Boston, MA

purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Releases Rare Family Photos in Bday Tribute to Little Sister

Tracee Ellis Ross may have fashion photoshoots for days, but the 50-year-old Black-ish alum doesn't just use her Instagram to show off her winning style. Whenever someone in her family celebrates a birthday, Ross always ensures they get a proper tribute, and this time around it was her younger sister, Chudney, 47, who was the center of attention.
People

North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends

North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
OK! Magazine

'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards

Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia Turns 4 With 'Encanto'-Themed Birthday Party

Encanto composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda approved of Kaavia's birthday festivities, writing in a comment on one video, "Hair flip on point!" The family Wade was the family Madrigal for a day! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade threw an Encanto-themed bash to celebrate their daughter Kaavia James' fourth birthday over the weekend, dressing up like characters from the hit 2021 Disney film and posing in front of backdrops that looked straight out of the movie. The birthday girl looked perfect in purple as Isabela, while Union, 50, dressed as...
People

Kris Jenner Reveals 'First-Ever' Holiday Card with Boyfriend Corey Gamble: 'Love How They Came Out'

The couple first met in 2014 while at a party in Ibiza Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are spreading some holiday cheer with their first holiday card as a couple! The Kardashians star, 67, unveiled the card on Instagram today, which featured a portrait of the couple posing side by side. "Happy holidays," is written over a simple black background and it's signed with, "xoxo, Kris and Corey." Jenner teamed up with Shutterfly to create the holiday card after partnering with them for their  "Win the Holidays" campaign.  Alongside the...
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
StyleCaster

Hilaria Revealed That She Might Be ‘Done’ Having Alec’s Children—A Look At Their 7 Kids

Done adding to the clan? Hilaria Baldwin might have hinted that she’s done having Alec Baldwin’s kids. The yoga instructor revealed to Us Weekly that her last child might be the last one…for a while. After the birth of the latest Baldwinito in September 2022, Hilaria talked about whether or not she’s open to having more kids. “I would have said before [that I’m] definitely done,” she told Us Weekly. “Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it’s Alec and me — so, time will tell!” She continued, “I have to say that once I passed three kids, I...
Scary Mommy

Ice-T And Coco Austin Explained Why They Are A “One And Done” Family

It’s becoming more and more common for parents to stop having kids after their first. According to Pew research, the rate of only-child families doubled from 11% to 22% between 1976 and 2014. Today, the percentage of families with only one child — the fastest-growing segment of the childbearing population — is estimated to be as much as roughly one-third.
SheKnows

Jason Momoa's New Dancing Video Featuring Daughter Lola Proves They’re the Cutest Father-Daughter Duo

Jason Momoa just proved he’s one of the coolest dads in Hollywood, and that he and his daughter Lola are the cutest duos out there — all with one video! On Nov 11, Momoa shared a super rare video of him, his co-star Marlow Barkley, and his daughter Lola dancing to a dance from Dua Lipa. He posted the adorable video with the caption, “i love this movie. SLUMBERLAND. nov18 @netflix. my baby girl and @marlowbarkley teaching us a @dualipa dance love u @ryantarran @francishlawrence @mztsummerville the cast and crew. my beautiful team always. and love to toronto aloha j. ps...
The Independent

Chrissy Teigen shares video of her Thanksgiving dinner disaster

Chrissy Teigen has shared details of a cooking disaster that occurred while she was preparing for Thanksgiving on Wednesday, 23 November.The model posted the damage to her Instagram story, with a sticker spelling out “Oh No” attached to the video.“Look what I just did the day before Thanksgiving,” Teigen said.Teigen and her husband John Legend didn’t let the disaster get in the way of the rest of their holiday preparations, as she showed a huge pot of cranberries later on Instagram.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Joe Biden pardons Chocolate the Thanksgiving turkeyMartin Lewis shares online shopping trick to get free deliveryTSA agents find live cat trapped inside suitcase at JFK airport
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos

Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth

Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
E! News

E! News

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

