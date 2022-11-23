By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News A Dollar General Store could be coming to Columbia Falls. The Columbia Falls City-County planning board at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 will take up an application by Littlefoot Properties LLC of Missoula to build the store at 1800 Ninth Street West. The property is zoned CB-2 which requires a conditional use permit for building that exceeds 10,000 square feet, thus the planning board meeting. Littlefoot owns the 1.5 acre lot and is proposing the project. The address is just to the east of the Logan Health Medical offices. Dollar General has 18,000 stores in 47 states. It sells household essentials including paper and cleaning products, foods, over-the-counter medicines, health and beauty products, seasonal items, baby needs and other merchandise, at discount rates. According to company’s website, the Columbia Falls location looks to be the first store in Montana, though there are several in Idaho. This story has been corrected to reflect the correct address.

