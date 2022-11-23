Read full article on original website
Hungry Horse Dam upgrades in the works; 70-year-old crane coming down
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News A 70-year-old old gantry crane is being dismantled on the Hungry Horse Dam. The removal of the crane is part of a bigger project over the next several years that will see major upgrades to the dam that are expected to cost about $200 million, according to previous estimates. Crews from BCI Construction USA are taking the crane down, and should be done next week. Folks could experience minor traffic delays on the dam. A 2018 Environmental Assessment on the dam calls for improving fire protection at the powerplant; modernizing the switchyard and powerplant disconnects; replacing or refurbishing...
Subdivision planned near Meadow Lake Resort
Hungry Horse News Schellinger Construction has plans for a 103-lot subdivision near Meadow Lake Resort. The subdivision will extend the private road network and connect to public sewer and water facilities. It was originally part of the Tamarack Heights development — the lots had preliminary plat approval back in 2006 but the plat has since expired. It includes 47 acres of open space, as well as a fenced area for RV storage at the north end. The north end of the property abuts the Bonneville Power Administration power lines. The proposed subdivision follows the same design as the original subdivision. The property is located along Gleneagles Trail and Turnberry Terrace, Columbia Falls city officials note. The Columbia Falls City-County planning board will take up the application at its Dec. 13 meeting at 6:30 p.m. The city council is expected to take up the application at its Jan. 3 meeting at 7 p.m. There will be public hearings on the subdivision at both meetings.
Echo Lake residents lament three-week CenturyLink outage following winter storm
A multi week telecommunications blackout has proven the last straw with CenturyLink for more than a few residents of the Echo Lake area, who say the company has underserved them for years. Residents of the small community near Bigfork saw internet and phone services restored last week after a three-week outage, the result of the Nov. 2 winter storm that caused widespread damage in the region. But the rural area has seen problems with phone and internet beyond winter weather, and many who live there have criticized CenturyLink’s customer service, saying there was little communication about when the issues would...
Essex worried that phone ‘solution’ won’t work
By JEREMY WEBER For the Hungry Horse News After receiving years of sub-par phone service from CenturyLink, the residents of Essex are asking if they will once again be forgotten in the state’s recently announced “solution” to the problem. At its Oct. 25 meeting, the Montana Public Services Commission (PSC) issued a 45-day ultimatum for CenturyLink to produce a solution to nagging rural customer service issues in the near term while the company addresses bigger infrastructure problems. CenturyLink’s suggested solution involves the company paying for satellite phone service for those experiencing poor rural service, as the company is already doing for customers in...
Buy a painting, help Owen Sowerine Natural Area
The Flathead Land Trust is currently auctioning off paintings to support a critical conservation easement to preserve the Owen Sowerine Natural Area along the Flathead River. After an engaging and well-attended debut of artwork from the plein-air painting event at Montana Modern Fine Art in Kalispell on Nov. 9, online bidding has begun on 23 pieces created for the Flathead River In Paint which kicks off fundraising for the Owen Sowerwine conservation project. The paintings were displayed for a week at the gallery and will continue to be displayed at Park Side Credit Union branches in the Flathead Valley through the...
Dollar General plans store in Columbia Falls
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News A Dollar General Store could be coming to Columbia Falls. The Columbia Falls City-County planning board at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 will take up an application by Littlefoot Properties LLC of Missoula to build the store at 1800 Ninth Street West. The property is zoned CB-2 which requires a conditional use permit for building that exceeds 10,000 square feet, thus the planning board meeting. Littlefoot owns the 1.5 acre lot and is proposing the project. The address is just to the east of the Logan Health Medical offices. Dollar General has 18,000 stores in 47 states. It sells household essentials including paper and cleaning products, foods, over-the-counter medicines, health and beauty products, seasonal items, baby needs and other merchandise, at discount rates. According to company’s website, the Columbia Falls location looks to be the first store in Montana, though there are several in Idaho. This story has been corrected to reflect the correct address.
Jamison recognized for conservation work
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News His only child was born in a cabin up the North Fork of the Flathead. One of his first assignments as a young journalist was howling for wolves with renowned wolf biologist Diane Boyd up the North Fork. So yes, Michael Jamison has a soft spot for the North Fork. While he doesn’t live there full time, it still is home and he’s worked tirelessly over the years to make sure it stays one of the best backyards in the United States of America. Earlier this month, the North Fork Preservation Association named Jamison its Glacier National Park...
Yesterdays: Howard G. Satterthwaite was named general manager of the new Anaconda Aluminum Co. plant in Columbia Falls
70 years ago Nov. 21, 1952 Howard G. Satterthwaite was named general manager of the new Anaconda Aluminum Co. plant in Columbia Falls. The plant was just beginning construction. The Mormon Church has started a new chapel in Columbia Falls. 60 years ago Nov. 23, 1962 The type II polio vaccine was coming to Columbia Falls. The cost was 50 cents. Big winds swept across the region and the state. Helena saw a gust of 74 mph and Livingston saw one of 115 mph. 50 years ago Nov. 24, 1972 Another round of class action lawsuit notices was sent to Columbia Falls landowners in a pollution lawsuit against...
Cinnamon Rolls and Christmas Shopping on Main Street
Angie Boehm never anticipated owning a bakery. Especially, she admits with a laugh, because she can’t eat gluten. Now, however, sitting in the warm lobby of Wheat Montana with the clattering of kitchen tools and the aromas of coffee and cinnamon as a backdrop, Boehm looks like she’s been doing it her whole life.
Tamale Season Arrives in the Flathead
Thomas Taber is familiar with the memes (captioned jokes shared widely on social media) when it comes to tamale season. And in his eyes, they’re basically true. “Tamales start in November, and really don’t end until the middle of January,” Taber said. “You know, it’s tamales for breakfast, tamales for lunch.”
Legals for November, 23 2022
No. 1752 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FLATHEAD COUNTY PLANNING BOARD REGULAR MEETING The Flathead County Planning Board will hold their regular meeting on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, beginning at 6:00 PM in the 2nd floor conference room of the South Campus Building, 40 11th Street West, Kalispell, Montana. During this meeting, the Board will hold a public hearing to consider the agenda item described below and make a recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners who will take final action. Individuals that would like to participate via Zoom meeting may do so by following the instructions below. To access the meeting and give oral public comment,...
Neighbors appeal Swiss Apartment variance to Supreme Court
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The neighbors of a former apartment complex that burned down have appealed a district court ruling that allowed the owner to rebuild. Earlier this year, Flathead County District Court Judge Robert Allison ruled the Chad Ross, the owner Swiss Apartments on Fourth Avenue West, could rebuild nine apartments that were destroyed in a fire in August of 2020. Neighbors Inge and Mark Cahill, Kerin Gayner, William and Nanette Reed and Irving Erickson challenged the city board of adjustment decision that allowed Ross to rebuild. A few months after the fire, Ross came to the city with a plan to...
Free dinners were served all across Western Montana for Thanksgiving
Coming to Syke's Dinner free Thanksgiving dinner meal has become a tradition for many people in Kalispell.
RSV cases on the rise in Western Montana
Dr. Alex Kon, a Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Community Medical Center in Missoula says RSV combined with other viruses, even common colds, is a recipe for disaster.
West Glacier Vision Plan goes in front of commissioners next week
A few years in the making, the West Glacier Vision Plan will go before Flathead County Commissioners on Nov. 22 for final approval. The plan is a significant step toward crafting a future look of the community, which also hosts the busiest entrance to Glacier National Park. The community vision statement perhaps, sums it up best. “West Glacier envisions their community as a place where recreation, healthy lifestyles, and sustainable development converge to provide a high quality of life, while retaining unique historic character, habitat, and abundant natural scenic beauty,” it states. But keeping it that way could prove challenging For example, the community has...
Yesterdays: Dump approved north of Columbia Falls
70 years ago Nov. 14, 1952 Kids were playing in the snow at Logan Pass. It was the latest the Going-to-the-Sun Road had been open to the pass since it was completed in 1933. So far it was a light snow winter. 60 years ago Nov. 16, 1962 Montana Fish and Game biologist Joe Huston was studying the trout in Hungry Horse Lake. It required checking nets at 1 a.m. so the fish wouldn’t die. So far the fish seemed to be doing well, while in other reservoirs like Noxon, the number of trout had dropped significantly. 50 years ago Nov. 17, 1972 A new landfill north of...
Columbia Falls man sentenced for drug charge in Lincoln County
By SCOTT SHINDLEDECKER The Western News A Columbia Falls man facing drug charges in Lincoln County after a traffic stop in June near Fortine pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 7. Jasper Marten Howell, 45, pleaded guilty in district court to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of felony possession of dangerous drugs was dismissed as a result of a plea agreement. Howell appeared on video from the Recovery Centers of Montana in Columbia Falls for his arraignment earlier this summer. But Howell was in court when Flathead County District Judge Amy Eddy gave him a 6-month suspended sentence. He received...
Neighbors concerned about county septage facility
By HEIDI DESCH For the Hungry Horse News Residents who live near Wiley Slough in Lower Valley say they enjoy a rural lifestyle complete with a variety of wildlife moving through their properties but fear that would be lost if a county proposal for a new septage treatment facility in the area goes ahead. Jennifer Tipton says her family has an orchard and raises livestock on their property. “We’re truly living the American dream, but recently that’s become a nightmare,” she said as neighbors learned the county is examining purchasing property on Wiley Dike Road for the facility. “It is difficult to see the county...
Browning Public Schools mourns loss of 8th grader
MISSOULA, Mont. — Browning Public Schools and the superintendent are letting community members know that an 8th grade student passed away from cancer. Prayers and thoughts are going out to Payton Weatherwax's family, teachers and friends. An announcement on the Browning Public Schools Facebook page says his rosary will...
Boy Scouts sought for troop
Local Boy Scout Troop 1941 is seeking new scouts. Any young man sixth grade or older interested in scouting can attend meetings at Tuesday at the Columbia Falls United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. to get more information.
