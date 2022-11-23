ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The $92 Million Jackpot

A ticket purchased in Kansas matched all five white numbers and the red Powerball, which will reset the next drawing to $20 million ($10.2 million cash value) for Monday's drawing. Results from Saturday's Powerball game are listed below:. NUMBERS: 7-28-62-63-64 POWERBALL: 10. POWER PLAY: 3x. The Powerball jackpot reset to...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
Narcity

Lotto Max Winner From BC Was 'Most Excited' To Tell His Girlfriend After He Won Big

This Lotto Max winner in B.C. was ecstatic to share some exciting news with his girlfriend after finding out he'd won a huge amount of money from his winning Lotto Max ticket. Hien Vo bought his lucky ticket from the Real Canadian Superstore on 104 Avenue in Surrey, B.C., for the October 21 Lotto Max draw.
Narcity

A 93-Year-Old Ontario Lotto Max Winner Found Out He Was Rich After His Son Broke The News

Lotto Max winner Thomas Gibson is living and breathing proof that patience pays off after winning $1 million in the September 27, 2022 draw at 93 years old. The Richmond Hill resident and regular lottery player since "the Wintario day" recalled the moment he found out he was a millionaire while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
Simplemost

$100K Lottery Winner Won Another $300K The Same Day

They say lightning never strikes the same place twice. But apparently, the lottery does. A 70-year-old Delaware woman had a really lucky day on October 20 when she visited Lottery Headquarters to cash in one lottery ticket that she had purchased a week previously, then used that money to buy another ticket for an even bigger win.
DELAWARE STATE
fanthatracks.com

Strategies for Winning Progressive Slot Jackpots

Before we dive in to the strategies we must know what progressive slots jackpots are and how they work. As from the name progressive you can already understand its mean moving. Basically when a player plays a progressive jackpot and fails to win his amount is added to the total winnings. This makes the progressive jackpots limitless. In many casinos there are slot machines and video poker that offers progressive slot jackpots tempting players to try again and again hence increasing the total winnings of the game. Progressive jackpots was first introduced in 1986 and the first slot machine was the famous Megabucks which was developed by IGT.
The Independent

Powerball jackpot hits whopping $1.9 billion after 40th drawing with no winner of top prize

The Powerball jackpot hit a massive new record of $1.9bn after yet another drawing where no one won the top prize.On Saturday, the lottery drawing yielded the numbers 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball 20. The next drawing is slated for Monday.pic.twitter.com/ULMt9zDcrE— California Lottery (@calottery) November 6, 2022Powerball said having no winners on Saturday would “tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner,” per CNN. As of Saturday’s drawing, there have been 40 drawings since the jackpot was previously won in Pennsylvania on 3 August.The repetitive drawings are likely due to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

