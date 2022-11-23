ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardeman County, TN

WATN Local Memphis

No Barrier Women's shelter hopes to address underserved homeless population

MEMPHIS, Tenn — For some people in need, finding a place to call home can be difficult, even during the holidays. According to the National Alliance To End Homelessness, there were more than 1,000 people homeless on any given night in Shelby County. Shelters can offer somewhere to stay, but some of them in the Memphis area are not designed for women. The Hospitality Hub was brought into existence to help fight this, with the goal to help its residence create a better life.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Lawmakers push to end permitless carry in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a renewed push to end permitless handgun carry in Shelby County. A lawmaker from Memphis has a plan to remove the county from the current permitless carry state law that went into effect on July 1, 2021. Tennessee’s permitless carry law allows the majority...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

City councilman, local church join to host Thanksgiving luncheon

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd and the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church hosted a luncheon on Thanksgiving. The church prepared all of the traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including turkey, dressing, and other foods. “We are doing our annual Thanksgiving dinner,” Dodd said. “Been doing it for about fifteen...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Police investigating shooting in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police are investigating a late-afternoon shooting. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a call about this around 5 p.m. Friday of a large police presence in north Jackson in an area along Old Hickory Blvd. between the U.S. Highway 45 Bypass and Wallace Road. Witnesses nearby told our...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Ribbon cutting welcomes new business to Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Penguin Michoacana Gourmet held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday. The restaurant features various Mexican foods like homemade tamales and fresh paletas. The Humboldt Chamber of Commerce brought out the big scissors and ribbon for the cutting around noon. The restaurant is family-owned and operated. The owner...
HUMBOLDT, TN
Covington Leader

Brighton has fired its police chief and hired new SROs

The Town of Brighton has been at the center of a social media firestorm for the last several weeks after it lost all of its school resource officers, then its police chief. Mayor Stephanie Chapman Washam said much of the controversy is a misunderstanding. The rest can be attributed to leadership.
BRIGHTON, TN
WREG

Shooting outside Orange Mound clinic leaves one in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting outside of a health clinic in Orange Mound Wednesday. It happened on the 1000 block of Haynes Street around 10:10 a.m. One man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition. At the scene, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Covington Leader

Christmas events are set to begin next week

With the Christmas holidays quickly approaching, many traditional local events are scheduled to take place. Atoka will host its annual tree lighting in Adkison Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m. As always, there will be Christmas music, hot cocoa, and cookies. Saturday, Dec. 3. Have pancakes with Santa and help...
COVINGTON, TN
localmemphis.com

Gender-affirming care cancelled with no explanation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Evans family is devastated, disappointed and hoping for things to turn around before insurance runs out. A house full of love, is at a standstill after their sibling Chris was removed from a list of patients awaiting gender affirming surgery. “It was a very shocking,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$60M development to ease Marion housing shortage

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As business and industry continue growing in Crittenden County, Arkansas, so does the need for affordable housing. To meet that demand, a $60 million housing development is slated to go from the drawing board to reality in the heart of Marion, Arkansas. The multi-phase development called Brownstone Estates will occupy 75 acres of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MLK50

After promising Memphis focus, state is ending its rental assistance program

When Memphis and Shelby County stopped accepting applications for their Emergency Rental Assistance program at August’s end, there was a silver lining for local renters. The State of Tennessee was administering a rent and utility assistance program backed by the same federal funds, and it still had hundreds of millions of dollars that didn’t expire until 2025.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

State lawmakers look to crack down on reckless driving in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis leaders spent much of 2022 pleading with lawmakers in Nashville to help the city stop the epidemic of reckless driving... and the call to confiscate the cars of dangerous drivers is growing louder. Senator London Lamar, a democrat representing District 33 in Memphis, confirms bipartisan...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

West Tennessee man indicted for distribution of heroin and fentanyl

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man was indicted after a 7-month joint drug investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to the TBI, the investigation began in April. Agents and investigators with the Drug Investigation Division of the TBI, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department worked...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

K9 dog helps catch a criminal in child exploitation case

Man’s best friend has come through again and a suspect is in jail because of it. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department this week posted a photo of its ESD (Electronic Storage Detection) K9 dog named Gilly, who according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Department found two laptops during the execution of a search warrant.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

