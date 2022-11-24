Video shows wanted suspect steal man's car at gunpoint outside Montrose Voodoo Doughnuts

Houston police are searching for a man accused of robbing two people of their car at gunpoint outside a Montrose donut shop.

The aggravated robbery happened on Nov. 10, but police released surveillance video of the incident on Wednesday in hopes that someone might recognize the suspect.

A man and a woman were leaving the Voodoo Doughnut in the 1200 block of Westheimer around 2 a.m. when they were approached by a man with a gun, according to HPD.

Video shows the suspect appear as the man closed the passenger door of his car and walked around the vehicle.

That's when the suspect is seen pointing a gun at the man and demanding his car keys.

"To see the riffling inside the barrel, inches from my face, it was really hard to see anything else," Justin Solari, the victim, told ABC13. "(The suspect) let me get my girlfriend out of the car. I'm grateful for that. Things are things. The car has insurance, my girlfriend doesn't."

Solari complied and gave the suspect his keys. Video then shows Solari open the passenger door of his car to get his girlfriend out.

The suspect demanded that both victims get on the ground before he got into the driver's seat and fled the scene.

"Get on the f------ ground. Get out the f------ car," he commanded to both victims.

"I laid over her to protect her because I didn't know what was going on, or how many people there were," Solari said. "When I snatched her out of the car, she actually dropped her phone, and I was able to track that and watch them drive the entire way."

Investigators found the stolen car a short while later at an apartment complex located at 12603 Woodforest, HPD said. The suspect was nowhere to be found.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a thin build. He was wearing black pants at the time of the robbery, according to HPD.

"If something like this happens to you, don't make it a fight if you don't have to. Whatever the person wants, give it to them. Things are things," Solari said.