Manhattan, NY

NY1

NYPD: Good Samaritan jumps on tracks to rescue man

A good Samaritan helped save a man from the subway tracks at 116th Street in Manhattan on Thanksgiving, the NYPD said. According to body camera video from a 25th Precinct officer, the good Samaritan jumped onto the tracks to retrieve the man. The man, 40, suffered a medical episode, police...
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Your guide to celebrating the holidays in New York City

The holiday season is right around the corner, and there’s no place like New York City for this time of year. From the opening of the New York City holiday markets to the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, here’s your guide to the holiday season in the five boroughs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Mayor Eric Adams visits Rikers Island on Thanksgiving

Mayor Eric Adams spent part of his Thanksgiving on Rikers Island. NY1 exclusively went with him as he toured the Rose M. Singer Center, where over 300 women are detained. He was joined by Department of Corrections Commissioner Louis Molina. “We’ve always treated Rikers Island as this distant place. ‘Whatever...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade rolls into Manhattan

The 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade went off without a hitch in the city with tons of new additions and old favorites. The parade began at 9 a.m. at Central Park West and 77th Street and proceeded down a 2.5-mile route, turning left at Columbus Circle down Central Park South and right onto Sixth Avenue. The parade concluded in front of Macy’s Herald Square at 34th Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Holiday market returns to Brooklyn

A winter holiday market in Brooklyn is hoping to get locals to do their holiday shopping in the community. “We’re trying to make it [inclusive], where it's the businesses, it's the community, it's the kids, it’s the fun, it's the holidays. And, you know, I call it my little Times Square,” Dale Charles, executive director of the Bed-Stuy Gateway Business Improvement District, said.
BROOKLYN, NY

