2 arrested after deputies find meth during traffic stop in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Pomeroy on Friday. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies conducted a traffic stop for fictitious registration on State Route 681 around 8:39 p.m. on Friday. Deputies had probable cause to search the car after the driver was allegedly […]
Vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy, Ohio, later found in Marietta
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) — A vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy in Meigs County on Thursday was later found in the Marietta area of Washington County, Ohio. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the vehicle was reported stolen on State Route 7 around 3:04 p.m. on Thursday. MCSO says deputies responded to the […]
Woman killed in Pickaway County crash
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A 21-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pickaway County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Edgewood Drive near Edwards Road in Circleville. Troopers said Chandra Louise Destadio, of Amanda,...
WSAZ
WANTED | Portsmouth shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man is wanted by police in connection with a double homicide that took place Sunday, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. Investigators are searching for Anthony Lee Kearns, aka LA. Kearns, 25, is accused in the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna. Pucheta...
Fundraiser for 2 shot and killed outside Ohio bar passes goal
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Toro Loco restaurant in Portsmouth, Ohio says they’ve already surpassed their fundraising goal of $4,000 to help pay for the funeral expenses of two employees that were shot and killed outside of a bar on Sunday. The two victims, identified as 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna, were shot […]
‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect wanted in Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A man is wanted in connection to a double homicide that took place in Portsmouth, Ohio on Sunday. Portsmouth Police say that 25-year-old Anthony Lee Kearns (also known as “LA”) is wanted for the shooting deaths of 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna. They say that Kearns is considered armed and dangerous. […]
wnewsj.com
Grand jury indicts alleged safe crackers
WILMINGTON —Two alleged safe crackers were recently indicted by a Clinton County grand jury. Roger Tucker, 34, of Wilmington, and Justin Blackburn, 30, of Midland, were both indicted on Nov. 4 for alleged theft (felony 5) and safecracking (felony 4). Tucker was indicted on two counts of alleged aggravated burglary while Blackburn was indicted on two counts of alleged complicity in aggravated burglary (felony 1).
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate several dead animals dumped in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A property owner made a grisly discovery on his property on Wednesday. According to reports, the caller found several dead animal carcasses that had been dumped alongside his driveway in the 1700 block of Anderson Station Road. Initially, the sheriff’s office was dispatched to the...
West Virginia man shot by deputies dies; sheriff places self on leave
An Eleanor man who was shot by Putnam Sheriff's deputies Wednesday has died from his wounds, officials said.
Woman, 21, dead after crash in Circleville
CIRECLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old woman is dead after a crash overnight Saturday in Circleville, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP reports that just after 1 a.m., Chandra Destadio was driving north on Edgewood Drive near Edwards Road when the car lost control, went off the roadway and hit a curb, mailbox, […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
SGT. KOCHERAN: Stable and giving two thumbs up
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County deputy who was shot in the line of duty earlier this month has been moved from critical to stable. Sergeant Eric Kocheran was ambushed on November 17 outside of the county Sheriff’s office by a gunman. Kocheran was shot once in the chest, grazing his heart, collapsing his lung, and lodging a bullet in his liver. He was flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus in life-threatening condition and since undergone several surgeries.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police seize guns and drugs in Pike Co.
WAVERLY, Ohio — Drugs and guns were seized following a traffic stop in Waverly. According to the Waverly Police Department, officers were called to the Ameristay Hotel on the evening of November 17, 2022, on reports of two people in a white automobile using drugs. After arriving on the...
1 dead after truck hits pedestrian on US-23 in Scioto County, Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — One person is dead after a driver struck a pedestrian that walked into the roadway on US-23 south of Cook Road in Scioto County, Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says this happened just after 6:15 p.m. They say the driver of the truck was going southbound when the pedestrian […]
Ironton Tribune
Pair facing drug charges
A pair of people are in jail after the police did a search of their vehicle and found what officers believe to be over 100 grams of cocaine. According to affidavits filed with the Ironton Municipal Court, on Sunday, Ironton Police Department Patrolman Chance Blankenship was patrolling on Mulberry Street when a red Nissan failed to use a turn signal.
Ohio woman arrested after meth found in vehicle
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A woman is facing charges after a drug bust in Vinton County, Ohio. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Clarion Road after receiving a call that two people were passed out in a vehicle near the roadway. A woman, identified as Amanda Ball, 41, of Vinton, Ohio, […]
2 men killed in Ohio shooting identified
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—The two men killed in a Portsmouth shooting on Sunday have been identified. According to Portsmouth Deputy Police Chief Jason Handrick, 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna, both of Portsmouth, died in Sunday’s shooting. Callers reported to 911 that the shooting occurred just outside of Frank N Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m., […]
WSAZ
Three arrested for drug trafficking after traffic stop
GREENUP COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Three people have been arrested after a traffic stop on Main Street in Greenup. Sheriff Matt Smith says the three people are accused of operating a ‘known trafficking ring’ at a home on Main Street. The sheriff says the driver of the car,...
West Virginia man accused of kidnapping after allegedly forcing woman into vehicle at shopping center
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he kidnapped a woman in Barboursville and took her to a home in Mason County, West Virginia. According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police responded to a possible kidnapping near the Merritt Creek Farm shopping center on Monday. Witnesses told police that […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Crash on US-23 in South Bloomfield
South Bloomfield – Currently US-23 in the area of South Bloomfield and 316 West is shut down due to a crash around 6:45 pm. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the Northbound lane of US-23 but traffic is affected in the southbound lane also. Currently, we do not have information on injuries at this time,
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pedestrian struck along S. Court Street in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Medics and police responded to the area of the Sheetz gas station along South Court Street in Circleville. A call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. about a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. First responders on the scene said the individual...
