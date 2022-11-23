ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trump upset with Supreme Court after ruling he hand over tax records

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Zach Schonfeld
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00agmS_0jLYda0400

( The Hill ) — Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday went after the Supreme Court after it rejected his emergency appeal seeking to shield his tax returns from House Democrats.

The court’s order on Tuesday caps a multiyear legal battle, paving the way for the House Ways and Means Committee to receive the former president’s tax returns.

“Why would anybody be surprised that the Supreme Court has ruled against me, they always do!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It is unprecedented to be handing over Tax Returns, & it creates terrible precedent for future Presidents. Has Joe Biden paid taxes on all of the money he made illegally from Hunter & beyond.”

Trump bucked the tradition of publicly sharing his tax returns during his 2016 presidential campaign, citing an audit.

Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader

House Democrats have sought the records by arguing they need to probe how the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) conducts its routine presidential audits. Trump’s attorneys have pushed back on the request as a purely partisan effort.

“The Supreme Court has lost its honor, prestige, and standing, & has become nothing more than a political body, with our Country paying the price,” Trump wrote on Wednesday. “They refused to even look at the Election Hoax of 2020. Shame on them!”

The Supreme Court, which includes three justices nominated by Trump, in 2020 had rejected bids to overturn President Biden’s election win.

That December, justices rejected a bid led by Texas, which was supported by 126 House Republicans and 18 GOP state attorneys general, to nullify Biden’s wins in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

The same week, the justices tossed a request from Pennsylvania Republicans to nullify Biden’s victory there, which was certified after Biden won the state by more than 81,000 votes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Trump seeks access to unredacted Mar-a-Lago warrant affidavit

(The Hill) — Donald Trump’s legal team is asking a judge to force the Justice Department to turn over a fully unredacted copy of the FBI affidavit used to secure a warrant to search the former president’s Mar-a-Lago property. In court filings Tuesday, Trump turned to the same judge who appointed a special master to […]
WTWO/WAWV

DeSantis faces hurdles despite 2024 momentum

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is gaining steam on former President Trump in a would-be match-up for the Republican presidential nomination.  But even Republicans who want DeSantis to topple a Trump run have privately expressed some doubts about a potential run during the primary and — if he makes it — in the general election.  Here […]
FLORIDA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls

WASHINGTON D.C. (The Hill) — A GOP promise to expel two Democrats from the House Intelligence Committee would dramatically escalate partisan warfare over panel assignments, potentially ending the intelligence career of Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.) while increasing fears that the new majority intends to trample on minority rights.   The vow by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Prosecutor claims ‘very solid case’ against Delphi suspect Richard Allen

DELPHI, Ind. – While defense attorneys for the man charged in the Delphi murders maintain their client’s innocence, prosecutors claim they have a “very solid case” against Richard Allen. Both sides appeared in court Tuesday for a hearing to determine if court records related to the case would remain sealed. Defense attorney Andrew Baldwin suggested […]
DELPHI, IN
KRQE News 13

White House preps for potential post-midterms staff turnover

The White House is bracing for a potential staffing turnover now that the midterm elections are in the rearview mirror, with some aides expected to depart in early 2023.  The Biden administration so far has been remarkably stable compared to the Trump administration, with very few high-profile departures in its first two years. But that […]
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana man dies in tree stand accident

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Biden calls veteran credited with taking down Club Q gunman

President Biden on Tuesday called Richard Fierro, an Army veteran who has been credited with taking down the gunman inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden personally thanked Fierro “for his bravery and for his just instinct to act.” “The president just moments ago […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WTWO/WAWV

Woman convicted of Jan. 6 charges, but not in Pelosi laptop theft

A woman authorities say was a rioter on Jan. 6 was convicted on Monday of six charges related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but was found not guilty of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) laptop that day. A jury found Riley Williams guilty of two felonies: interfering with law enforcement officers during […]
WTWO/WAWV

Biden mourns victims in Virginia Walmart shooting

President Biden on Wednesday mourned the victims of a shooting inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., noting it took place during the week of Thanksgiving. Six people were killed when a gunman, who was an employee of the Walmart, opened fire on Tuesday night. The gunman also died from a self-inflicted gunshot. “Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy