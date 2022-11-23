Read full article on original website
legalsportsreport.com
Caesars Adds Maryland Sports Betting App To Retail Sportsbook
Caesars Sportsbook is looking to secure some customers before the launch of online Maryland sports betting. With a retail sportsbook open since December 2021 for Maryland sports betting, Caesars announced it launched its app for pre-registration last week and went live on Wednesday. “The Caesars Sportsbook app is ready to...
legalsportsreport.com
FanDuel Sportsbook Looks To Build On Strong Maryland Sports Betting Presence
FanDuel Sportsbook already handles an impressive amount of sports betting in Maryland, and now it looks to take that advantage in the online realm. Last year, FanDuel Sportsbook launched its retail sportsbook at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover. Since it opened in December 2021, that FanDuel Sportsbook has handled $120.4 million in wagers, likely enough to put it among the top five retail sportsbooks outside of Nevada in US sports betting.
WBAL Radio
Gas prices in Maryland continue to drop
Gas prices in Maryland continued to drop on Saturday. According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded fuel in Maryland was $3.56 per gallon. This time last week, the price was $3.66. I Gas prices in Maryland: Interactive map. Maryland's price of fuel was the same for the national...
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan Proclaims November 25 As American Indian Heritage Day In Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today proclaimed November 25 as American Indian Heritage Day in Maryland. The annual holiday, observed in the state since 2008, recognizes both the historical and contemporary contributions and achievements of Maryland’s tribes and indigenous peoples. “American Indian Heritage Day is a time to honor...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 10: Union Brewing in Hampden and The Crab Queen in Randallstown
The tenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a lunchtime tour of Union Brewing in Hampden with gracious host and founder Adam Benesch and an insanely delicious crab cake and platter from The Crab Queen in Randallstown. (This was one of our absolute favorites!)
preservationmaryland.org
Culinary Heritage: Recipes for a Traditional Maryland Thanksgiving
Preservation Maryland is thankful to be part of a wonderful community committed to protecting and promoting our shared heritage – not least of which is our culinary traditions. Enjoy our tastiest post of the year as we share an array of classic Maryland Thanksgiving recipes, including recipes from A Taste of History with Joyce White, Old Line Plate, and others.
NBC Washington
Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland
A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
Bay Net
Grocery Worker Carts Away $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – After more than 40 years of working for a grocery store chain, a Severna Park man bagged enough moolah from a $5 Maryland Lottery scratch-off to start counting the days to his retirement. The happy winner, who frequently plays Powerball and Mega Millions, said he adds...
2 teens shot in DC, Maryland on Thanksgiving Day
GREENBELT, Md. — Two teens suffered gunshot wounds, in two separate shootings, in the D.C. region on Thanksgiving Day. The first shooting happened in Northeast D.C., near Eastern High School, around 1:20 p.m. DC Police said someone shot a 15-year-old boy at the intersection of East Capitol and 17th...
helihub.com
Amentum awarded $15M maintenance contract at Joint Base Andrews
Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, has been awarded a $15,940,346 modification (P00022) to previously awarded contract FA2860-19-C-0005 for rotary wing maintenance. This contract provides helicopter maintenance of the aircraft assigned to the 316th Wing at Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $71,484,294 from $55,543,948. Work will be performed at Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2023. Fiscal year 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $15,940,346 are being obligated at time of award. The 316th Contracting Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fishing Report, November 23
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Everyone at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources wishes you a pleasant and warm Thanksgiving holiday. More than a few anglers will slip out for a little fishing before the big celebration or on the weekend. There are plenty of exciting fishing opportunities out there this week.
Grace period for Marylanders to resolve outstanding toll fares ends on Wednesday
BALTIMORE -- The grace period for resolving outstanding video tolls is ending this month, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.Nov. 30 is the last day of the nine-month grace period. It will cease to exist at 11:59 p.m. on that day, according to transit authorities.The nine-month civil penalty waiver grace period has allowed people to develop payment plans, resolve their outstanding tolls, and switch to an E-ZPass to avoid future difficulties, transit authorities said.Those authorities estimate that 724,000 drivers and businesses have had $119 million in outstanding video tolls waived.MDTA officials say they have noticed that some people have deferred...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland service members send greetings home for Thanksgiving
Maryland service members send greetings home for Thanksgiving:. MSgt. Aaron Washington, of Clinton, Prince George's County. Cmdr. Brendan Gotowka, of Ellicott City, Howard County. MSgt. Samuels, of Grasonville, Queen Anne's County.
WJLA
'Get used to it': Governor-elect Wes Moore has goals and will move fast to accomplish them
MARYLAND (7News) — It's been only two weeks since Wes Moore was elected to be the next Governor of Maryland and he's already met with current Governor Larry Hogan, announced his transition team and made a number of key hires on his staff. Moore explained that this is his normal pace of accomplishing things.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
Lancaster Farming
Maryland Cattle Brokers Get 30 Months for Faked Cattle Papers
Two Maryland cattle brokers have been sentenced to 30 months in prison in a scheme involving falsified cattle exporting documents. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Nov. 17 that Daniel and Benjamin Gutman, both 40, were sentenced by United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson for a conspiracy to defraud and commit offenses against the United States.
Ocean City Today
Most popular baby names for girls in Maryland
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Maryland using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
bethesdamagazine.com
Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race
Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
Bay Net
The Hopeful Project In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – In early spring 2022, St. Mary’s CDC was approached by a small group of local art-lovers with an idea: how to bring hope to Lexington Park. This idea of “hope” began with Charlie Hewitt, a renowned artist from St. Mary’s County who now lives in Portland, Maine, and his nationwide “Hopeful Project”. Charlie’s artwork–which may remind one of the large marquee signs you would see at a movie theater from years past–is painted colorfully and lit with LED bulbs, ultimately spelling out his project’s namesake: HOPEFUL.
