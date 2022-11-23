Read full article on original website
No Barrier Women's shelter hopes to address underserved homeless population
MEMPHIS, Tenn — For some people in need, finding a place to call home can be difficult, even during the holidays. According to the National Alliance To End Homelessness, there were more than 1,000 people homeless on any given night in Shelby County. Shelters can offer somewhere to stay, but some of them in the Memphis area are not designed for women. The Hospitality Hub was brought into existence to help fight this, with the goal to help its residence create a better life.
actionnews5.com
Lawmakers push to end permitless carry in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a renewed push to end permitless handgun carry in Shelby County. A lawmaker from Memphis has a plan to remove the county from the current permitless carry state law that went into effect on July 1, 2021. Tennessee’s permitless carry law allows the majority...
WBBJ
City councilman, local church join to host Thanksgiving luncheon
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd and the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church hosted a luncheon on Thanksgiving. The church prepared all of the traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including turkey, dressing, and other foods. “We are doing our annual Thanksgiving dinner,” Dodd said. “Been doing it for about fifteen...
WBBJ
Police investigating shooting in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police are investigating a late-afternoon shooting. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a call about this around 5 p.m. Friday of a large police presence in north Jackson in an area along Old Hickory Blvd. between the U.S. Highway 45 Bypass and Wallace Road. Witnesses nearby told our...
WBBJ
Ribbon cutting welcomes new business to Humboldt
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Penguin Michoacana Gourmet held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday. The restaurant features various Mexican foods like homemade tamales and fresh paletas. The Humboldt Chamber of Commerce brought out the big scissors and ribbon for the cutting around noon. The restaurant is family-owned and operated. The owner...
Covington Leader
Brighton has fired its police chief and hired new SROs
The Town of Brighton has been at the center of a social media firestorm for the last several weeks after it lost all of its school resource officers, then its police chief. Mayor Stephanie Chapman Washam said much of the controversy is a misunderstanding. The rest can be attributed to leadership.
Sheriff’s Office warns about possible jury duty, Medicare scams targeting Tipton County
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office is warning about possible phone scams that residents have received in the past week. Sheriff Shannon Beasley said on Friday in a Facebook post that scammers are calling about a missing a court date or jury duty and that an arrest would be made if a payment isn’t made by phone.
Shooting outside Orange Mound clinic leaves one in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting outside of a health clinic in Orange Mound Wednesday. It happened on the 1000 block of Haynes Street around 10:10 a.m. One man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition. At the scene, […]
localmemphis.com
No, a company can’t ask for additional money or personal information after an online purchase is complete
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In an increasingly online world, scammers are becoming more direct and convincing in their attempts to trick you, especially during the holiday season as shopping, particularly online shopping increases. THE QUESTION. Can a company ask for additional money or personal information after an online purchase is...
Covington Leader
Christmas events are set to begin next week
With the Christmas holidays quickly approaching, many traditional local events are scheduled to take place. Atoka will host its annual tree lighting in Adkison Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m. As always, there will be Christmas music, hot cocoa, and cookies. Saturday, Dec. 3. Have pancakes with Santa and help...
localmemphis.com
Gender-affirming care cancelled with no explanation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Evans family is devastated, disappointed and hoping for things to turn around before insurance runs out. A house full of love, is at a standstill after their sibling Chris was removed from a list of patients awaiting gender affirming surgery. “It was a very shocking,...
$60M development to ease Marion housing shortage
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As business and industry continue growing in Crittenden County, Arkansas, so does the need for affordable housing. To meet that demand, a $60 million housing development is slated to go from the drawing board to reality in the heart of Marion, Arkansas. The multi-phase development called Brownstone Estates will occupy 75 acres of […]
1 Person Died In A Motor vehicle Crash In Shelby County (Shelby County, TN)
The Memphis Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The accident happened in North Shelby County's Woodstock neighborhood. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office stated that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Highway 51 near Fite Road.
After promising Memphis focus, state is ending its rental assistance program
When Memphis and Shelby County stopped accepting applications for their Emergency Rental Assistance program at August’s end, there was a silver lining for local renters. The State of Tennessee was administering a rent and utility assistance program backed by the same federal funds, and it still had hundreds of millions of dollars that didn’t expire until 2025.
actionnews5.com
State lawmakers look to crack down on reckless driving in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis leaders spent much of 2022 pleading with lawmakers in Nashville to help the city stop the epidemic of reckless driving... and the call to confiscate the cars of dangerous drivers is growing louder. Senator London Lamar, a democrat representing District 33 in Memphis, confirms bipartisan...
actionnews5.com
‘Understaffed,’ ‘disorganized,’ and ‘underfunded’: Tenn. lawmakers plead for DCS assistance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The death of a toddler who was placed in a rehab facility with her parents by the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) is the tipping point for state lawmakers from Shelby County. They’re asking Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to dip into the state’s billion-dollar budget...
localmemphis.com
West Tennessee man indicted for distribution of heroin and fentanyl
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man was indicted after a 7-month joint drug investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to the TBI, the investigation began in April. Agents and investigators with the Drug Investigation Division of the TBI, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department worked...
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In North Haven (Northhaven, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Friday morning. According to Shelby County deputies, the accident happened at William Carr Dr and Circle Rd at around 7:30 a.m.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Whitehaven (Whitehaven, TN)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Whitehaven on Thursday night. The accident happened at Dalton Rd and E.shelby drive at around 10:15 p.m. A pedestrian was struck by a car.
desotocountynews.com
K9 dog helps catch a criminal in child exploitation case
Man’s best friend has come through again and a suspect is in jail because of it. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department this week posted a photo of its ESD (Electronic Storage Detection) K9 dog named Gilly, who according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Department found two laptops during the execution of a search warrant.
