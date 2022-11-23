Read full article on original website
Hungry Horse Dam upgrades in the works; 70-year-old crane coming down
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News A 70-year-old old gantry crane is being dismantled on the Hungry Horse Dam. The removal of the crane is part of a bigger project over the next several years that will see major upgrades to the dam that are expected to cost about $200 million, according to previous estimates. Crews from BCI Construction USA are taking the crane down, and should be done next week. Folks could experience minor traffic delays on the dam. A 2018 Environmental Assessment on the dam calls for improving fire protection at the powerplant; modernizing the switchyard and powerplant disconnects; replacing or refurbishing...
Downtown affordable housing development plans get Planning Board approval
What used to be known as the Snow Lot is now called the Depot Park Townhomes and the concept for the affordable housing project took a step closer to reality this week. The Whitefish Planning Board voted to recommend approval of the preliminary plat and the planned unit development (PUD) overlay to the City Council whose hearing on the item is scheduled for Dec. 5. The location was known as the snow lot because it had previously been used by the city to store plowed snow in the winter. It was also used to provide leaf pick-up and it served as the...
Passing the torch at the Pocketstone Cafe
Dave Vale took a chance on opening a restaurant in downtown Bigfork in 2010, in partnership with his wife Carolyn and their friend Karie Stidham. More than a decade later, Vale said it’s time to pass the torch to another couple who carry the same excitement and enthusiasm for the cafe that they had when they first opened it. Back then, they didn’t know much about how to run a restaurant. “Our experience in restaurants at that point had been mostly eating and so we basically put together a restaurant that was a place we wanted to eat at, and...
Cinnamon Rolls and Christmas Shopping on Main Street
Angie Boehm never anticipated owning a bakery. Especially, she admits with a laugh, because she can’t eat gluten. Now, however, sitting in the warm lobby of Wheat Montana with the clattering of kitchen tools and the aromas of coffee and cinnamon as a backdrop, Boehm looks like she’s been doing it her whole life.
Large pile of dirt blocking HWY 93 NB south of Ronan
RONAN, Mont. - A large dirt pile is blocking Highway 93 northbound south of Ronan Monday. The blockage is located 1.25 miles north of Junction Montana Secondary 212 at mile-marker 43.5, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
Tamale Season Arrives in the Flathead
Thomas Taber is familiar with the memes (captioned jokes shared widely on social media) when it comes to tamale season. And in his eyes, they’re basically true. “Tamales start in November, and really don’t end until the middle of January,” Taber said. “You know, it’s tamales for breakfast, tamales for lunch.”
North Valley Food Bank seeing an all-time high in food assistance needs
Food assistance needs are at a 40 year high in the Flathead and the North Valley Food Bank saw the numbers while distributing Thanksgiving dinner meal kits.
Rotary Brunch with Santa returns this year
After a two-year absence due to Covid, one of the most popular events of the holiday season is back this year. The Columbia Falls Rotary Club’s Brunch with Santa had been an annual event, much anticipated by children and parents in Columbia Falls and throughout the valley for several years. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Columbia Falls, it follows the arrival of Santa at the annual Night of Lights parade down Nucleus Avenue in downtown Columbia Falls the night before, Friday, Dec. 2. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Sat. Dec. 3 at Timber Creek Village, 375 Meadow Lake...
People are offering free dinner for Thanksgiving across Western Montana
People across the area are hosting dinners, whether for free or by donation - just to make sure everyone has a seat at the table.
Neighbors appeal Swiss Apartment variance to Supreme Court
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The neighbors of a former apartment complex that burned down have appealed a district court ruling that allowed the owner to rebuild. Earlier this year, Flathead County District Court Judge Robert Allison ruled the Chad Ross, the owner Swiss Apartments on Fourth Avenue West, could rebuild nine apartments that were destroyed in a fire in August of 2020. Neighbors Inge and Mark Cahill, Kerin Gayner, William and Nanette Reed and Irving Erickson challenged the city board of adjustment decision that allowed Ross to rebuild. A few months after the fire, Ross came to the city with a plan to...
Roman Allen Leon
RONAN — Roman Allen Leon was born November 17th, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 6 oz. Parents are Emmanuel and Justine Leon of Ronan. Roman joins siblings Larissa, Emma, Leticia, and Natilee.
Legals for November, 23 2022
No. 1752 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FLATHEAD COUNTY PLANNING BOARD REGULAR MEETING The Flathead County Planning Board will hold their regular meeting on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, beginning at 6:00 PM in the 2nd floor conference room of the South Campus Building, 40 11th Street West, Kalispell, Montana. During this meeting, the Board will hold a public hearing to consider the agenda item described below and make a recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners who will take final action. Individuals that would like to participate via Zoom meeting may do so by following the instructions below. To access the meeting and give oral public comment,...
Yesterdays: Dump approved north of Columbia Falls
70 years ago Nov. 14, 1952 Kids were playing in the snow at Logan Pass. It was the latest the Going-to-the-Sun Road had been open to the pass since it was completed in 1933. So far it was a light snow winter. 60 years ago Nov. 16, 1962 Montana Fish and Game biologist Joe Huston was studying the trout in Hungry Horse Lake. It required checking nets at 1 a.m. so the fish wouldn’t die. So far the fish seemed to be doing well, while in other reservoirs like Noxon, the number of trout had dropped significantly. 50 years ago Nov. 17, 1972 A new landfill north of...
17 Year-old Killed Near Mission Dam, Arrest Made in Lake County
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Lake County teenager is dead following an accident that occurred early Sunday morning at the Mission Dam near St. Ignatius. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell provided the details to KGVO News. “On November 20 at about 0300 hours, (3:00 a.m.) Lake County 911 took...
Amanda Eileen Prichard Cannon
Amanda Eileen Prichard Cannon Born Dec. 25, 1972 in Kalispell to Darrell and Sandy (Zabel) Prichard. She went to school in Columbia Falls. She worked a number of years at Freys Meats. She had recently started working at the Deer Park School as a teacher’s helper for the kindergarten class — a job she absolutely loved. She married Martin Cannon on July 10, 1993. She passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Nov. 14, 2022. She was preceded in death by Father Darrell Prichard, mother-in-law Marlene Cannon, and sister-in-law Kelly Bigoness. She is survived by husband Martin Cannon; parents Irv and Sandy...
City looks to put teeth into resort tax collections
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The City of Columbia Falls will look to put some teeth into its resort tax after several businesses apparently did not pay the tax, almost a year later. The city council last week directed staff to move forward with a law that would institute penalties to businesses that don’t pay the tax, and as a last resort, criminal penalties as well. The city will likely base its law on a similar ordinance out of Red Lodge. Failure to pay the tax in that community is subject to an 18% per annum penalty in addition to a $250 penalty...
Community events: Free meals, Thirft store
Free meals Columbia Falls Community Kitchen will be serving free, hot meals on Nov. 29 and 30 at 6 p.m. in the basement of St. Richard’s Catholic Church. Please join us and bring you friends too, as the meals are delicious. We are all volunteers and CFCK is nondenominational. Thrift store The Klothes Kloset Thrift Store on Nucleus Avenue (operated by Church Women United of Columbia Falls) will open their “Christmas Store” on Dec. 6th and 8th from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Cash or checks only are accepted for purchases. Profits are donated to local nonprofits. Questions? Call 406-892-4534
RSV cases on the rise in Western Montana
Dr. Alex Kon, a Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Community Medical Center in Missoula says RSV combined with other viruses, even common colds, is a recipe for disaster.
Browning Public Schools mourns loss of 8th grader
MISSOULA, Mont. — Browning Public Schools and the superintendent are letting community members know that an 8th grade student passed away from cancer. Prayers and thoughts are going out to Payton Weatherwax's family, teachers and friends. An announcement on the Browning Public Schools Facebook page says his rosary will...
Columbia Falls man sentenced for drug charge in Lincoln County
By SCOTT SHINDLEDECKER The Western News A Columbia Falls man facing drug charges in Lincoln County after a traffic stop in June near Fortine pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 7. Jasper Marten Howell, 45, pleaded guilty in district court to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of felony possession of dangerous drugs was dismissed as a result of a plea agreement. Howell appeared on video from the Recovery Centers of Montana in Columbia Falls for his arraignment earlier this summer. But Howell was in court when Flathead County District Judge Amy Eddy gave him a 6-month suspended sentence. He received...
