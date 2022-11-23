By JEREMY WEBER For the Hungry Horse News After receiving years of sub-par phone service from CenturyLink, the residents of Essex are asking if they will once again be forgotten in the state’s recently announced “solution” to the problem. At its Oct. 25 meeting, the Montana Public Services Commission (PSC) issued a 45-day ultimatum for CenturyLink to produce a solution to nagging rural customer service issues in the near term while the company addresses bigger infrastructure problems. CenturyLink’s suggested solution involves the company paying for satellite phone service for those experiencing poor rural service, as the company is already doing for customers in...

ESSEX, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO