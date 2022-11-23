Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Elects New Council Members, Passes Sales Tax
In a city known for a high retention rate among its elected officials, Maple Grove will soon welcome two new members to its council chambers. Kristy Janigo and Rachelle Johnson will replace seats held by retiring council member Phil Leith, and long-time council member Karen Jaeger. “They’ll be sworn in...
Stearns County Attorney Doesn’t See Anything Good by Legalizing Marijuana in MN
The Minnesota legislature in 2023 will likely look at a bill that would legalize marijuana in the state for recreational use. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON. She says:. "I don't see anything good coming out of making more people potheads. You won't find doctors or anyone...
MinnPost
Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight
A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
Highway 23 Detour Between Foley and Milaca Lifted
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A detour on Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca has finally been lifted and the highway is again open to traffic in each direction. The project was scheduled to be completed earlier this month, but delays forced the detour to be extended. While the 13 1/2...
23-year-old woman critical after shooting in Plymouth
Gunfire Friday evening at a home in Plymouth resulted in a 23-year-old woman being hospitalized in critical condition. According to Plymouth police, the shooting was reported on the 14300 block of 40th Place N. around 7:20 p.m., with police arriving at the residence to find the 23-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was treated by first responders and then taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Dayton's Santa Bears return with a blast from the past
MINNEAPOLIS — After 15 years, the Dayton's Santa Bears are finally back. There's a universal charm to the fluffy teddy bears. Adults and kids like them so, but the best part for grown ups is that they bring in a rush of nostalgia. "I was so excited," said Andrea...
Fire displaces family in Minnetonka on Thanksgiving
MINNETONKA, Minn. — An overnight fire has displaced a Minnetonka family on Thanksgiving. Firefighters responded to a fire in the Linner Ridge cul-de-sac early Thursday morning. Firefighters said the fire likely started in the garage and then spread to the attic. Three people were home at the time of...
Kat Kountry 105
Statewide Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Man
Redwood Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a Redwood Falls man. The Redwood Falls Police Department says 35-year-old Alex Allrunner was last seen by his family on November 18 sometime in the early to mid afternoon. He was seen on foot in Redwood Falls.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Shooting Victim ID’d as Former Park Center Student
Family identified Friday’s Brooklyn Park shooting victim as Syoka Siko. Police say Siko and another 17-year-old were shot at an apartment complex, then located in a vehicle on an exit ramp in north Minneapolis. Siko played on the Park Center basketball team last year. According to the family, Syoka...
Doggone good debut: Minnesota K-9 helps find 30 pounds of drugs on first day of work
RENVILLE, Minn. — That’s a good way to impress the boss. A K-9 with a southern Minnesota sheriff’s department had a smashing debut on his first day of work, helping to locate 30 pounds of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash. According to a Facebook post...
fox9.com
Family, friends remember Albertville shooting victim
Family and friends of Yaseen Thomas Johnson expressed their remorse outside the Hennepin County courthouse Tuesday. FOX 9's Paul Blume has the latest on a shooting that was the result of a pair of sneaker sale, according to authorities.
willmarradio.com
Missing Redwood Falls man found safe
(Redwood Falls, MN) -- The Redwood Falls Police Department has cancelled the missing person alert for Alex Allrunner. He has been found safe. Allrunner had last been seen by family on November 18th so a statewide missing person alert had been issued. The Redwood Falls Police Department thank everyone that assisted in finding him.
KELOLAND TV
Charges dismissed against Granite Falls, Minnesota, doctor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The seven charges of criminal sexual conduct against a former Avera Health doctor in Granite Falls, Minnesota, were dismissed in court last week. Four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree were dismissed on Nov. 17, which was the second day of a trial for Dr. Mark Eakes.
willmarradio.com
Pennock Man Injured in Kandiyohi County Crash
(Dovre Township, Kandiyohi County, MN)-- On Wednesday morning at approximately 6:42a.m., The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle rollover with injuries on County Road 27 near County Road 5. Kandiyohi County deputies located a 2000 Ford Ranger rolled over on its side in the north ditch....
willmarradio.com
Drug Bust in Renville County, One Person Arrested
(Renville, MN)-- On Wednesday, agents from the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force, along with deputies and officers from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Renville Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a house on the 700 block of Main Street North in Renville. During the search, authorities located and seized a variety of drugs, including 29 pounds of marijuana, 500 grams of cocaine and more than 350 grams of marijuana wax. The street value of the seized drugs is estimated at more than $125,000. More than $35,000 in cash was also seized. One person was arrested and is being held in the Renville County Jail pending formal charges.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person dies in crash south of Glenwood
(Glenwood, MN)--We are learning that late last week Pope County Dispatch received a call reporting a semi vs pickup truck crash on County Rd 18 near Selnes Rd. south of Glenwood. The pickup was driven by 44-year-old Denis Zinke of Sauk Centre. Zinke was taken by ambulance to the Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood for his injuries.
willmarradio.com
Man convicted of domestic assault in Renville County
(Olivia MN-) The Renville County Attorney’s Office says an Olivia man has been convicted of Felony 2nd Degree Assault and Domestic Assault. A jury delivered the verdicts Friday after a one-day trial. 45-year-old Luciano Lepke Martin will be sentenced January 5th. (2 p.m.). Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom says last May, Martin was living with the victim in Olivia. An argument broke out and Martin attacked the victim in the bedroom, hitting her on the head and yelling at her. The victim attempted to leave the residence to call law enforcement, but was stopped by Martin who was holding a kitchen knife. Martin again continuously hit the victim in the head while holding the knife. The victim reached out to a friend via Facebook Messenger, who contacted law enforcement. When they arrived, Martin gave a false name and date of birth. He has at least seven prior convictions for domestic violence-related offenses including domestic assault, threats of violence, stalking with intent to injure, domestic assault strangulation, and interfering with 911 calls. Martin also has two pending files in Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties for domestic assault and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Martin is facing 39-54 months in prison.
fox9.com
Drunk driver in Chaska had BAC more than 4 times the legal limit: police
CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver in Chaska was arrested after driving drunk Wednesday night with a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, police said. The Chaska Police Department tweeted about the incident, alleging a man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his driving. He couldn't perform any of the field sobriety tests, and ended up having a 0.34 blood-alcohol content (BAC).
KAAL-TV
Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
kfgo.com
Teenager in custody in deadly shooting in Twin Cities
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a weekend shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured. The State Patrol found the 17-year-old victims in a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis. Officers say both were taken to the hospital where one died.
