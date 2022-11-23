Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Man pleads guilty to murdering mother
SANDPOINT — Gerald Eric Eggert, 57, pled guilty Monday to second-degree murder in connection to the fatal strangling of his mother at a Sandpoint hotel in late September. Eggert is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023. Eggert was arrested after police were called to the Best Western...
FOX 28 Spokane
North Idaho man gets charged with second-degree murder, cannibalism charges dropped
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho. – 40-year-old James Russell has plead guilty to second-degree murder in Bonner County District Court, The Spokesman-Review reported. According to The Spokesman-Review, a judge dismissed a cannibalism charge against Russell that was related to this incident. “The court did not find sufficient evidence to show the...
bonnersferryherald.com
Rape case moves to district court
BONNERS FERRY — A Sandpoint man has been charged with forcible rape of a minor under the age of 16. Brandon M. Watterson, 40, is being charged for an alleged incident involving a teenage victim that took place in November or December 2019. A preliminary hearing was reset because...
St. Ignatius man accused of negligent homicide
A man from St. Ignatius is being accused of negligent homicide in connection with the Sunday death of a 17-year-old in Lake County.
17 Year-old Killed Near Mission Dam, Arrest Made in Lake County
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Lake County teenager is dead following an accident that occurred early Sunday morning at the Mission Dam near St. Ignatius. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell provided the details to KGVO News. “On November 20 at about 0300 hours, (3:00 a.m.) Lake County 911 took...
Trailer fire kills 2 people in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, ID – The remains of two people were found in a trailer on Nov. 20 in Priest River. It started with a call about a structure fire at 84 West Beardmore Avenue to the Priest River Police Department at around 1:00 am. Police arrived on the scene, and found a fully engulfed trailer. The Priest River Police Department...
Neighbors appeal Swiss Apartment variance to Supreme Court
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The neighbors of a former apartment complex that burned down have appealed a district court ruling that allowed the owner to rebuild. Earlier this year, Flathead County District Court Judge Robert Allison ruled the Chad Ross, the owner Swiss Apartments on Fourth Avenue West, could rebuild nine apartments that were destroyed in a fire in August of 2020. Neighbors Inge and Mark Cahill, Kerin Gayner, William and Nanette Reed and Irving Erickson challenged the city board of adjustment decision that allowed Ross to rebuild. A few months after the fire, Ross came to the city with a plan to...
Boy Scouts sought for troop
Local Boy Scout Troop 1941 is seeking new scouts. Any young man sixth grade or older interested in scouting can attend meetings at Tuesday at the Columbia Falls United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. to get more information.
Fairfield Sun Times
17-year-old boy found dead near Mission Dam
ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - On November 20, 2022, at about 0300 hours, Lake County 911 took a report that an injured and unconscious 17-year-old male was located in the roadway near Mission Dam by his family. The family loaded the injured boy in their vehicle and rendezvoused with EMS in St. Ignatius. Lake County Deputies also responded to investigate. Upon meeting with EMS, it was determined the 17-year-old was deceased. The deceased is identified as David Hammer Jr. of St. Ignatius.
RSV cases on the rise in Western Montana
Dr. Alex Kon, a Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Community Medical Center in Missoula says RSV combined with other viruses, even common colds, is a recipe for disaster.
Fairfield Sun Times
Large pile of dirt blocking HWY 93 NB south of Ronan
RONAN, Mont. - A large dirt pile is blocking Highway 93 northbound south of Ronan Monday. The blockage is located 1.25 miles north of Junction Montana Secondary 212 at mile-marker 43.5, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
Amanda Eileen Prichard Cannon
Amanda Eileen Prichard Cannon Born Dec. 25, 1972 in Kalispell to Darrell and Sandy (Zabel) Prichard. She went to school in Columbia Falls. She worked a number of years at Freys Meats. She had recently started working at the Deer Park School as a teacher’s helper for the kindergarten class — a job she absolutely loved. She married Martin Cannon on July 10, 1993. She passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Nov. 14, 2022. She was preceded in death by Father Darrell Prichard, mother-in-law Marlene Cannon, and sister-in-law Kelly Bigoness. She is survived by husband Martin Cannon; parents Irv and Sandy...
Buy a painting, help Owen Sowerine Natural Area
The Flathead Land Trust is currently auctioning off paintings to support a critical conservation easement to preserve the Owen Sowerine Natural Area along the Flathead River. After an engaging and well-attended debut of artwork from the plein-air painting event at Montana Modern Fine Art in Kalispell on Nov. 9, online bidding has begun on 23 pieces created for the Flathead River In Paint which kicks off fundraising for the Owen Sowerwine conservation project. The paintings were displayed for a week at the gallery and will continue to be displayed at Park Side Credit Union branches in the Flathead Valley through the...
Essex worried that phone ‘solution’ won’t work
By JEREMY WEBER For the Hungry Horse News After receiving years of sub-par phone service from CenturyLink, the residents of Essex are asking if they will once again be forgotten in the state’s recently announced “solution” to the problem. At its Oct. 25 meeting, the Montana Public Services Commission (PSC) issued a 45-day ultimatum for CenturyLink to produce a solution to nagging rural customer service issues in the near term while the company addresses bigger infrastructure problems. CenturyLink’s suggested solution involves the company paying for satellite phone service for those experiencing poor rural service, as the company is already doing for customers in...
NBCMontana
WATCH: Fireball shoots across sky in Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — A fireball can be seen shooting across the sky in Kalispell. Jeffrey Carr's doorbell camera caught this video looking north. Send your photos and videos to NBCMontana.com/ChimeIn.
Legals for November, 23 2022
No. 1752 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FLATHEAD COUNTY PLANNING BOARD REGULAR MEETING The Flathead County Planning Board will hold their regular meeting on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, beginning at 6:00 PM in the 2nd floor conference room of the South Campus Building, 40 11th Street West, Kalispell, Montana. During this meeting, the Board will hold a public hearing to consider the agenda item described below and make a recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners who will take final action. Individuals that would like to participate via Zoom meeting may do so by following the instructions below. To access the meeting and give oral public comment,...
Flathead Beacon
Tamale Season Arrives in the Flathead
Thomas Taber is familiar with the memes (captioned jokes shared widely on social media) when it comes to tamale season. And in his eyes, they’re basically true. “Tamales start in November, and really don’t end until the middle of January,” Taber said. “You know, it’s tamales for breakfast, tamales for lunch.”
NBCMontana
Browning Public Schools mourns loss of 8th grader
MISSOULA, Mont. — Browning Public Schools and the superintendent are letting community members know that an 8th grade student passed away from cancer. Prayers and thoughts are going out to Payton Weatherwax's family, teachers and friends. An announcement on the Browning Public Schools Facebook page says his rosary will...
Free dinners were served all across Western Montana for Thanksgiving
Coming to Syke's Dinner free Thanksgiving dinner meal has become a tradition for many people in Kalispell.
Flathead Beacon
Cinnamon Rolls and Christmas Shopping on Main Street
Angie Boehm never anticipated owning a bakery. Especially, she admits with a laugh, because she can’t eat gluten. Now, however, sitting in the warm lobby of Wheat Montana with the clattering of kitchen tools and the aromas of coffee and cinnamon as a backdrop, Boehm looks like she’s been doing it her whole life.
Hungry Horse News
Columbia Falls, MT
