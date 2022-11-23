Read full article on original website
Community events: Free meals, Thirft store
Free meals Columbia Falls Community Kitchen will be serving free, hot meals on Nov. 29 and 30 at 6 p.m. in the basement of St. Richard’s Catholic Church. Please join us and bring you friends too, as the meals are delicious. We are all volunteers and CFCK is nondenominational. Thrift store The Klothes Kloset Thrift Store on Nucleus Avenue (operated by Church Women United of Columbia Falls) will open their “Christmas Store” on Dec. 6th and 8th from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Cash or checks only are accepted for purchases. Profits are donated to local nonprofits. Questions? Call 406-892-4534
Cinnamon Rolls and Christmas Shopping on Main Street
Angie Boehm never anticipated owning a bakery. Especially, she admits with a laugh, because she can’t eat gluten. Now, however, sitting in the warm lobby of Wheat Montana with the clattering of kitchen tools and the aromas of coffee and cinnamon as a backdrop, Boehm looks like she’s been doing it her whole life.
Free dinners were served all across Western Montana for Thanksgiving
Coming to Syke's Dinner free Thanksgiving dinner meal has become a tradition for many people in Kalispell.
North Valley Food Bank seeing an all-time high in food assistance needs
Food assistance needs are at a 40 year high in the Flathead and the North Valley Food Bank saw the numbers while distributing Thanksgiving dinner meal kits.
Roman Allen Leon
RONAN — Roman Allen Leon was born November 17th, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 6 oz. Parents are Emmanuel and Justine Leon of Ronan. Roman joins siblings Larissa, Emma, Leticia, and Natilee.
Browning Public Schools mourns loss of 8th grader
MISSOULA, Mont. — Browning Public Schools and the superintendent are letting community members know that an 8th grade student passed away from cancer. Prayers and thoughts are going out to Payton Weatherwax's family, teachers and friends. An announcement on the Browning Public Schools Facebook page says his rosary will...
Buy a painting, help Owen Sowerine Natural Area
The Flathead Land Trust is currently auctioning off paintings to support a critical conservation easement to preserve the Owen Sowerine Natural Area along the Flathead River. After an engaging and well-attended debut of artwork from the plein-air painting event at Montana Modern Fine Art in Kalispell on Nov. 9, online bidding has begun on 23 pieces created for the Flathead River In Paint which kicks off fundraising for the Owen Sowerwine conservation project. The paintings were displayed for a week at the gallery and will continue to be displayed at Park Side Credit Union branches in the Flathead Valley through the...
Tamale Season Arrives in the Flathead
Thomas Taber is familiar with the memes (captioned jokes shared widely on social media) when it comes to tamale season. And in his eyes, they’re basically true. “Tamales start in November, and really don’t end until the middle of January,” Taber said. “You know, it’s tamales for breakfast, tamales for lunch.”
Jamison recognized for conservation work
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News His only child was born in a cabin up the North Fork of the Flathead. One of his first assignments as a young journalist was howling for wolves with renowned wolf biologist Diane Boyd up the North Fork. So yes, Michael Jamison has a soft spot for the North Fork. While he doesn’t live there full time, it still is home and he’s worked tirelessly over the years to make sure it stays one of the best backyards in the United States of America. Earlier this month, the North Fork Preservation Association named Jamison its Glacier National Park...
Highway 206 construction done for the winter; paving next year
Hungry Horse News The Montana Department of Transportation and Riverside Contracting have paused construction on Secondary Highway 206 near Columbia Falls for the winter season. “Our construction season was shortened on this project because Riverside Contracting was pulled out to help repair the damage from the Yellowstone River flooding in the spring,” said Drew Fetters, MDT Missoula District Engineering Project Manager. “We were still able to get a lot accomplished this year including the primary tasks of flattening the slopes on the sides of the road and widening both shoulders.” The purpose of this project is to address a roadway departure crash trend...
Yesterdays: Howard G. Satterthwaite was named general manager of the new Anaconda Aluminum Co. plant in Columbia Falls
70 years ago Nov. 21, 1952 Howard G. Satterthwaite was named general manager of the new Anaconda Aluminum Co. plant in Columbia Falls. The plant was just beginning construction. The Mormon Church has started a new chapel in Columbia Falls. 60 years ago Nov. 23, 1962 The type II polio vaccine was coming to Columbia Falls. The cost was 50 cents. Big winds swept across the region and the state. Helena saw a gust of 74 mph and Livingston saw one of 115 mph. 50 years ago Nov. 24, 1972 Another round of class action lawsuit notices was sent to Columbia Falls landowners in a pollution lawsuit against...
Dollar General plans store in Columbia Falls
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News A Dollar General Store could be coming to Columbia Falls. The Columbia Falls City-County planning board at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 will take up an application by Littlefoot Properties LLC of Missoula to build the store at 1800 Ninth Street West. The property is zoned CB-2 which requires a conditional use permit for building that exceeds 10,000 square feet, thus the planning board meeting. Littlefoot owns the 1.5 acre lot and is proposing the project. The address is just to the east of the Logan Health Medical offices. Dollar General has 18,000 stores in 47 states. It sells household essentials including paper and cleaning products, foods, over-the-counter medicines, health and beauty products, seasonal items, baby needs and other merchandise, at discount rates. According to company’s website, the Columbia Falls location looks to be the first store in Montana, though there are several in Idaho. This story has been corrected to reflect the correct address.
Hungry Horse Dam upgrades in the works; 70-year-old crane coming down
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News A 70-year-old old gantry crane is being dismantled on the Hungry Horse Dam. The removal of the crane is part of a bigger project over the next several years that will see major upgrades to the dam that are expected to cost about $200 million, according to previous estimates. Crews from BCI Construction USA are taking the crane down, and should be done next week. Folks could experience minor traffic delays on the dam. A 2018 Environmental Assessment on the dam calls for improving fire protection at the powerplant; modernizing the switchyard and powerplant disconnects; replacing or refurbishing...
Coram woman opens Christmas store, and it’s busy, busy
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Cassie Baldelli (Stoneman) could have taken it easy. After all, she and her family ran Glacier Raft Co. for years as well as a guest ranch in Coram. The raft company sold to Pursuit earlier this year. So outside of the ranch, Baldelli had summer “off,” save for its multitude of guests and other events. In addition, she also has three young children. But Baldelli isn’t one for relaxation. In August she got the idea of buying into the Everything Christmas franchise. “I was little bored,” she said with a smile as people shopped in the newly-opened store on...
Yesterdays: Dump approved north of Columbia Falls
70 years ago Nov. 14, 1952 Kids were playing in the snow at Logan Pass. It was the latest the Going-to-the-Sun Road had been open to the pass since it was completed in 1933. So far it was a light snow winter. 60 years ago Nov. 16, 1962 Montana Fish and Game biologist Joe Huston was studying the trout in Hungry Horse Lake. It required checking nets at 1 a.m. so the fish wouldn’t die. So far the fish seemed to be doing well, while in other reservoirs like Noxon, the number of trout had dropped significantly. 50 years ago Nov. 17, 1972 A new landfill north of...
Community events: Plenty of craft and bake sales coming up
Craft fair North Valley Eagles is hosting Crafters Fair Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a variety of crafters. Lunch available for purchase. Christian women Columbia Falls Women’s Connection will host a luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 11:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church. Guest speakers will be Lois Wisher, a local entrepreneur and Mary Todd, a proud Montanan and author will share her amazing story. Donations of canned and dry goods will be collected for the Veterans Food Pantry. Cost is $10 and all women are welcome to attend. For reservations call Candy at 387-4119 or Janet...
Neighbors appeal Swiss Apartment variance to Supreme Court
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The neighbors of a former apartment complex that burned down have appealed a district court ruling that allowed the owner to rebuild. Earlier this year, Flathead County District Court Judge Robert Allison ruled the Chad Ross, the owner Swiss Apartments on Fourth Avenue West, could rebuild nine apartments that were destroyed in a fire in August of 2020. Neighbors Inge and Mark Cahill, Kerin Gayner, William and Nanette Reed and Irving Erickson challenged the city board of adjustment decision that allowed Ross to rebuild. A few months after the fire, Ross came to the city with a plan to...
RSV cases on the rise in Western Montana
Dr. Alex Kon, a Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Community Medical Center in Missoula says RSV combined with other viruses, even common colds, is a recipe for disaster.
Death Notices for Nov. 16, 2022
Thomas W. Kelso Thomas W. Kelso, 72, of Columbia Falls, passed away Nov. 10, 2022 at Hidden Meadows Memory Care. Thomas is survived by his wife April Kelso and daughter Jennifer Farrell. No services are scheduled. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Thomas’ family. Brenda Hamilton Brenda Hamilton, 72 of Columbia Falls, passed away Oct.10, 2022 at her home. She is survived by her husband Fred Hamilton and children Brian McCoy and Kim Leger. A celebration of life will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at the VFW in Whitefish. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Brenda’s family.
Columbia Falls man sentenced for drug charge in Lincoln County
By SCOTT SHINDLEDECKER The Western News A Columbia Falls man facing drug charges in Lincoln County after a traffic stop in June near Fortine pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 7. Jasper Marten Howell, 45, pleaded guilty in district court to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of felony possession of dangerous drugs was dismissed as a result of a plea agreement. Howell appeared on video from the Recovery Centers of Montana in Columbia Falls for his arraignment earlier this summer. But Howell was in court when Flathead County District Judge Amy Eddy gave him a 6-month suspended sentence. He received...
The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.https://hungryhorsenews.com/
