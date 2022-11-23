In another sign that COVID-19 is moving into the rear-view, there will be an in-person Christmas tree-lighting ceremony in the Pennsylvania Capitol Rotunda this year. The tradition that marks the official start of the holiday season in the Capitol Complex was interrupted over the past two years due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. In fact, in 2020, there wasn’t even a tree placed inside the Rotunda to avoid groups of people gathering inside the building at a time when cases of the coronavirus were surging.

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO