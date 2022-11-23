CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County deputy who was shot in the line of duty earlier this month has been moved from critical to stable. Sergeant Eric Kocheran was ambushed on November 17 outside of the county Sheriff’s office by a gunman. Kocheran was shot once in the chest, grazing his heart, collapsing his lung, and lodging a bullet in his liver. He was flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus in life-threatening condition and since undergone several surgeries.

ROSS COUNTY, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO