HOW I WOULD HAVE HANDLED ALL OUT (HERE’S A HINT, IT WOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED), WILL DYNAMITE GET HIJACKED TONIGHT BY PUNK FANS AND MORE

WHO WAS OLDER FOR THEIR LAST MATCH: FLAIR OR THESZ, SUGGESTIONS FOR WWE HALL OF FAME AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you see anyone utilizing a six-sided ring again?. I don't see it ever being used consistently on a national basis again, but perhaps on the independent level. If you could suggest a woman to be inducted into the WWE...
BRAWLING OUTSIDE THE RING, LIGHT TUBES IN WWE, STREAMING AEW AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Nothing, which leads me to believe that Tony Khan is hoping that will be part of his next deal with Discovery or anyone else he ends up signing a deal with for AEW's rights going forward when the current deal is done.
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton. Quinn refuses to lock up and walks past Tank. They lock up and Quinn with a wrist lock. Tank with an arm wringer. Quinn wants a test of strength and Tank does it. Quinn gains the advantage and Tank bridges and gets back to an even base. Quinn with a knee and side head lock. Quinn with a shoulder tackle. Tank blocks a hip toss and Tank with a hip toss of his own. Quinn with a drop toe hold into the turnbuckles. Quinn with punches. Quinn pulls at the face and connects with a forearm to the back. Quinn with a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. Quinn with a rear chin lock. Quinn with a forearm to the lower back followed by a clothesline. Tank with a fallaway slam.
SPOILER: ROH FINAL BATTLE 2022 PPV MAIN EVENT IS...
The 12/10 Ring of Honor Final Battle PPV will be headlined by ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli with the stipulation that should Claudio lose, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.
AEW RAMPAGE: BLACK FRIDAY PREVIEW, EPISODE AIRING AT 4 PM EST
Scheduled for today's AEW Rampage: Black Friday, airing at 4 PM EST today on TNT:. *ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Top Flight. *The Dark Order vs. Rush & The Blade & The Butcher. *Darby Allin with Sting vs. Anthony Henry with JD Drake. *Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata. *Also...
TONY KHAN TALKS ABOUT HIS BUSY SCHEDULE, ANOTHER TURN AND MORRE
The Athletic wrote a piece on Tony Khan. Amanda Huber and Preston Vance had the following interaction on Twitter following the angle that closed yesterday's Rampage, which saw the former 10 of Dark Order destroy Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds before taking off his mask in front of Brodie Lee Jr. and joining Rush and La Facción Ingobernable.
WWE SURVIVOR SERIES TONIGHT, ONGOING COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
WWE will present the 2022 Survivor Series event tonight on Peacock, the WWE Network and PPV from The TD Garden Arena in Boston, MA, featuring:. *Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & Mia Yim & Becky Lynch vs. Bayley & Nikki Cross & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley.
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Shop AEW has a new House of Black T-Shirt. Talk Is Jericho: Dustin Rhodes vs Roddy Piper at Wrestlmania XII. What Happened When Jade Cargill Confronted Bow Wow? | AEW Dynamite, 11/23/22. The World Tag Team Champs Learn that Not Everyone Loves The Acclaimed | AEW Dynamite, 11/23/22. If you...
RIC FLAIR SAYS HE'LL BE AT ONE UPCOMING MAJOR WWE EVENT, HAS BEEN INVITED TO A SECOND
On his latest podcast, Ric Flair revealed that he will be at Royal Rumble, and was also invited for the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW.
WHY WWE DOESN'T DO PPV SETS, SAMI TALKS BLOODLINE, BLACK FRIDAY WWE DEAL AND MORE
Sami Zayn is on this week's WWE After The Bell podcast. The Honorary Uce discusses the success of The Bloodline formula, the rise of Roman Reigns, his tenure anniversary in WWE and his relationship with Kevin Owens. Plus, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves discuss the Survivor Series card and the opportunity for the young faces of the WWE roster, the art of the holidays, and more.
COMPLETE AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FROM CHICAGO, WHAT HAPPENED AFTER TAPING
Jim Ross came out to do commentary. *ROH Tag Team Champions FTR defeated Top Flight. The Gunn Club came out. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho came out with the entire Jericho Appreciation Society. Jericho claimed he was the best ROH Champion of all time. Claudio Castagnoli came out on the stage. He said he has to beat Jericho. He challenges Jericho to a title match. Jericho told him to forget it, because there is nothing he can offer Jericho. Matt Menard suggests that if Claudio loses, he joins the Jericho Appreciation Society. Claudio agrees. They will face off at Final Battle on December 10th.
WWE Survivor Series 2022: WarGames -- live results and analysis
Two WarGames matches highlight the final WWE major of the year. Follow live.
WWE SMACKDOWN STAR UNDERGOES NAME CHANGE
As of tonight, Sarah Logan is now known as Valhalla. WWE filed a trademark on that name a few weeks back.
SARAYA TALKS HER RETURN, MOX IN FIGHT FOREVER AND MORE
Saraya is on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast. On the podcast recorded before Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, she discusses the process of getting cleared to return to the ring, training, taking care of her body, respect for Britt Baker, the promos of their feud, possibilities for the women's roster and future. Saraya discusses her relationship with Renée Paquette, tattoos, her feature film Fighting with My Family, the origins of the Knight family and more.
HEYMAN TALKS WAR GAMES, NEW WWE MERCH, BLISS ON GOING INSIDE THE CAGES AND MORE
As was announced last night on SmackDown, the former Sarah Logan is now known as Valhalla, the spiritual advisor of the Viking Raiders. The name is a reference to the Norse afterlife for warriors in battle. WWE Shop has the new Becky Lynch "Box Office" T-shirt. Paul Heyman tweeted:. Triple...
WHAT SHOULD HAPPEN SATURDAY: THE 2022 SURVIVOR SERIES TIP SHEET
Here is the updated Survivor Series lineup as of Thursday and our takes on what will happen Saturday night. Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & Mia Yim & a final competitor to be announced vs. Bayley & Nikki Cross & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley.
SASHA BANKS' STAR WARS FUTURE, WWE CASINO GAMES, WWE HONORING THE WCW HALL OF FAME & MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Her character wasn't killed off and Star Wars always revisits characters, so my guess is that she'll pop up sooner than later, most likely in Mandalorian Season 3 since all signs point to a return to Mandalore, where Banks' character would have been born before she and the rest of the population had to abandon the planet due to The Empire's great purge.
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: WHO IS THE FIFTH, WHO GETS THE ADVANTAGE, WHERE IS ROMAN, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. Bayley, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, and Nikki Cross are in the ring. Bayley says it is bad enough you have to drag us out on Thanksgiving night in ugly Providence, so we are on my time now. Get out now because tomorrow night, we are going to war.
