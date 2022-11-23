What used to be known as the Snow Lot is now called the Depot Park Townhomes and the concept for the affordable housing project took a step closer to reality this week. The Whitefish Planning Board voted to recommend approval of the preliminary plat and the planned unit development (PUD) overlay to the City Council whose hearing on the item is scheduled for Dec. 5. The location was known as the snow lot because it had previously been used by the city to store plowed snow in the winter. It was also used to provide leaf pick-up and it served as the...

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO