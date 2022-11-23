Dr. James Lee Dorigatti, age 86, died peacefully November 23, 2022, at his home in Hyrum, Utah. He was born October 26, 1936, in Preston, Idaho to August Dorigatti and Alice Creager. He was raised in Hyrum, Utah. Jim received a Bachelors Degree from Utah State University, a Masters Degree from, Brigham Young University, and a Doctorate Degree from Utah State University. Jim served in the Swiss-Austrian mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he met his future wife, Ingrid Karin Jowanka. After his mission, they were married in the Salt Lake Temple. To this union was born three sons: Richard Lee Dorigatti, Robert Dorigatti, and James Ryan Dorigatti. Jim was employed by the Church Educational System. He taught Seminary in Cache and Rich County, and taught at the Logan Institute for over 30 years. He will be remembered by the thousands of students he taught. Jim had a way of bringing the "them, there, and then" to the "me, here, and now." He was an outstanding teacher and counselor to those in need. Ingrid died in a tragic accident in 1996. Jim later married Barbara Thompson and they lived in North Salt Lake the next 21 years until her death in 2021. Jim traveled many miles with Barbara while she served in the DUP. Jim became Barbara's caregiver as she suffered from Dementia. For 21 years he was a loving father to her six children and grandchildren. Barbara died in Jim's arms in their home. Jim was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. Jim was proceeded in death by Ingrid and Barbara, by his son Robert, his father, mother, his brothers, Darrel, and Samuel Duane (known as Bud). Jim is survived by sons Richard and James Ryan, daughters-in-laws, Tina Dorigatti, Vickie Dorigatti. Grandchildren: Tia (Mr. Jared Fackrell), Toni, Tyler, Daxton, Chance and James. Great grandchildren; Gram, Sophie & Lola. Viewings will be Sunday, November 27th from 6-8 pm at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center St, Logan, Ut., and Monday November 28th, 11:00 - 11:45 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 245 Apple Drive, Hyrum, Utah. The funeral will be held Monday, November 28th at noon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 245 Apple Drive, Hyrum, Utah.

