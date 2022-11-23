Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Brigham City historic district nominated for fed recognition
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The city’s historic district is up for national recognition. “Have you heard the big news?” the Brigham City Museum of Art & History asked last night on its Facebook page. “The Brigham City Historic District is being considered...
Kick off the Christmas season with a weekend event!
There are those who begin to celebrate the Christmas season on November 1 (or earlier) and there are those who wait until after Thanksgiving.
Gephardt Daily
Davis County man charged after allegedly taking, using blade on flight from New York to SLC Int’l Airport
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 41-year-old Syracuse, Utah man has been arrested after allegedly carrying and brandishing a straight-edged blade Monday on a flight from New York state to Salt Lake City. Suspect Merrill Darrell Fackrell was charged Tuesday with carrying a weapon...
Herald-Journal
Dorigatti, James Lee
Dr. James Lee Dorigatti, age 86, died peacefully November 23, 2022, at his home in Hyrum, Utah. He was born October 26, 1936, in Preston, Idaho to August Dorigatti and Alice Creager. He was raised in Hyrum, Utah. Jim received a Bachelors Degree from Utah State University, a Masters Degree from, Brigham Young University, and a Doctorate Degree from Utah State University. Jim served in the Swiss-Austrian mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he met his future wife, Ingrid Karin Jowanka. After his mission, they were married in the Salt Lake Temple. To this union was born three sons: Richard Lee Dorigatti, Robert Dorigatti, and James Ryan Dorigatti. Jim was employed by the Church Educational System. He taught Seminary in Cache and Rich County, and taught at the Logan Institute for over 30 years. He will be remembered by the thousands of students he taught. Jim had a way of bringing the "them, there, and then" to the "me, here, and now." He was an outstanding teacher and counselor to those in need. Ingrid died in a tragic accident in 1996. Jim later married Barbara Thompson and they lived in North Salt Lake the next 21 years until her death in 2021. Jim traveled many miles with Barbara while she served in the DUP. Jim became Barbara's caregiver as she suffered from Dementia. For 21 years he was a loving father to her six children and grandchildren. Barbara died in Jim's arms in their home. Jim was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. Jim was proceeded in death by Ingrid and Barbara, by his son Robert, his father, mother, his brothers, Darrel, and Samuel Duane (known as Bud). Jim is survived by sons Richard and James Ryan, daughters-in-laws, Tina Dorigatti, Vickie Dorigatti. Grandchildren: Tia (Mr. Jared Fackrell), Toni, Tyler, Daxton, Chance and James. Great grandchildren; Gram, Sophie & Lola. Viewings will be Sunday, November 27th from 6-8 pm at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center St, Logan, Ut., and Monday November 28th, 11:00 - 11:45 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 245 Apple Drive, Hyrum, Utah. The funeral will be held Monday, November 28th at noon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 245 Apple Drive, Hyrum, Utah.
Gephardt Daily
Davis County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of Black Friday phone scam
FARMINGTON, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a familiar scam that returned Black Friday. Emergency dispatchers received four calls Friday from concerned Davis County residents who had been contacted by a “Sergeant Brooks” informing them they have an outstanding warrant that needs to be paid, the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post Friday.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Couple allegedly killed by grandson volunteered with Clearfield City Citizen’s Patrol
CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 — The couple found dead Wednesday following an alleged attack by their grandson were longtime members of the Clearfield City Citizen’s Patrol, police said. Thomas Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85, were attacked and killed in the garage of their home at 681...
kvnutalk
Cache County officials warn of pending closure of Hyrum Dam Road – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — Officials here are warning area drivers of a pending road closure between Hyrum and Mount Sterling. Cache County officials say that the Bureau of Reclamation will close the Hyrum Dam Road beginning Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Dec. 5. The purpose of that closure will be...
Gephardt Daily
Arrest documents reveal details about Clearfield double homicide
CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Charging documents for a Clearfield man accused of murdering his grandparents paint a disturbing picture of a calculating, brutal attack from which it seems the elderly couple had little chance of escape. Suspect Dwayne Belt, 26, told police, post-Miranda, that he...
KSLTV
EXCLUSIVE: Man takes woman hostage on flight to SLC, Good Samaritan steps in
SALT LAKE CITY — A Provo man is recounting an unnerving assault on a flight to Salt Lake City when a Syracuse man is accused of taking a woman hostage with a razor and making bizarre demands to the whole plane. That man, identified as 41-year-old Merrill Fackrell, is...
Grandson faces aggravated murder charges in death of Clearfield couple
Jeremy Belt, 26, has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing his grandparents in their garage on Wednesday, Nov. 23. He is facing a total of seven charges including two counts of first-degree aggravated murder.
Herald-Journal
Blaine Lee Fuhriman's 80th birthday
Betcha didn’t think he’d make 80! But here he is! Blaine Lee Fuhriman will celebrate his 80th birthday on Nov. 28, 2022. Despite years of waterskiing & boating, snowmobiling & snow skiing, 4 wheeling & off-roading, and many close encounters with electricity, he’s still going strong. Married to the lovely Kathryn Poppleton since February 1, 1963, she has tended him through his many adventures and mishaps for 59 years. After graduating from South Cache High and earning a degree in Political Science from USU, Dad has worn many hats over the years — school bus driver, big rig trucker, journeyman electrician, Workforce Services manager, High Councilman, Bishop, as well as full time missionary (twice) on the church’s Deseret Ranch in Florida with his wife Kathryn. He enjoys good books, music from the ‘60s, watching the Aggies, 4 wheeling around the Newfoundland mountain range in the summer and skiing Beaver’s slopes in the winter, as well as diligently working to solve the world’s problems most mornings with his buddies at the south Logan McDonalds. Father to 6 children, grandfather to 29 grandchildren and great grandfather to 11 great-grandchildren keeps him busy teaching them all his wild & crazy ways. His children will surely be cut from his will once this announcement is published, so please spread the word far and wide so our inheritance isn’t wasted in vain! Happy Birthday Dad. We love you!
Double homicide shakes residents in Clearfield neighborhood
The couple who lived across the street from neighbor Debbie Leahman were the kind who would bring treats to neighbors during the holidays.
kjzz.com
Bountiful family left with many questions after car drives through driveway, front yard
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful family is confused why an unknown driver made his or her way through the family's front yard and driveway. Surveillance video shows a red SUV drive into the family's driveway, hit their car, drive through the front yard and leave. The family said...
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Shulga also had big game in latest Aggie win
Steven Ashworth certainly stole the show at the end of the game Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The guard scored 10 straight points at one point and netted 12 during the last two-and-a-half minutes in Utah State’s 95-85 victory against Oral Roberts. In fact, he had 18 points in the final 7-and-a-half minutes of the contest.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah man arrested, charged with assault on flight from New York to Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man has been charged with assault after investigators say he brought and used a straight-edge razor to threaten a fellow passenger on an airplane earlier this week. A 41-year-old man from Syracuse was arrested on Nov. 21, when Merrill Darrell Fackrell left on...
Police respond to apparent double homicide in Clearfield, 1 in custody
Two individuals have been found dead in a house near 700 North 1050 West around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Herald-Journal
Edwards, Dennis Felix
Edwards Dennis Felix Edwards 84 Preston, Idaho passed away November 21, 2022. Services will be held Sat, Dec. 10, 2022 at 11 am in the Preston North Stake Center, 310 N. State, Preston, Idaho. Friends may call Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
USU volleyball: Aggies are going dancing
For the first time in program history, Utah State has captured a Mountain West Conference Volleyball Tournament title. And with it is a ticket to the Big Dance.
Ogden woman remembered by loved ones after accidental shooting
Jaycee Gray Trivino was a lot of things to the Ogden Community: a daughter, a sister, an artist, a dancer, a teacher, and just an overall good person.
Driver arrested after crashing into Ogden Taco Bell drive-thru window
A man has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Friday, Nov. 25, after he crashed into a Taco Bell drive-through window on 1670 West 12th Street.
