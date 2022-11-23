ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

q13fox.com

Providence nurses complain labor shortage leaves patients at risk

EVERETT, Wash. - It is the season for respiratory infections, and emergency rooms across Washington are in crisis mode as pediatric capacity is remarkably strained, according to state health officials. All of this is happening while nurses complain working conditions are deteriorating, exacerbated by a labor shortage. Last week, the...
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Flu season wreaking havoc on kids in Washington state

Flu season has started early this year, creating a perfect storm with RSV and COVID that is wreaking havoc on kids. In Snohomish County, a quarter of flu tests came back positive at last count 10 days ago — and the county believes that figure now may be closer to half of all tests.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Wind advisory issued for Whatcom County this evening

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for 6pm today, Saturday, November 26th, through 6am on Sunday. The wind advisory says to expect sustained south winds of 30 to 40mph with gusts up to 55mph. Winds are expected...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
MARYSVILLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Several Western Washington high schools target of apparent swatting

Several Western Washington high schools were the targets of apparent swatting Tuesday, after multiple false reports of possible threats all ended up cleared. Sedro-Woolley High School received a call regarding an active threat, and units with Upper Skagit Tribal, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department responded. After...
TACOMA, WA

