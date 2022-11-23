Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Shoppers support Rhode Island shops on Small Business Saturday
Thousands of shoppers visited Rhode Island businesses for Small Business Saturday. At the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick, 165 small businesses gathered for the annual Shop RI event. "It's really important to be here and shop with these local community stores and the vendors that don't necessarily have the ability...
thebeveragejournal.com
Mancini Beverage-Northeast Beverage Adds Art of Pour
Connecticut-based Art of Pour Craft Cocktails now offers its namesake ready-to-drink bottled cocktails throughout the state via Mancini Beverage – Northeast Beverage of CT. Founded by Alex Brent of Ridgefield, the line uses stevia to lower the overall sugar content of its beverages. In doing so, the Art of Pour line of bottled cocktails has only 4 grams of sugar and 100 calories per serving. Art of Pour’s releases include its Cosmopolitan, showcasing the classic vodka cocktail, and its tequila sipper, Jalapeño Margarita. Art of Pour Craft Cocktails developed its custom-packaged stackable bottles that work in various point-of-sale configurations where space efficiency is at a premium.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 25, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes firsts, 1st, and more firsts. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are going to a GoLocal team...
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in RI for $500,000
This week, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $500,000. One is right by the waterfront, and another is located in Narragansett. And, if you need to get pricing on the value of your home - CLICK HERE. Listed by Jennifer...
GoLocalProv
Deadline for $700K in Grants for RI Farm, Food and Seafood Businesses Is November 30
The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) reminds Rhode Island food, fishers, and farm businesses of the November 30th deadline to apply for the nearly $700,000 in Local Agriculture and Seafood Act (LASA) programming funding to help new and existing food businesses grow and flourish. These grants support projects that help...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 23, 2022
“Happy Thanksgiving to everyone from us here at The Saltwater Edge! Tautog fishing remains the best thing going. There seems to be no end to double-digit fish! White leggers on heavy jigs have been the key to success. Patience pays off right now, let that bite build and you’ll be catching some truly great fish.
thebeveragejournal.com
Worldwide Wines Welcomes Heavenly Spirits Portfolio
Worldwide Wines welcomed new selections from Heavenly Spirits to Connecticut this past fall. Heavenly Spirits is a U.S. importer of artisanal French spirits, including Armagnac, calvados, Cognac, whisky, gin, vodka, pastis, absinthe and aperitifs. The company takes its name from what is known in distillation as “the angel’s share,” the portion of distillation that is lost to evaporation when aging spirits. The word “heavenly” is also a translation from the French word “paradis,” which can also refer to the oldest aging cellar of the distiller. Founded by married duo Christine Foubert Cooney and Daniel Cooney, the company was created to share their passion for the art of French distillation. Brands include Jean Fillioux Cognac, Delord Armagnac and Claque-Pepin Calvados, among new Connecticut entries.
rinewstoday.com
In the news… for Nov. 26, 2022
Cadillac Lounge in Providence – deadly stabbing of man from Fall River – hearing held closed club for a few days – reopened now. World AIDS Day is Dec. 1st – red scarves will be part of a public art installation at the pedestrian bridge in Providence.
thebeveragejournal.com
CDI Celebrates Fall with Launch of New WX Brands
Connecticut Distributors, Inc. (CDI), fêted the launch of several new wines, available through WX Brands, during a sales meeting at its Stratford headquarters on Oct. 7. Representatives from WX Brands were in attendance to educate the sales team on the new arrivals, including Dan Meunier, National Account Manager; Bob Carbone, Northeast Regional Sales Manager; and Kyle Cook, Eastern Region Sales Director. The CDI sales team tasted new wines from Bread & Butter Wines, Our Daily Wines, Chronic Cellars and Tangent Wines, all available in the state through CDI. Formerly the Winery Exchange, the California-based WX Brands was established in 1999 and develops exclusive brands of wine, as well its own unique portfolio of proprietary wine brands that are sold globally. Products are sourced from 17 countries, resulting in more than 6 million cases sold worldwide, including its California flagship brand, Bread & Butter.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Rhode Island Foundation awards $8.3 million in grants
The Rhode Island Foundation has announced grants totaling $8.3 million to more than 90 nonprofits working in the areas of food insecurity, housing instability and homelessness prevention, and behavioral health. Funded in part by the state’s share of $1.1 billion in the federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation for COVID-19...
ABC6.com
5 Rhode Island compassionate centers given recreational licenses for Dec. 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Less than 10 days from the first recreational marijuana sale in Rhode Island, multiple compassion centers from across the state received state approval to begin recreation sale next week. The five compassion centers include:. Aura of Rhode Island in Central Falls. Thomas C. Slater Center...
indowncity.com
13 Gifts for People Who Love Rhode Island
Lil Rhody. The Ocean State. Whatever name you have for Rhode Island, we agree it’s a very special place. If there is someone on your gift list this holiday season who harbors a passionate love for the state, then we have a roundup of gifts we recommend!. And, even better, each item is available at a local small business located in downtown Providence, RI.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
Jamestown Press
Bridges to be studied for suicide barrier feasibility
The board of directors for the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority approved a task order to study the feasibility of suicide barriers on the Jamestown Verrazzano and Mount Hope bridges. The task order from the British multinational engineering company Atkins is expected to cost roughly $1 million. Melissa Cotta,...
johnstonsunrise.net
Can new leadership deal with some of the familiar problems
Every now and then, the tectonic plates of Rhode Island politics shift, as campaign season fades and a fresh batch of leaders takes on new roles. We’re seeing that to some degree heading into 2023, with Gov. Dan McKee having won a term in his own right, Seth Magaziner landing the job as the new congressman in CD2, Sen. Ryan Pearson moving up as RI Senate majority leader, Brett Smiley getting set to be mayor of Providence, Gregg Amore and James Diossa signing on, respectively, as secretary of state and general treasurer, and Xaykham “Xay” Khamsyvoravong ascending as mayor of Newport. Some of these folks have been on the scene for a long time – ranging from McKee as the former mayor of Cumberland to Khamsyvoravong as a precocious campaign manager for Frank Caprio in 2006. The approach of a new year nonetheless brings the prospect of potential renewal and opportunity. It also raises the question of whether Rhode Island’s leadership can make more progress than their predecessors on the state’s thorniest issues – the related challenges of sparking broader economic growth and improving under-performing public schools. The good news is how the state, amid national uncertainty on the economy, is heading into 2023 with a $610 million projected budget surplus. But if Rhode Island’s top challenges were easy to address, more progress would have been made by now. After the holiday lull, the calendar will turn to January, and the current leadership class will face the task of moving the ball forward during an era of declining confidence in government.
Christmas tree farmer: Impacts of drought will be felt for years
This summer's drought conditions hit local farmers hard, prompting some Christmas tree farms to limit their tree offerings or remain closed altogether.
Uprise RI
Andrew Schiff: How we can end hunger
It’s time for Thanksgiving. A time when we express gratitude for all the good things in our lives, including the food on our plates. We remember those who aren’t as lucky by donating food and contributing money to local agencies. But as we welcome the holiday season and experience the inherent joy in giving to others, the latest statistics on the prevalence of hunger should give us pause.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island DUI Task Force arrests nearly 10 people during ‘Blackout Wednesday’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Nearly 10 people were arrested in connection to drunk driving during “Blackout Wednesday.”. The Rhode Island DUI Task Force said Thursday seven people were arrested between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. for alcohol related offenses. The task force is made up of members of...
