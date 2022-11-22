'It’s electrifying.' Don Bosco, Bergen Catholic presidents discuss their football rivalry

Bergen Catholic president Dr. Brian Mahoney and his counterpart at Don Bosco, Joe Azzolino, have developed an easy friendship.

“We have had some great conversations,” Azzolino said.

Wait, what? Don Bosco people friends with Bergen Catholic people? Sacrilege!

“We just have too much in common,” Mahoney said. “I think it’s important to realize that all our Catholic schools provide the environment for these young men to be successful and leaders in their fields.”

Said Azzolino: “I have great friends who that graduated from Bergen Catholic that I competed against when I went here. Of course, we want to beat them, absolutely, but there is no hate there.”

Come Friday night at 6 p.m., though, it will be the New Jersey high school football game of the year: No. 1 Don Bosco vs. No. 2 Bergen Catholic, at MetLife Stadium for the Non-Public A state title. And the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey rankings. And bragging rights ... at least for a few months, until they play again.

Will there be school on Monday?

I had a chance to chat with both Azzolino and Mahoney on Monday morning, a few days before the next game-to-end-all-games.

Both men said their schools were buzzing.

“There is an excitement in the hallways,” Azzolino said. “We all have more pep in our step. We have things to be thankful for and, come Friday, after we have stuffed our face, we will watch two incredible teams play.”

“It’s electrifying,” Mahoney said. “There is just so much school spirit right now and not just on campus, but throughout the brotherhood. There are alumni reaching out to one another getting ready.”

But let’s ask the question everyone really wants to know: Who is going to win? No wait, actually, the question on every student at Don Bosco and every student at Bergen’s mind is: After we win, will there be school on Monday?

“Oh come on,” Mahoney laughed. “That’s the cart before the horse. Certainly, if the team does well, we will find the best ways to celebrate. Our first thought is we want them to be healthy and play with sportsmanship and play well. Those are the key ingredients.”

For the uninitiated, there is a custom in which, magically, after a state championship in football, there is a sudden transportation issue or a boiler issue in the winning school that makes it impossible to have school the next day. It usually only takes a day for the problem to be fixed.

A sheer coincidence, of course.

“There will definitely be school on Monday,” Azzolino said. “I don’t know when that started, but you know we want to celebrate and what better way than to have school on Monday?”

Oh well, sorry about that, Don Bosco kids.

Sportsmanship in the stands

In the run-up to Friday’s game, both leaders will stress to their students the importance of good sportsmanship. It doesn’t take long in the conversation for both to bring up social media posts that are profane or attack the other side. They are not fans of those.

“I will address that on Tuesday,” Azzolino said. “We will tell them to cheer and have energy and be passionate for our team, because we will need it. We are playing a great, great team and both teams are different than when they played earlier this year.”

During his tenure, Mahoney has stressed that he feels all the North Jersey non-public schools should work together more. He said he’s been told stories of back when the two teams played on Thanksgiving, the squads attended mass together before going back to the locker room. He’d love to see that revived.

“I don’t think our students from either school see what happens at the end of the game and when the players shake hands or hug one another,” Mahoney said. “Yeah, they want to win and so much goes into it, but we have to remember sportsmanship.”

The Bosco-Bergen rivalry follows both men around whenever they travel to meet with alumni. Mahoney said it’s usually one of the "first five" questions he gets. Azzolino said, it comes up for him too, of course.

“It really doesn’t get any better than this, from a Bosco or Bergen perspective, who would you want to play?” Azzolino said.

On Friday, Mahoney will go for an early morning run, drink some coffee, and head to Bergen Catholic early with his wife Amy, who he says is his good luck charm.

Azzolino will wear his lucky shirt and attend the tailgate out in the MetLife Stadium parking lot.

How do they see the game going?

“Oh, it’s going to come down to the last possession, but I will go with the guys in maroon to come through,” Azzolino said.

“I think I agree with Joe … on the timing of the game,” laughed Mahoney. “It will be a close game, but we will have Bergen winning in the end.”

Only one can be correct. Let’s hope the friendship survives.