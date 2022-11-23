Read full article on original website
Candlelight NYC Is Offering A Unique Black Friday Deal!
While the adrenaline rush of getting the best deals on Black Friday may seem like paradise for some, the reality is that for others, Black Friday can be very overwhelming. But far from how mind-boggling this day can be, there is a special corner of the world where Black Friday is only synonymous with relaxing candlelit evenings in exclusive venues. Want to find out more? This November 25, Black Friday is getting the full Candlelight treatment with a 15% off discount on all concerts purchased through the Fever app. What does this mean? You will not only have the chance...
Anna Delvey To Host Exclusive Dinner Parties At Her East Village Apartment
You definitely weren’t alone if you spent last winter bingeing the shocking series following a reporter’s journey uncovering Anna Delvey’s fraudulent activity as she swindled her way through NYC’s most elite socialites. According to the New York Times, the actual Anna Delvey (birth name Anna Sorokin) was sentenced to four to twelve years for her crimes in 2019. But as of October 2022, she had been released from immigration detention after a judge ruled she was no longer a threat. Since being released, Delvey remains on house arrest in her Manhattan apartment, has no access to her social media (which...
This Luxury Outerwear Brand Froze Their Clothing In NYC, And Once The Ice Melts The Item Can Be Yours
Canadian luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles has just released its second capsule collection, and if patience is a virtue you possess, one of the pieces may be yours for free! Collaborating with American fashion label Eckhaus Latta, their new collection features 12 pieces, consisting of 8 styles that include the core Icon Jacket, Icon Parka, Bunny Hoodie, Puffer Vest and Jacket, and Parka Puffer along with lightweight quilted Vest and matching Pant…all items that perfectly suit their latest campaign. Moose x Eckhaus have unveiled ice sculptures on the corner of Lafayette Street and Kenmare Street as well as Ludlow Street and Division Street in order to celebrate their upcoming collab, each containing an item from their new collection. The rules are simple: once each ice sculpture has melted and the piece inside is revealed, it will be up for grabs by a lucky passerby. This means that if you happen to be in the right place on the right time, or if you have a lot of patience, you can be adding a brand new new item to your winter wardrobe completely for free. And considering the new collection’s prices range from $650 to $1,595, we’d say that’s a damn good deal!
This New Café & Bistro Is Serving Up The Ultimate Hygge Vibes
Scandinavia House, the leading center for Nordic culture in the United States, is now home to a brand new dining experience Björk Cafe & Bistro, which is serving a menu of tasty Scandinavian classics, American favorites with a Nordic twist, and seasonal favorites–and they’re now open and serving guests! Operated by renowned Swedish chef Ulrika Bengtsson and her business partner Sabina Lindmark, the new dining spot is an extension of Bengtsson’s famous Swedish restaurant Ulrika’s which opened in Manhattan’s Upper East Side in the late ’90s. Located on the ground-floor, Björk, meaning “birch” in English, was designed with Scandinavian values taken into consideration–the space is filled with natural textures and features a color palette of greens and off-whites with bold rustic accents scattered throughout, all in collaboration with Swedish brands. “We will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” Bengtsson said. “We will definitely offer herring, smörgåsbord, shrimp, gravlax; and among many more dishes, of course, the traditional meatballs, which can be made with beef, chicken, fish, or even be plant-based, served with lingonberries and cucumbers. We will also have cinnamon buns and other Scandinavian pastries.”
The MTA Just Unveiled Six New Subway Wall Installations Dedicated To Dolly Parton
In honor of Dolly Parton’s upcoming album, Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection, coming out November 18th, the MTA and Legacy Records had released limited-edition Dolly Parton MetroCards on November 7th—but they didn’t stop there! As of November 14th, more than 6 locations across the Times Square subway station are now temporarily home to a vinyl wall design dedicated to the international singer-songwriter. The wall installations showcase the new album’s staple butterfly with rhinestones for embellishments, of course. Passersby are encouraged to step in the silhouette of Dolly and snap a pic with her iconic hair. Show yourself off by “[wearing] the Dolly wig” when posting to social media with the hashtag #DollyForever. Her greatest hits album will include 23 tracks, with standout songs like “Jolene,” “Islands in the Stream,” “Faith,” “9 to 5,” and her Butterfly Records 2020 single written at the start of the pandemic, “When Life Is Good Again.”
