Feel the chill: 5 of Atlanta’s best places to ice skate

By Staff Writer
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago
 4 days ago

Winter may have you feeling stuck indoors, but one of the most winter-ific activities ever is perfect for keeping you outdoors this winter.

Nothing beats the experience of feeling the crisp air surrounded by twinkling lights as you glide across an outdoor skating rink. Thankfully, Atlanta has a variety of ways to get the optimal outdoor ice skating experience.

Delight in one of the best open-air ice skating rinks in Atlanta this holiday season:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMcz6_0jLXo8FB00

Credit: AJC stock

SKATE Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station. 1380 Atlantic Drive, Atlanta. 404-410-4010.

SKATE Atlantic Station is Atlanta’s largest outdoor, open-air ice rink. Surrounded by twinkling lights and a glowing ambiance, this 10,000-square-foot rink really sets the tone for the holidays.

Open from Nov. 18 to Jan. 16.

Hours:

4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Friday

11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday

Noon - 8 p.m. Sunday. Holiday hours vary.

Pricing:

$16 for general admission, $60 for Season Pass

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RF9D6_0jLXo8FB00

Credit: Courtesy of Ice Rink at Sugar Hill

Ice Rink at Sugar Hill

5039 West Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-554-7506.

Experience an old-fashioned holiday tradition at the Ice Rink at Sugar Hill , located right behind Sugar Hill City Hall. This covered “real” ice rink does not allow speed skating, making it perfect for families with young children. It also offers rink amenities, like concessions, skating aids and more.

Open from Nov. 10 to Feb. 19.

Hours:

Hours vary, call for current information.

Pricing: $15 for adults, $13 for children 8 and under, $149 for Season Pass

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQRJF_0jLXo8FB00
Avalon on Ice

400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-1000.

With a Rockefeller Center-inspired outdoor ice rink featuring a stunning display of lights, holiday decor and a visit from Santa Claus himself, Avalon on Ice takes the cake for creating a perfect holiday atmosphere. Visit on opening day, and you’ll even get to see the Lighting of Avalon.

Open Nov. 20 to Jan. 16.

Hours:

3-10 p.m. Monday through Friday

10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday

Noon - 7 p.m. Sunday

Pricing: $18 for adults, $14 for children ages 9 and under, group rates available, includes skate rental.

Ponce City Market Skate the Sky

675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-999-1530.

If you want to feel on top of the world while you ice skate, you’ll want to experience Ponce City Market Skate the Sky . Perched up on the Rooftop Terrace, this unique rink is conveniently located right next to the Nine Mile Station beer garden and Skyline Park.

Open from Nov. 25 to Jan. 8.

Hours:

3-10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday

3-11 p.m. Thursday

3 p.m. - 12 a.m. (21+ after 5 p.m.) Friday

11 a.m. – 12am (21+ after 5 p.m.) Saturday

11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday

Pricing: $30 for adults, $22 for children ages 5-12 for 50 minutes of ice skating including skates and unlimited rides and games at Skyline Park when available.

Olde Town on Ice

Olde Town Pavilion. 949 South Main St., Conyers. 678-374-7655.

Located at Olde Town Pavilion in Conyers, the “real” ice rink at Olde Town on Ice features both covered and uncovered sections with views of the surrounding gardens. With full concessions, including hot cocoa, skating aids and other amenities, your family can truly enjoy an old-fashioned ice skating experience at this outdoor rink.

Open from Nov. 19 to Feb. 12.

Hours:

Hours vary. The rink is sometimes closed for private parties, so be sure to check the calendar .

Pricing: $12, includes skate rental.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
