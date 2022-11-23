FanDuel Sportsbook already handles an impressive amount of sports betting in Maryland, and now it looks to take that advantage in the online realm. Last year, FanDuel Sportsbook launched its retail sportsbook at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover. Since it opened in December 2021, that FanDuel Sportsbook has handled $120.4 million in wagers, likely enough to put it among the top five retail sportsbooks outside of Nevada in US sports betting.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO