent of an old vinyl collection (I really like the booklets), and I still buy CDs when I go see a band live.

I have a cheap old CD player at home, but if I had the money, I'd splash out for this long-running Cyrus CDi player. It's pricey, yes, and it doesn't look like much. But it sounds stunning, has stood the test of time (both in sound and build quality) and likely will never need replacing. (Just like my CDs)

Cyrus CDi was £1495 now £1195 at Richer Sounds (save £300)

If you are looking for the best CD spinner around this price for your system, none comes higher recommended than this Cyrus, which has been a What Hi-Fi? Award winner for more years than we frankly care to remember.

Deal also at AV.com View Deal

Q Acoustics 3030i standmounts was £329 now £249 at Peter Tyson (save £80)

Q Acoustics Concept 40 floorstanders was £999 now £499 at Sevenoaks (save £500)



There are currently two Q Acoustics speakers on sale - one standmount, one floorstander. The Concept 40 deal was the lowest price we've seen them at £499 , but it was so popular (£500 off!) that they're all out, with more stock coming in early December. If you've got your heart set on them – and why wouldn't you, they're nicely built speakers and sound refined, agile and composed – then set your reminders now.

But if you're hankering for a new pair of speakers right now (and prefer smaller speakers for your space), the 3030i have been What Hi-Fi? favourites for a long while. Even with new contenders from Dali, Elac and B&W muscling in on their budget territory, these Qs are still such a great listen – engaging, insightful and plenty of weighty authority for standmounters. You can save £80 off at Peter Tyson on all four finishes.

Q Acoustics 3030i was £329 now £249 at Peter Tyson (save £80)

These are still strong contenders despite new rivals taking their crown. The 3030i are wonderfully engaging, insightful and large-scaled (for standmounters), and have a smooth tonal balance. Their easy-going nature means they're easy to partner – and equally easy to recommend with this £80 saving. Five stars View Deal

These are the best Black Friday turntable deals from Technics, Pro-Ject, Sony, Audio Technica

Looking for a new turntable? Deals are few and far between this year, but there are some great savings on some great decks – even better, every single one of these five turntables got a five-star review from us. There are even a couple of Award-winners, too – and you can make as much as a £100 saving on a superb Technics deck.

Those in the UK can save on the following record players:

Pro-Ject Primary E was £199 now £119 at Richer Sounds (save £80)

Technics SL-1500C was £899 now £799 at Sevenoaks (save £100)

Audio Technica LP5x was £379 now £319 at Richer Sounds (save £60)

Sony PS-LX310BT was £249 now £229 at Amazon (save £20)

Five-star Triangle speakers drop yet again in the Black Friday sales

One of last year's most successful stereo speaker ranges, the Triangle Borea not only has two five-star reviews to its name but also two What Hi-Fi? Awards.

The decorated members in question are the five-star Borea BR03 standmounts, which have fallen in price for the second time this Black Friday week. They are now just £307 after a 23 per cent discount , making them all the more attractive for anyone looking for entertaining budget standmounts.

Prefer floortstanders? The two-time Award-winning Borea BR08 are also on sale – £100 off at Richer Sounds , AV.com and Amazon . Stock appears to be limited, though, so we would act sooner rather than later if you've decided on the BR08 as your next pair of floorstanders.

Triangle Borea BR08 was £999 now £899 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

There’s no shortage of talented rivals at this size and price, yet having spent some time in the company of these Triangles, we feel they offer something special – not least at this discounted price. What Hi-Fi? Award winner View Deal

Triangle Borea BR03 £399 £307 at Amazon (save £82)

The equally impressive standmounters from the same Triangle Borea range as the BR08 above, the BR03 are truly excellent little performers, made better with a discount.

Five stars View Deal

Grado's Award-winning SR80x headphones are just £99 for the first time

The SR80x are one of the best wired hi-fi headphones we've tested, and they're now under £100 in this great Black Friday deal. Yes, they look like old radio controller headsets, and yes the open design means they're incredibly leaky – but you do get really musical, detailed and comfortably airy sound. These headphones are feather-light, too – you'll barely notice them.

Naturally, their open, leaky nature means they're best suited for home listening – which is just fine by us.

Grado SR80x was £129 now £99 at Richer Sounds (save £30)

These dynamically fluid and open-backed headphones are best suited for at-home listening. At this money, the SR80x remains the finest model in their class. A genuine Black Friday deal for the audio lover. View Deal

This small, portable Marshall Emberton is only £90 now - save £60!

While What Hi-Fi? hasn't officially tested this portable Bluetooth speaker from Marshall, I actually have this original Emberton speaker at home. It lives in my bathroom and I sometimes carry it into the kitchen – it's light at just 0.7kg, and it's very rugged and durable. An IPX7 rating means I really don't care when it gets splashed with water or gets kitchen grease on it. (I've had it for two years; it still works perfectly).

The 20-hour battery life means I only really have to charge it once or twice a month, and it keeps me occupied with podcasts and terrible nu-metal playlists when I get ready for work. The bass is admittedly quite boomy, and you'll find better balance, clearer detail and more capable dynamics with the five-star JBL Flip or Charge speakers – but it's easy to listen to and Marshall's rock'n'roll aesthetics are hard to ignore.

And it's worth a look at this lowest-ever Black Friday price of £90 (save £60) at either Amazon or John Lewis . Note: you get this £90 deal on all colours (Black, Black & Brass, Cream) at John Lewis, not Amazon.

Marantz's excellent just-add-speakers system is now £450 off

Marantz's entertaining music system is a one-box of wonders that packs in so many streaming options, hi-res audio support (up to 24-bit/192kHz), and enough analogue and digital connections to connect your CD player or turntable. Bluetooth and AirPlay 2 are on board, and music streaming services Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and Amazon Music can be played over wi-fi or ethernet.

But features alone don't make a two-time What Hi-Fi? Award-winner – we loved its powerful, expansive and weighty sonic character, that also throws in rich dynamics and intricate detail for good measure.

There is a huge £450 saving to be made on this five-star system right now – and that's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

Marantz PM7000N was £1199 now £749 at Sevenoaks (save £450)

A huge £450 saving on a 2020 & 2021 What Hi-Fi? Awards winner is not to be sniffed at, and this Marantz is a really special piece of kit. It's a practical, well-furnished just-add-speakers streaming system that really impressed us with its entertaining performance. Five stars View Deal

We've spotted some more AudioQuest DragonFly USB DAC deals

We pointed out earlier that AudioQuest's Award-winning DragonFly Cobalt USB DAC was on a great deal: £219 at Richer Sounds . But now its younger siblings in the DragonFly family, the Red and the Black, are also on sale too. You'll get the lowest prices at Sevenoaks, and while they're older models and the sound quality is better as you go up the range, the Red and Black DACs are still very capable and an easy, affordable way to boost your laptop-based sound quality.

AudioQuest DragonFly Black was £99 now £79 at Sevenoaks (save £20)

Better sound doesn't come smaller or cheaper than this. We love the way the logo lights up with different colours to show sample rate - a trait found on all DragonFly DACs. Use it instead of the headphone output on your computer for an immediate musical boost. It supports hi-res tracks up to 24-bit/192kHz, too. Now at lowest-ever price of £79. Five stars View Deal

AudioQuest DragonFly Red was £199 now £149 at Sevenoaks (save £50)

Don't be fooled: the Red's hi-res 24-bit/96kHz support may be the same as the much cheaper model (above), but it does have a higher voltage output (2.1v). This makes all the difference, as it's better suited to driving more demanding headphones. You'll notice improved weight and texture to your tunes, combined with a natural and subtle sound. Save £50 off the price in today's Black Friday deal. Five stars View Deal

Looking for some good speaker deals? There are small but significant savings on Elac, Dali and B&W stereo speakers right now.

Elac Debut B5.2 are supremely talented speakers at a super-affordable price of £229 now at Amazon . It's not the hugest deal around, but it might sweeten the deal on these top budget Best Buy winners. There are only six pairs left in stock, so hurry if you want 'em.

The Dali Spektor 2 are as low as £189 at Peter Tyson right now – they're lovely speakers that I've been coveting ever since they nabbed a five-star review and a 2020 Award-win back in 2020.

And B&W has two excellent, current Award-winners on sale. The 606 S2 Anniversary Edition and 607 S2 Anniversary Edition are both now £100 off their RRP at Sevenoaks (and you get some QED cables thrown in for good measure - bargain).

This Black Friday isn't giving us the biggest savings on hi-fi speakers as we've seen in previous years (and hi-fi products in general have seen price spikes in recent years), but if you've got your heart set on a new pair, then these discounts might make it worth diving in.

ELAC Debut 2.0 B5.2 was £310 now £229 at Amazon (save £80)

Our very favourite budget speakers now come with a very tidy discount. These are simply the best performers at this price, ideal for anyone's first hi-fi system.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner View Deal

Dali Spektor 2 was £249 now £189 at Peter Tyson (save £60)

These Dali speakers ooze sophistication and offer a degree of entertainment that even their most talented rivals struggle to match. Even with newer rivals taking their crown, the Spektor 2 remain one of the best entry-level speakers.

Five stars View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins 607 S2 Anniversary Edition was £549 now £449 at Sevenoaks (save £100 + get FREE Sennheiser CX wireless earbuds + 2m QED XT25 speaker cable)

Our favourite standmounters have been knocking around below £500 for some time, but you can now save £100 and bag free kit that together would normally cost £140. A no-brainer if you're in the market for mid-priced speakers, especially if a loved one has been hankering for new earbuds or, er, a new speaker cable for Christmas.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner View Deal

Here's a good one: Cambridge Audio's five-star DacMagic 200M desktop DAC is now £150 off at Richer Sounds – so it's now just £399 (it's been £549 these past few months).

It's a lovely piece of kit and will fit neatly on your desk (and look good too). You can plug it into your old hi-fi system to give it a modern digital boost, or simply connect your laptop and headphones for a very good, compact desktop hi-fi system. It now has a full MQA decoder alongside its PCM hi-res skills, and the smooth, clean and insightful sound is very pleasing.

Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M was £549 now £399 at Richer Sounds (save £150)

This desktop DAC may not have kept its crown for another year at the What Hi-Fi? 2022 Awards, but it's still a very, very good DAC – well-featured and wonderfully rich and musical sounding. If you're looking to boost your laptop+headphones' sound, or your budget/mid-range hi-fi system's, this is one very good way to do it. Five stars

Deal also at Amazon View Deal

Lenco L-85 USB record player for as low as £80

Looking for a very beginner-friendly turntable for a complete vinyl newbie or a young 'un? This Fisher Price-style turntable is an easy plug-and-play deck with good features and good sound, especially for this very budget price. It's semi-automatic, has a USB output for ripping vinyl into MP3s, and even has a built-in phono stage. And the sound isn't too bad: it has a likeable, even balance, with voices clearly the strongest point.

There are a few deals for this four-star deck around: £99.99 at HMV and £94.99 at Currys , but the lowest price we've seen is at Robert Dyas - just £79.99 . Sadly none of these deals is for the bright green version we reviewed over five years ago, but we still think it's a cut above those 'trendy' suitcase-style decks (which are actually awful for your records).

Lenco L-85 was £119 now £80 at Robert Dyas (save £39)

This is the cheapest deal we've seen on this plug-and-play deck that's perfect for vinyl beginners. You get USB recording, a built-in phono stage and it's a surprisingly balanced and likeable sound, especially with vocals. View Deal

Marantz's PM6007 stereo amplifier is at its lowest price right now

This Award-winning integrated amplifier is Marantz's latest and finest at this affordable price level. It's our current budget stereo amp Best Buy, and it's nice to see a few pounds off the retail price too.

A sturdy casework that is recognisable Marantz, plenty of inputs and outputs, a built-in MM phono stage, and a performance that's dynamic, textured, and clearer and punchier than its formidable previous generation. It all adds up to a very capable and talented amp that can be partnered with just about any source and speakers.

£20 off isn't the hugest saving we've seen, especially for a hi-fi product this Black Friday, but we'll take any deals we can, and it genuinely is the lowest price we've seen the Marantz amp for a good six months or so.

Marantz PM6007 was £419 now £399 at Amazon (save £20)

The Marantz 6000 Series has allowed the company to have a firm grip on the budget hi-fi market over the past few years, and with the arrival of the PM6007, the amplifier line has been strengthened yet again. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner View Deal

Get 3 months of Roon for just $2

Ever wanted to know what the fuss was about Roon? You can now try three months for just $2 – a monthly subscription is usually $12.99 (about £10.74), so that's quite a good deal for this long trial run (you'll be saving $38.97, roughly £32.23).

The $2 deal is available worldwide. I just got it and it converts to about £1.66 in the UK for 90 days (not including any bank fees) – not bad for the cost of a cheap cup of coffee.

What is Roon? It's essentially a music management and discovery service that pulls in all your music files stored across local network storage, Qobuz and Tidal streaming services, and displays and organises them in a really attractive interface, along with nice tidbits like liner notes and listening stats. It works with an increasing number of hi-fi streamers, DACs, music systems and more. On the nerdy side, it shows the exact signal path of your hi-res music file from source to speaker/headphones – so you can see the music file's journey (and if it's subject to any lossy compression) as it goes through your system.

Offer ends on Nov 28th

Denon D-M41DAB micro system is now just £279 (without speakers)

We love this little Denon micro system. Every iteration of this model has been a five-star recommendation and Award-winner for what feels like decades. It's just such a great, compact music system – it has a CD player, DAB/FM radio tuner and Bluetooth streaming. It's more than enough for many for listening to their tunes. And it sounds so entertaining and detailed, even despite its budget billing.

We normally recommend the micro system with the matching Denon speakers (usually £350-ish altogether) but this £50 off Black Friday deal is on the unit only (named RDCM41DAB). Which means you can add in your own choice of speakers for an upgrade – the £189 deal on the Dali Spektor 2 perhaps?

Denon D-M41DAB (without speakers) was £329 now £279 at Peter Tyson (save £50)

The default budget all-in-one micro system choice for years, this Denon multi-award-winner is still at the top of its game. Get the unit only on this deal and pair it with your own choice of speakers. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Same deal at Sevenoaks and Amazon View Deal

Save £400 on the Naim Mu-so 2 wireless speaker

Naim Mu-so 2 is a superb-sounding, fully-featured wireless speaker system that justifies its considerable price tag – and now it's down to £899 with a huge saving.

Yes it's still pricey but we've not seen it under the one-grand mark for a long while, but the Naim is more than just a wireless speaker. It's an all-in-one system that packs in many streaming features and can even be hooked up to a TV thanks to its HDMI ARC input. And despite being around the block for a while, that classy design and giant illuminated volume/control dial still impress.

The £400 deal is available at both Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson, and hey, it looks nicer than most soundbars.

Naim Mu-so 2 was £1299 now £899 at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson

This 2nd generation Mu-so is a premium wireless speaker/all-in-one system, with a rich, confident sound, packed full of detail and delivered with immense rhythmic drive. Bass is plentiful and of a high quality. If your budget allows, you'll be suitably impressed. View Deal

Cambridge Audio CXA81 was £1099 now £999 at Amazon (save £100)

Cambridge Audio CXA61 was £749 now £699 at Amazon (save £50)



Had your eye on a new stereo amp? Cambridge Audio got in early with some big discounts on two 2022 What Hi-Fi? Award winners – these deals started last week but it's still kicking around at Amazon, Cambridge Audio and specialist hi-fi retailers.

Both CX integrated amplifiers have been at the top of their game for a couple of years now, delivering a combination of sonic ability, features and build quality that even the finest rivals have struggle to match.

Cambridge Audio CXA81 was £1099 now £999 (save £100)

The CXA81 has more power at 80W per channel, a broad range of analogue and digital connections, as well as aptX HD for Bluetooth streaming. It deliver a confident and powerful performer, adding in a punchy, dynamic and astonishingly detailed presentation where needed. It's agile, more insightful and sounds wonderfully expressive through the midrange. View Deal

Cambridge Audio CXA61 was £749 now £699 (save £50)

The CXA61 has less power at 60W per channel, and has fewer inputs (especially forgoing the XLR inputs of its bigger sibling). It's fun to listen to – there's plenty of punch, a nicely judged tonal balance and plenty of detail. We particularly like its lively, dynamic nature. View Deal

Save £300 on KEF LS50 Meta + get free kit worth £190

Our favourite standmounters for three years running are now £899 at Amazon and Sevenoaks, thanks to a £300 Black Friday discount. But if you shop with Sevenoaks, you'll also get not one but two freebies: Sennheiser CX true wireless earbuds (£119 RRP) and a 2m QED XT25 speaker cable (RRP) £79.95. That's a total saving of £490, making this arguably the best hi-fi speaker deal we have encountered this Black Friday.

The KEF LS50 Meta have been available for £999 at previous shopping events and in the build-up to Black Friday, but we can't remember seeing them drop to this low price before. A no brainer if you're looking for new standmounters around this price.

KEF LS50 Meta £1100 £899 at Sevenoaks (save £301) + FREE KIT WORTH £190

KEF has taken an excellent speaker and made it even better with its innovative Metamaterial tech. The LS50 Meta are now the class leader at this level, with exceptional sonic transparency and a hugely subtle and precise presentation. Three-time Product of the Year winners in the What Hi-Fi?Awards' standmount speaker category. View Deal

Add streaming to your system with the Award-winning Bluesound Node - now £100 off

Our favourite budget music streamer is now just £449 at Amazon and Sevenoaks thanks to a £100 Black Friday discount, making it hugely appealing for anyone after an affordable way to add network streaming to their hi-fi system.

With the BluOS streaming platform at its heart, the Node is a gateway to music streaming services, internet radio and local and networked libraries. There's AirPlay 2 and aptX HD to boot, and whichever way you decide to stream the Node will ensure it comes through musically.

Bluesound Node £549 £449 at Amazon (save £100)

A current What Hi-Fi? Award winner, the Node has been our budget music streamer to recommend since its launch last summer – even at its full price. Now it is discounted by £100, it is an even better option for anyone with a budget to mid-priced system who is looking to add streaming skills to it. Deal also at Sevenoaks View Deal