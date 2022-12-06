ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghosts Christmas special 2022: release date, cast, plot, and more

By David Hollingsworth
 15 days ago

The Ghosts Christmas special 2022 is rapidly becoming a Christmas TV regular and has now been rewarded with a Christmas Day slot on BBC One. From Only Fools and Horses to One Foot in the Grave , there’s been a tradition of festive comedy specials and Ghosts is no different.

Martha Howe-Douglas, who plays Fanny, has described it as her “favourite” episode of the year.

Speaking to us, star Charlotte Ritchie says: "It’s exciting being on at Christmas, it's huge! This is a time when people get together, so it’s a testament to it being a family show. You need good TV at Christmas because it can be stressful with family, so it's great to be part of that relief!"

Here’s everything we know… contains spoilers if you’ve not finished watching the latest series!

Ghosts Christmas special 2022 release date

The Ghosts Christmas special 2022 will air on BBC One on Christmas Day at 7.25 pm. It will last half an hour and will be followed by the Call the Midwife 2022 festive special .

Check out our Christmas TV guide for all the big shows on over the festive season.

Cast

All the main cast return. Charlotte Ritchie plays Alison, who sees ghosts, much to the bewilderment of her partner, Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe). The pesky ghosts are Pat (Jim Howick), The Captain (Ben Willbond), Thomas (Mathew Baynton), Laurence (Robin/Humphrey), Kitty (Lolly Adefope), Fanny (Martha Howe-Douglas) and Julian (Simon Farnaby). But Katy Wix is unlikely to be seen after Mary departed in series four.

What’s the plot of the Ghosts Christmas special 2022?

Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and husband Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) are spending Christmas Day with Mike’s family, and before they go, Alison leaves a present for each of her ghostly housemates. The gift for Pat (the 1980s scout master played by Jim Howick) proves particularly poignant and gives him pause for thought about his past life.

But when Alison and Mike get stuck in traffic and have to head home, Alison is amazed to find that the spectres have laid on a spectacular gift for her, too.

Talking about how Alison feels about being away from home, Charlotte says:
"It's Kitty [the Georgian ghost, played by Lolly Adefope] that she worries about the most, because Kitty is so childlike and excited about the day and she's saddest that they’re going. But deep down, Alison probably enjoys a day away due to the reality of living with those grown-up children!"

Is there a trailer?

Sadly not yet. But here's some bloopers from the last series to enjoy!

