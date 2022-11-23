Read full article on original website
American Towing Receives 5-Star-Ratings For Service in Scranton, PA
Google reviewers have given PA-based American Towing a five-star rating across hundreds of glowing reviews for the quality of its roadside towing services. Pennsylvania-based roadside assistance company, American Towing, now has a five-star rating after receiving more than 300 glowing reviews on its Google Business Profile giving it the top score. The business, which offers local and long-distance towing in Lackawanna County, won the award after rolling out its towing service in Dickson City, Scranton, Dunmore, and other cities nearby.
Premier Granite in Pen Argyl, Barking Lot property in Sciota have new owners
PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Premier Granite and Marble of Pen Argyl and the property that houses the Barking Lot in Sciota, Monroe County, have new owners. Mike and Stephanie Bartleson of Williams Township acquired Premier Granite and Marble from John Hunt, according to a statement by Lehigh Financial Group. Hunt founded the 735 W. Pennsylvania Ave. business in 2002. He is moving to Utah.
Trolley museum holds holiday events in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Now that the Electric City Trolley Museum is back open, a very special elf made an appearance for the first-holiday event and trolley run of the season. On Friday, adults and children were able to ride the trolley with the ‘Elf on a Shelf,’...
Pa. counties are using decades-old assessments for property taxes. It’s inequitable. | Opinion
One of the most significant sources of revenue for public schools and local governments in Pennsylvania is property taxes. As homeowners across the Commonwealth know, property tax bills greatly affect the budgets of many households, from middle-class families to single parents to older adults on fixed incomes. Despite the huge...
Carbon County farm helps revive Pa. Capitol holiday tradition after COVID interruption
In another sign that COVID-19 is moving into the rear-view, there will be an in-person Christmas tree-lighting ceremony in the Pennsylvania Capitol Rotunda this year. The tradition that marks the official start of the holiday season in the Capitol Complex was interrupted over the past two years due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. In fact, in 2020, there wasn’t even a tree placed inside the Rotunda to avoid groups of people gathering inside the building at a time when cases of the coronavirus were surging.
Coats for Kids drive held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — One group in Scranton is doing its part to keep children warm this winter. The non-profit organization Knights of Columbus sponsored a Coats for Kids drive at St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen on Friday. People could stop in from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to grab...
Pennsylvania North Shore Railroad now serving new propane terminal
The Pennsylvania North Shore Railroad is now serving a new 240,000-gallon propane terminal in Northumberland, Pa., which opened on Nov. 22. The North Shore Railroad is a short line interchanging with Canadian Pacific and Norfolk Southern. The railroad opened for business in 1984, and operates a former Conrail branch line. It is 49.8 miles long. The North Shore infrastructure is owned by SEDA-COG JRA.
Plains Lions Club hosts Santa parade
Plenty of Santa sightings this time of year, including at a popular parade in Plains Township this Saturday. Hundreds joined him both during and after the parade. Parade participants marched and rode along the more than one-mile parade route in front of jolly old Saint Nick himself; all in the spirit of giving back to […]
Tamaqua hair salon celebrates 20 years
Mary Burrell is celebrating 20 years of making people look their best from her salon, Mary’s Hair Designs in Tamaqua. “I just like the people. You get to know them over the years. It’s almost like they are all part of the family,” said Burrell, of Lansford.
Truancy Court Beginning in Northumberland County Dec. 1
SUNBURY – Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor says he’s been ‘appalled’ at the truancy rate in the county. He says this has been a growing issue for a decade, kids missing school without an excuse. The soon to be retired judge spearheaded an effort to...
Students to the rescue at short-staffed grocery stores
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — As families scramble to Redners in Shenandoah to get the last items on their Thanksgiving grocery lists, students from both Schuylkill Technology Center campuses are volunteering to help employees and customers during one of the busiest food shopping days of the year. "We're here to...
Volunteers serving free Thanksgiving meal in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Ken Hess knows what he's thankful for this holiday. He's a volunteer for a free Thanksgiving meal at the Eagle Hose Company in Dickson City, a meal he once was served by other volunteers. "A couple years ago, I was kind of down on my...
No charges to be filed in Thanksgiving Day blast
SUGAR NOTCH — Hanover Township police on Friday confirmed an explosion heard across the Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving morning happened
Chief: Tannerite focus of explosion probe
HANOVER TWP. — Like many of us, Hanover Township Police Chief David Lewis heard the blast which startled residents across the Wyoming Va
Annual ‘Run For The Diamonds’ Race kicks off
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An over 100-year-old Thanksgiving tradition carried on in Columbia County Thursday. The Annual Berwick Run for the Diamonds Race, which started in 1908, attracts runners from all over Pennsylvania and even surrounding states. Participants as young as 9 and as old as 80 crowded into Berwick, all hoping to win […]
See 'The Nutcracker' for free in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Christmas came a little early for those who love theatre. All performances of 'The Nutcracker' at the Ballet Theatre of Scranton are free!. The dance company says it is a gift to the community. Theatre at North held the first two performances Friday. If you didn't...
Studio Two band will perform at Scranton Cultural Center
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple will present Studio Two: The Early Beatles Tribute at 8 p.m. Jan. 20 in Shopland Hall. Hailed as ‘New England’s Best Beatles Tribute Band’ by “The Boston Globe,” Beatles tribute band, Studio Two, continues its tour in celebration of The Beatles coming to America.
People gather for 23rd Annual ‘Turkey Bowl’
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local friends and family got together at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre for their 23rd Annual Turkey Bowl. The men played a friendly game of tag football with new and old faces. Carlo Mercadante and his brothers began the tradition when he was just 15 and continue to introduce it to […]
Views of the Valley: Being a force for good
I am in the process of reading a book entitled: Forces for Good: The Six Practices of High-Impact Nonprofits. The authors of this book examined 12 high-impact nonprofits in search of an answer to “What makes great nonprofits great?”. As I reflect on the collaborations that Saint Francis of...
Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite
SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
