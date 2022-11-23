There is so much good happening in our communities during this festival season. It is all about sharing and caring our fortunes with families who may struggle to make ends meet. Swami Vivekananda, the monk who addressed the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago on September 11th, 1893, said, “It is only by doing good to others that one does good to oneself”. In Hindu culture, charitable giving is one of the most important virtues that one takes up at an early age and continues throughout one’s life. People do more charity during Diwali, a popular festival celebrated as ‘festival of lights’ all around the world.

