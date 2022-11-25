From black and white to colors on the screen, film has changed its visuals multiple times throughout the years. Yet, there is one thing that remains the same within this art vehicle, which is the power that these stories have to connect with audiences in different walks of life. This statement rings true to the 1942 classic Casablanca, a story about love, political tensions, and selflessness. Directed by Michael Curtiz, this film is set amidst the early stages of World War II in a time when refugees sought to flee from the Germans and move to America. Before they could pack their bags and resort to safety from an imminent battle, these people would stay at Casablanca, Morocco in order to obtain the visas that were necessary for them to travel to their destination. It is in a moment of chaos and uncertainty that two lovers reunite years later and put their love to the test for the greater good. Despite its release dating back to 80 years ago, audiences from various generations can still connect to these characters and their hardships, trying to achieve a happy ending. Even though the grand finale isn't what is traditionally expected within a romantic tale, it is still emotional to see that the greatest trait of true love is not being oblivious to what is happening outside the relationship.

1 DAY AGO