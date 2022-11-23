ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10TV

Woman killed in Pickaway County crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A 21-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pickaway County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Edgewood Drive near Edwards Road in Circleville. Troopers said Chandra Louise Destadio, of Amanda,...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

WANTED | Portsmouth shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man is wanted by police in connection with a double homicide that took place Sunday, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. Investigators are searching for Anthony Lee Kearns, aka LA. Kearns, 25, is accused in the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna. Pucheta...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Fundraiser for 2 shot and killed outside Ohio bar passes goal

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Toro Loco restaurant in Portsmouth, Ohio says they’ve already surpassed their fundraising goal of $4,000 to help pay for the funeral expenses of two employees that were shot and killed outside of a bar on Sunday. The two victims, identified as 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna, were shot […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect wanted in Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A man is wanted in connection to a double homicide that took place in Portsmouth, Ohio on Sunday. Portsmouth Police say that 25-year-old Anthony Lee Kearns (also known as “LA”) is wanted for the shooting deaths of 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna. They say that Kearns is considered armed and dangerous. […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
wnewsj.com

Grand jury indicts alleged safe crackers

WILMINGTON —Two alleged safe crackers were recently indicted by a Clinton County grand jury. Roger Tucker, 34, of Wilmington, and Justin Blackburn, 30, of Midland, were both indicted on Nov. 4 for alleged theft (felony 5) and safecracking (felony 4). Tucker was indicted on two counts of alleged aggravated burglary while Blackburn was indicted on two counts of alleged complicity in aggravated burglary (felony 1).
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate several dead animals dumped in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A property owner made a grisly discovery on his property on Wednesday. According to reports, the caller found several dead animal carcasses that had been dumped alongside his driveway in the 1700 block of Anderson Station Road. Initially, the sheriff’s office was dispatched to the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 21, dead after crash in Circleville

CIRECLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old woman is dead after a crash overnight Saturday in Circleville, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP reports that just after 1 a.m., Chandra Destadio was driving north on Edgewood Drive near Edwards Road when the car lost control, went off the roadway and hit a curb, mailbox, […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

SGT. KOCHERAN: Stable and giving two thumbs up

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County deputy who was shot in the line of duty earlier this month has been moved from critical to stable. Sergeant Eric Kocheran was ambushed on November 17 outside of the county Sheriff’s office by a gunman. Kocheran was shot once in the chest, grazing his heart, collapsing his lung, and lodging a bullet in his liver. He was flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus in life-threatening condition and since undergone several surgeries.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police seize guns and drugs in Pike Co.

WAVERLY, Ohio — Drugs and guns were seized following a traffic stop in Waverly. According to the Waverly Police Department, officers were called to the Ameristay Hotel on the evening of November 17, 2022, on reports of two people in a white automobile using drugs. After arriving on the...
WAVERLY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Pair facing drug charges

A pair of people are in jail after the police did a search of their vehicle and found what officers believe to be over 100 grams of cocaine. According to affidavits filed with the Ironton Municipal Court, on Sunday, Ironton Police Department Patrolman Chance Blankenship was patrolling on Mulberry Street when a red Nissan failed to use a turn signal.
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio woman arrested after meth found in vehicle

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A woman is facing charges after a drug bust in Vinton County, Ohio. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Clarion Road after receiving a call that two people were passed out in a vehicle near the roadway. A woman, identified as Amanda Ball, 41, of Vinton, Ohio, […]
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 men killed in Ohio shooting identified

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—The two men killed in a Portsmouth shooting on Sunday have been identified. According to Portsmouth Deputy Police Chief Jason Handrick, 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna, both of Portsmouth, died in Sunday’s shooting. Callers reported to 911 that the shooting occurred just outside of Frank N Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m., […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Three arrested for drug trafficking after traffic stop

GREENUP COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Three people have been arrested after a traffic stop on Main Street in Greenup. Sheriff Matt Smith says the three people are accused of operating a ‘known trafficking ring’ at a home on Main Street. The sheriff says the driver of the car,...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Crash on US-23 in South Bloomfield

South Bloomfield – Currently US-23 in the area of South Bloomfield and 316 West is shut down due to a crash around 6:45 pm. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the Northbound lane of US-23 but traffic is affected in the southbound lane also. Currently, we do not have information on injuries at this time,
SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pedestrian struck along S. Court Street in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Medics and police responded to the area of the Sheetz gas station along South Court Street in Circleville. A call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. about a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. First responders on the scene said the individual...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

