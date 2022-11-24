ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry

By Jennifer Sor
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ThlNR_0jLa9U7R00
Mike Novogratz speaks at the SALT conference in 2015 Reuters/Rick Wilking
  • The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz.
  • The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange.
  • But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere, he told CNBC.

The FTX debacle has created a "deficit of trust" in the cryptocurrency market, according to bitcoin bull and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, who argued that the industry should and will be regulated after the downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange.

"This is about transparency and disclosure, in lots of ways. Our industry has failed to self-regulate. I think the money side of crypto, companies like ours that buy and sell and lend and do derivatives, are going to get regulated and should be," he said in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday.

Novogratz pointed to the messy balance sheet at FTX, which didn't have an in-house accounting department and intertwined its financials with Alameda Research, its affiliated trading firm. Sources familiar with the companies claimed that Alameda traded with customer funds from FTX, CNBC reported, snd FTX's new CEO, who is leading the company through Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, said employees may have even used company funds to purchase homes and personal items in the Bahamas.

"I think coins should be segregated in your account, and they shouldn't be lent unless you give them permission to lend," Novogratz said, noting that other exchanges, like BlockFi, had clearer terms on what customer funds would be used for.

"This is always about building trust with your clients. And right now we're in a deficit of trust. People think there's a black swan around every corner, that everyone else is a sociopath, saying one thing and doing something else," Novogratz said.

But while Novogratz called the situation a "crisis of confidence" and warned that investors weren't "out of the woods" yet, he believes crypto will remain in the mainstream.

"There are 150 million people that have already decided to store some of their net worth in bitcoin, in this decentralized community that is verified in cryptography. And so in no world is bitcoin is going away, or quite frankly, the blockchain and Ethereum and everything else," he said.

Other big investors have also expressed renewed bullishness in spite of the shocking collapse of Bankman-Fried's exchange. Ark Invest's Cathie Wood reiterated her prediction that bitcoin would hit $1 million over the next decade, as crises could ultimately strengthen the industry and show the "survivors."

Comments / 10

whatgoesup.mustcomedown
5d ago

I thought crypto was anti-bank, anti-government, anti-regulation … they should’ve kept their money in actual investments vs get rich quick schemes

Reply(1)
2
Barbara Walker
2d ago

Calling for government regulations is an attempt to make crypto/bitcoin legitimate. such an act would bring down the entire US financial structure.

Reply
2
Related
Markets Insider

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
TheStreet

FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall of a company valued at $32 billion in February, which occurred in just a few days, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology.
The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

91K+
Followers
15K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy