Every now and then, the tectonic plates of Rhode Island politics shift, as campaign season fades and a fresh batch of leaders takes on new roles. We’re seeing that to some degree heading into 2023, with Gov. Dan McKee having won a term in his own right, Seth Magaziner landing the job as the new congressman in CD2, Sen. Ryan Pearson moving up as RI Senate majority leader, Brett Smiley getting set to be mayor of Providence, Gregg Amore and James Diossa signing on, respectively, as secretary of state and general treasurer, and Xaykham “Xay” Khamsyvoravong ascending as mayor of Newport. Some of these folks have been on the scene for a long time – ranging from McKee as the former mayor of Cumberland to Khamsyvoravong as a precocious campaign manager for Frank Caprio in 2006. The approach of a new year nonetheless brings the prospect of potential renewal and opportunity. It also raises the question of whether Rhode Island’s leadership can make more progress than their predecessors on the state’s thorniest issues – the related challenges of sparking broader economic growth and improving under-performing public schools. The good news is how the state, amid national uncertainty on the economy, is heading into 2023 with a $610 million projected budget surplus. But if Rhode Island’s top challenges were easy to address, more progress would have been made by now. After the holiday lull, the calendar will turn to January, and the current leadership class will face the task of moving the ball forward during an era of declining confidence in government.

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO