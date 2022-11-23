ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Hallmark's 'A Holiday Spectacular,' filmed in Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, debuts Sunday

By Heather Clark, Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 3 days ago

Hallmark's latest holiday movies are premiering this weekend, and residents of the Mid Hudson Valley may recognize some of the backdrops in one of them.

In January and February, Hallmark filmed "A Holiday Spectacular" around Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties , as well as parts of New York City.

Set in 1958, the film follows Philadelphia heiress Maggie as she attempts to live her out dream and dance in the "Radio City Christmas Spectacular," delaying her lavish wedding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aEuqM_0jLWn6Rd00

"A Holiday Spectacular" features the Radio City Rockettes and stars Gina Claire Mason as Maggie, as well as Derek Klena, Eve Plumb and award-winning actress Ann-Margret.

The production was one of the first major projects to come to the region in 2022, filming in Newburgh, Garrison, Kingston and Staatsburgh, as well as parts of New York City and, of course, Radio City Music Hall.

Entertainment: The Rockettes wanted a kickline that looks more like America. Could they do it?

Shop the pop-ups: A list of holiday markets, fairs in the Hudson Valley, NYC

Holidays 2022: Where to cut down a Christmas tree in the Hudson Valley

Locations in the Mid Hudson Valley that viewers may recognize include the Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston, a property in Garrison known as the Samuel Sloan estate, and the former Karpeles Manuscript Library in Newburgh, according to Laurent Rejto, director of the Hudson Valley Film Commission. The Eveready Diner in Hyde Park was also reportedly used, with residents at the time sharing photos of equipment outside the Route 9 restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eiw90_0jLWn6Rd00

And it's not just surroundings Hudson Valley locals may recognize. According to Rejto, the production "hired 65 local crew members and 250 local background actors."

The film premieres on The Hallmark Channel on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=286SqC_0jLWn6Rd00

Heather Clark cover food and dining for the Mid Hudson Valley for the Poughkeepsie Journal and Middletown Times Herald-Record. Contact her at hclark@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Hallmark's 'A Holiday Spectacular,' filmed in Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, debuts Sunday

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration

One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
RHINEBECK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner

Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Sick and Tired Poughkeepsie Dad Trying to Buy a Parking Spot at School

If you've ever experienced the nightmare of picking up and dropping kids off at school you can relate to this dad. Parents that have the daily task of bringing and picking up their kids from school every day often times experience something others might not be aware of. Depending on the Hudson Valley school your child goes to will depend on if you've ever experienced it or not with some parents calling it a "hellish nightmare"!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
riverjournalonline.com

Homegrown Singing Star Jessica Lynn Headlines Holiday Show

For the 7th year in a row, internationally acclaimed, Billboard-charting country music artist Jessica Lynn pulls out all the stops for her annual “A Very Merry Country Christmas” show on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill. With Brooklyn-born Jessica, whose family now resides...
PEEKSKILL, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Snowflake Festival in Kingston

The Snowflake Festival will take place on Friday, December 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Uptown Kingston’s Historic Stockade District. This year’s event will feature holiday-themed performances, exhibitions, entertainment and open stores offering treats and warm beverages. Explore Uptown’s charming, historic streets as they are decorated and filled with live entertainers including carolers, dancers, horsedrawn carriage rides, a fire-torch juggler, ice-sculpture carvings and much more.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie Route 9 Billboard Calls Out Big Chain Store

One Hudson Valley shopper has taken his battle with one chain store to a billboard outside the store on popular Route 9. Making the decision to go out and buy a new computer is no small decision these days. For a really good computer, you can wind up spending thousands of dollars to get one that will last you a long time. You save money for months and finally, when you have enough you head to your favorite electronic store and buy it. Imagine finding out after you bought it that the computer you purchased wasn't new at all.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Holiday in Saugerties December 4

A Holiday in the Village of Saugerties will be held on Sunday, December 4 starting at noon. The parade begins at 6 p.m. The festivities include a community tree-lighting, a deejay playing music, the great toy giveaway sponsored by Bob Siracusano, Santa and his elves, horsedrawn carriage rides, a craft and bake sale, open house in all the shops with goodies and activities throughout.
SAUGERTIES, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York

I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Jeter’s castle up for auction

GREENWOOD LAKE – Want to buy a castle in Orange County? Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter’s wants to sell his Tiedemann Castle on four acres of waterfront property on Greenwood Lake. According to Paramount Realty USA, the property will be put up for auction on December 15...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Buy Nothing Day November 26 in New Paltz

A Buy Nothing Day sale will take place on Saturday, November 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Paltz Friends Meetinghouse (Quakers), located at 8 North Manheim Boulevard in New Paltz. Shop for gently used, like-new items for your gift-giving needs, free of charge! Say “No” to shopping and “Yes” to recycling and sharing!
NEW PALTZ, NY
fox5ny.com

Exclusive tour of Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse listed for $26.5M

NEW YORK - Rosanna Scotto received an exclusive tour of the late Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse that's listed for $26.5 million. The six-story residence, located in the Upper East Side on E. 64th St., was built in 1897 and sprawls over 8,725 square feet, featuring an additional 700 square feet of outdoor space.
MANHATTAN, NY
Poughkeepsie Journal

Poughkeepsie Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

News, advertising and marketing for New York's mid-Hudson Valley including all of Dutchess County from the Poughkeepsie Journal

 http://poughkeepsiejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy