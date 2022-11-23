(Olivia MN-) The Renville County Attorney’s Office says an Olivia man has been convicted of Felony 2nd Degree Assault and Domestic Assault. A jury delivered the verdicts Friday after a one-day trial. 45-year-old Luciano Lepke Martin will be sentenced January 5th. (2 p.m.). Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom says last May, Martin was living with the victim in Olivia. An argument broke out and Martin attacked the victim in the bedroom, hitting her on the head and yelling at her. The victim attempted to leave the residence to call law enforcement, but was stopped by Martin who was holding a kitchen knife. Martin again continuously hit the victim in the head while holding the knife. The victim reached out to a friend via Facebook Messenger, who contacted law enforcement. When they arrived, Martin gave a false name and date of birth. He has at least seven prior convictions for domestic violence-related offenses including domestic assault, threats of violence, stalking with intent to injure, domestic assault strangulation, and interfering with 911 calls. Martin also has two pending files in Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties for domestic assault and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Martin is facing 39-54 months in prison.

