The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie review: A long but sweet send off to the sisters
Considered to be one of the best harem animes of recent years, The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie is a good send off to these girls. As stated by Crunchyroll, “The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie is the highly-anticipated conclusion of the popular romantic comedy,” of which the first two seasons are currently available to view on the streaming site.
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Preview Hints at Goh/Mew Reunion
Pokemon Journeys has accomplished what many originally thought would never take place: giving Ash Ketchum the world championship title and making him the strongest Pokemon trainer in the world. Having defeated Leon in a battle that was one of the biggest in the series to date, Ash is taking a breather while the anime series focuses instead on Goh and Project Mew's journey to get closer to the mythical Pokemon known as Mew, with a new preview hinting at the idea that Ash might not be the only trainer who has his dreams come true.
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
Modern Warfare 2 player unmasks Ghost, for real this time
Call of Duty is arguably the most iconic FPS franchise of our time. The series has a vice grip on both its fanbase and the games industry in general - Sony has recently been very concerned about the fact that if Microsoft really does go ahead and buy Activision, CoD could in theory become an Xbox exclusive. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that this won’t be the case, however.
Christmas movie guide: New holiday movies, specials on Netflix, other streaming services
Netflix and friends have gone over to the Hallmark side. What began a couple of years ago as a flurry has become a blizzard of new Christmas movies and specials on the expanding array of streaming services. Dozens of new programs with the holiday glow are coming this season, from more versions of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” to a Marvel-flavored Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special. (In fact, dozens have already debuted, including “Falling for Christmas,” a Hallmark-y comeback vehicle for Lindsay Lohan, which began streaming on Netflix Nov. 10.)
Polygon
The best K-dramas to watch on Netflix and beyond
If you are a savvy entertainment enthusiast, it’s impossible to have not heard of one of the many Korean drama that have blown up over the last few years. And if you have — and not watched any of them yet — you’re probably wondering, What is the hype all about?
Thanksgiving box office recap: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ continues its reign in 3rd weekend
Thanksgiving is all about family, but that doesn’t mean that this year’s Disney family-friendly animated movie “Strange World” was ever going to beat Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” In fact, it was always slated for second place, but it still didn’t do nearly as well as other Disney movies have done over the extended holiday. Read on for our Thanksgiving box office recap. In fact, it wasn’t even close between the two movies, as “Wakanda Forever” took first place with $45.9 million over its third weekend, down 32% from last weekend. When you add in the $18 million it made...
‘Euphoria’ Set for German Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)
“Euphoria” is set to get a German adaptation, Variety can reveal. German’s Zeitsprung Pictures (“Lieber Thomas”) have optioned the show from production and distribution company ADD Content, who rep international rights to the format and series. “Euphoria” is an Israeli original created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The show follows a group of high school students navigating friendship and love at the same time as struggling with drugs, sex, trauma and social media. The original version was produced by Tedy productions and aired on Israeli broadcaster HOT. A U.S. adaptation of the show from HBO, starring Zendaya (pictured above), Jacob Elordi and...
Kerrang
Story Of The Year “embrace the chaos” on new single Take The Ride
Story Of The Year have unleashed an infectious new single, Take The Ride, along with a video filmed at last month’s massive When We Were Young fest. Guitarist Ryan Phillips says the tune is about “surrendering to what life dealt you and embracing the chaos instead of fighting it. The song captures the spirit of finding freedom through a reckless adventure, even if it’s internal.”
startattle.com
A Wounded Fawn (2022 movie) Horror, Shudder, trailer, release date
A Wounded Fawn follows the story of Meredith Tanning (Sarah Lind), a local museum curator who is dipping her toe back into the dating pool, only to be targeted by a charming serial k–ler (Josh Ruben). Startattle.com – A Wounded Fawn 2022. When a fateful romantic getaway between...
Gizmodo
Sonic Prime Sends the Hedgehog Into His Own Multiverse of Madness
If there was a pop culture trend that Sonic the Hedgehog could unleash a homing attack and hop a ride on, the Sega mascot could do a lot worse than speeding through a multiverse. And that’s exactly what he’ll be doing in the upcoming Sonic Prime animated series, which is looking remarkable in its newest trailer, and also reveals some some of the universes he’ll be visiting. There’s even a Dr. Eggman-filled Illuminati, too.
wegotthiscovered.com
An award-winning fantasy epic you’ve never heard of ferries streaming users into the afterlife
On the surface, an award-winning blockbuster fantasy epic that recouped its budget a handful of times over at the box office, landed itself a sequel, and delivered sweeping spectacle lashed with lofty production values and impressive CGI sounds like an attention-grabber, but Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds didn’t make much of a splash outside its native Korea.
23 Things About American Weddings That Non-Americans Find Shocking, Unnecessary, And, Honestly, Weird
"I went to a wedding where the groom took the garter off with his teeth and put his head up the bride's dress to get it. It was gross because the bride and groom were 19. Eleven-year-old me didn’t need to see that."
One Day in Paldea: A Review of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Nostalgic Pokemon trainers will be delighted that the latest main-line duo of games in the. are now out. Returning to modern times from the pre-history of. , Scarlet and Violet keep much of the traditional winning formula while still managing the next step towards evolution into an open-world setup. First,...
Collider
The Timeless Love Story of 'Casablanca'
From black and white to colors on the screen, film has changed its visuals multiple times throughout the years. Yet, there is one thing that remains the same within this art vehicle, which is the power that these stories have to connect with audiences in different walks of life. This statement rings true to the 1942 classic Casablanca, a story about love, political tensions, and selflessness. Directed by Michael Curtiz, this film is set amidst the early stages of World War II in a time when refugees sought to flee from the Germans and move to America. Before they could pack their bags and resort to safety from an imminent battle, these people would stay at Casablanca, Morocco in order to obtain the visas that were necessary for them to travel to their destination. It is in a moment of chaos and uncertainty that two lovers reunite years later and put their love to the test for the greater good. Despite its release dating back to 80 years ago, audiences from various generations can still connect to these characters and their hardships, trying to achieve a happy ending. Even though the grand finale isn't what is traditionally expected within a romantic tale, it is still emotional to see that the greatest trait of true love is not being oblivious to what is happening outside the relationship.
startattle.com
A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Annie faces her first obstacle as CEO of Cooper’s Cookies when grandma’s secret recipe is stolen. While investigating the theft, she works with local baker Sam to recreate the beloved recipe. Startattle.com – A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe 2022. A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe is a Hallmark romance comedy...
wegotthiscovered.com
The only movie directed by the creators of ‘Stranger Things’ is an overlooked apocalyptic horror gem
At this stage, you’d have to travel far and wide to find anyone who doesn’t know who The Duffer Brothers are, which is understandable when the sibling duo are responsible for one of the most popular and successful TV shows of the last decade. However, nobody seems to either remember, realize, or even care about their 2015 feature Hidden.
The Good Place Ending Explained: 4 Afterlife Lessons The Characters Learned And What It All Means
I don’t know about you, but I definitely didn’t expect to dive into the philosophy of death when I started watching Mike Schur’s NBC sitcom The Good Place. Here’s a breakdown of the show’s metaphysical ending.
wegotthiscovered.com
The complete history of Pinhead from ‘Hellraiser’
The Hell Priest of Hellraiser is one of the most iconic characters in horror. He is a demon to some, an angel to others, and definitely not called “Pinhead” if creator Clive Barker has his way. The Lead Cenobite, head of an infernal, extra-dimensional church of “pain and...
Fan producer goes on ghost hunting adventure and a demon crawls in his head
Halloween may be in our rearview mirror, but one Fan producer’s story is sending shivers up our spine. Nicholas “Harry” Callas was helping a local ghost hunter named Bo Conrad at a West Virginia slaughter house.
EpicStream
