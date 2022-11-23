Read full article on original website
Buy a painting, help Owen Sowerine Natural Area
The Flathead Land Trust is currently auctioning off paintings to support a critical conservation easement to preserve the Owen Sowerine Natural Area along the Flathead River. After an engaging and well-attended debut of artwork from the plein-air painting event at Montana Modern Fine Art in Kalispell on Nov. 9, online bidding has begun on 23 pieces created for the Flathead River In Paint which kicks off fundraising for the Owen Sowerwine conservation project. The paintings were displayed for a week at the gallery and will continue to be displayed at Park Side Credit Union branches in the Flathead Valley through the...
Free dinners were served all across Western Montana for Thanksgiving
Coming to Syke's Dinner free Thanksgiving dinner meal has become a tradition for many people in Kalispell.
Flathead Beacon
Tamale Season Arrives in the Flathead
Thomas Taber is familiar with the memes (captioned jokes shared widely on social media) when it comes to tamale season. And in his eyes, they’re basically true. “Tamales start in November, and really don’t end until the middle of January,” Taber said. “You know, it’s tamales for breakfast, tamales for lunch.”
RSV cases on the rise in Western Montana
Dr. Alex Kon, a Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Community Medical Center in Missoula says RSV combined with other viruses, even common colds, is a recipe for disaster.
Flathead Beacon
Cinnamon Rolls and Christmas Shopping on Main Street
Angie Boehm never anticipated owning a bakery. Especially, she admits with a laugh, because she can’t eat gluten. Now, however, sitting in the warm lobby of Wheat Montana with the clattering of kitchen tools and the aromas of coffee and cinnamon as a backdrop, Boehm looks like she’s been doing it her whole life.
Amanda Eileen Prichard Cannon
Amanda Eileen Prichard Cannon Born Dec. 25, 1972 in Kalispell to Darrell and Sandy (Zabel) Prichard. She went to school in Columbia Falls. She worked a number of years at Freys Meats. She had recently started working at the Deer Park School as a teacher’s helper for the kindergarten class — a job she absolutely loved. She married Martin Cannon on July 10, 1993. She passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Nov. 14, 2022. She was preceded in death by Father Darrell Prichard, mother-in-law Marlene Cannon, and sister-in-law Kelly Bigoness. She is survived by husband Martin Cannon; parents Irv and Sandy...
Legals for November, 23 2022
No. 1752 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FLATHEAD COUNTY PLANNING BOARD REGULAR MEETING The Flathead County Planning Board will hold their regular meeting on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, beginning at 6:00 PM in the 2nd floor conference room of the South Campus Building, 40 11th Street West, Kalispell, Montana. During this meeting, the Board will hold a public hearing to consider the agenda item described below and make a recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners who will take final action. Individuals that would like to participate via Zoom meeting may do so by following the instructions below. To access the meeting and give oral public comment,...
Dollar General plans store in Columbia Falls
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News A Dollar General Store could be coming to Columbia Falls. The Columbia Falls City-County planning board at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 will take up an application by Littlefoot Properties LLC of Missoula to build the store at 1800 Ninth Street West. The property is zoned CB-2 which requires a conditional use permit for building that exceeds 10,000 square feet, thus the planning board meeting. Littlefoot owns the 1.5 acre lot and is proposing the project. The address is just to the east of the Logan Health Medical offices. Dollar General has 18,000 stores in 47 states. It sells household essentials including paper and cleaning products, foods, over-the-counter medicines, health and beauty products, seasonal items, baby needs and other merchandise, at discount rates. According to company’s website, the Columbia Falls location looks to be the first store in Montana, though there are several in Idaho. This story has been corrected to reflect the correct address.
Hungry Horse Dam upgrades in the works; 70-year-old crane coming down
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News A 70-year-old old gantry crane is being dismantled on the Hungry Horse Dam. The removal of the crane is part of a bigger project over the next several years that will see major upgrades to the dam that are expected to cost about $200 million, according to previous estimates. Crews from BCI Construction USA are taking the crane down, and should be done next week. Folks could experience minor traffic delays on the dam. A 2018 Environmental Assessment on the dam calls for improving fire protection at the powerplant; modernizing the switchyard and powerplant disconnects; replacing or refurbishing...
NBCMontana
Browning Public Schools mourns loss of 8th grader
MISSOULA, Mont. — Browning Public Schools and the superintendent are letting community members know that an 8th grade student passed away from cancer. Prayers and thoughts are going out to Payton Weatherwax's family, teachers and friends. An announcement on the Browning Public Schools Facebook page says his rosary will...
Rotary Brunch with Santa returns this year
After a two-year absence due to Covid, one of the most popular events of the holiday season is back this year. The Columbia Falls Rotary Club’s Brunch with Santa had been an annual event, much anticipated by children and parents in Columbia Falls and throughout the valley for several years. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Columbia Falls, it follows the arrival of Santa at the annual Night of Lights parade down Nucleus Avenue in downtown Columbia Falls the night before, Friday, Dec. 2. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Sat. Dec. 3 at Timber Creek Village, 375 Meadow Lake...
Neighbors appeal Swiss Apartment variance to Supreme Court
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The neighbors of a former apartment complex that burned down have appealed a district court ruling that allowed the owner to rebuild. Earlier this year, Flathead County District Court Judge Robert Allison ruled the Chad Ross, the owner Swiss Apartments on Fourth Avenue West, could rebuild nine apartments that were destroyed in a fire in August of 2020. Neighbors Inge and Mark Cahill, Kerin Gayner, William and Nanette Reed and Irving Erickson challenged the city board of adjustment decision that allowed Ross to rebuild. A few months after the fire, Ross came to the city with a plan to...
Lots of work ahead
This past election cycle has really woken me up to the condition of our country and the work that lays ahead. Also this morning I posted on FB “VOTE YOUR FAITH, VOTE YOUR CONVICTIONS VOTE YOUR BIBLE” so FB restricted my account for 30 days. Only in America right? I am a political junkie, which actually started back in the ‘60s when I spent two terms in Vietnam and saw the absolute incompetence of our government. When you fight a war from a desk in D.C. and young Americans are asked to take a hill and once they take it and...
Community events: Free meals, Thirft store
Free meals Columbia Falls Community Kitchen will be serving free, hot meals on Nov. 29 and 30 at 6 p.m. in the basement of St. Richard’s Catholic Church. Please join us and bring you friends too, as the meals are delicious. We are all volunteers and CFCK is nondenominational. Thrift store The Klothes Kloset Thrift Store on Nucleus Avenue (operated by Church Women United of Columbia Falls) will open their “Christmas Store” on Dec. 6th and 8th from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Cash or checks only are accepted for purchases. Profits are donated to local nonprofits. Questions? Call 406-892-4534
West Glacier Vision Plan goes in front of commissioners next week
A few years in the making, the West Glacier Vision Plan will go before Flathead County Commissioners on Nov. 22 for final approval. The plan is a significant step toward crafting a future look of the community, which also hosts the busiest entrance to Glacier National Park. The community vision statement perhaps, sums it up best. “West Glacier envisions their community as a place where recreation, healthy lifestyles, and sustainable development converge to provide a high quality of life, while retaining unique historic character, habitat, and abundant natural scenic beauty,” it states. But keeping it that way could prove challenging For example, the community has...
Yesterdays: Dump approved north of Columbia Falls
70 years ago Nov. 14, 1952 Kids were playing in the snow at Logan Pass. It was the latest the Going-to-the-Sun Road had been open to the pass since it was completed in 1933. So far it was a light snow winter. 60 years ago Nov. 16, 1962 Montana Fish and Game biologist Joe Huston was studying the trout in Hungry Horse Lake. It required checking nets at 1 a.m. so the fish wouldn’t die. So far the fish seemed to be doing well, while in other reservoirs like Noxon, the number of trout had dropped significantly. 50 years ago Nov. 17, 1972 A new landfill north of...
KENNETH HENRY BELL (1936 – 2022)
Kenneth Henry Bell was born on the 21st of September 1936 in the middle of the Great Depression to a young beautiful mother, Frances (Sievers) Bell, who was part German/Dutch and Cree and his Irish Canadian father, Lawrence Bell, in Kalispell. He liked to be called Kenny. Kenny passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on the 8th of November 2022 in Kalispell, Montana. Kenny was an only child. His Dad worked in the lumber industry and oil fields during the Depression in Montana during his younger years. Most summers were spent with his grandparents in Nyack. He loved it there and eventually...
Boy Scouts sought for troop
Local Boy Scout Troop 1941 is seeking new scouts. Any young man sixth grade or older interested in scouting can attend meetings at Tuesday at the Columbia Falls United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. to get more information.
City looks to put teeth into resort tax collections
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The City of Columbia Falls will look to put some teeth into its resort tax after several businesses apparently did not pay the tax, almost a year later. The city council last week directed staff to move forward with a law that would institute penalties to businesses that don’t pay the tax, and as a last resort, criminal penalties as well. The city will likely base its law on a similar ordinance out of Red Lodge. Failure to pay the tax in that community is subject to an 18% per annum penalty in addition to a $250 penalty...
Neighbors concerned about county septage facility
By HEIDI DESCH For the Hungry Horse News Residents who live near Wiley Slough in Lower Valley say they enjoy a rural lifestyle complete with a variety of wildlife moving through their properties but fear that would be lost if a county proposal for a new septage treatment facility in the area goes ahead. Jennifer Tipton says her family has an orchard and raises livestock on their property. “We’re truly living the American dream, but recently that’s become a nightmare,” she said as neighbors learned the county is examining purchasing property on Wiley Dike Road for the facility. “It is difficult to see the county...
