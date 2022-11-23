Read full article on original website
Kenneth Mixon
3d ago
now that's money well spent he got over 3 million off of $20 the hustle don't get no better than that
Reply
10
ThaGReaT TaNK
3d ago
That's Beyond Awesome Keeps 3 Million an all the Taxes have been taking care of!!
Reply
13
India1861
1d ago
Congrats to him. I buy those as well. One time I won $1,000 with a $20 scratch off it’s been a while I haven’t played.
Reply
2
Related
Florida Man Claims $5,000,000 On Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off From RaceTrac
A Florida man’s pit stop at a RacTrac location resulted in him picking the right ticket and landing a $5,000,000 jackpot win on a lottery scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery announces that Jerry Norasing, 37, of Orlando, claimed a $5 million top prize from the
Four Florida Lottery Players Announced This Week With $10 Million In Combined Wins
The Florida Lottery announced four lucky players this week, with combined winnings of $10,000,000! On Monday, the lottery announced that Ryan Sodek, 51, of Starke, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are a big fan of pizza and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
floridavacationers.com
19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!
Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
Black Friday shoppers line up in search of big deals in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers were out early at their favorite stores hoping to find big shopping deals on Black Friday. Despite inflation, experts predict shoppers will spend big this year. Channel 9 was invited into Orlando Premium Outlets to get an inside look at crowds lining up to shop.
$1 lottery ticket bought in North Carolina turns into $1.8M win in Thanksgiving Day drawing
Someone had a lot more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving... about $1.8 million more.
proclaimerscv.com
Florida EBT Benefits for December 2022- And Where to Find SNAP Discounts are Listed in Schedule For Food Stamps
SNAP helps and supports people or residents of low-income, unemployed, seniors with disabilities, and those who are living in fixed-income and low-income families. The Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS) of the Florida Department of Children and Families is in charge of identifying SNAP eligibility and distributing funds to Florida SNAP accounts on a regular monthly basis.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man wins $5 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are looking even brighter for one Florida man who won $5 million on a lucky scratch-off ticket!. Jerry Norasing, 37, of Orlando, won the $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum...
Food Stamps Schedule: Florida EBT Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP Discounts
SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other low-income households. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic...
Florida man wins $2 million jackpot after playing draw game at Publix
A Florida man won a $2 million jackpot after he played a draw game at a Publix store, the Florida Lottery announced.
Florida Man Strikes Gold With $5,000,000 Win On Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Jerry Norasing, 37, of Orlando, claimed a $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.00. Norasing purchased his
Kentucky Woman Wins $75K After Winning $1K On Lottery Scratch-Off
A Kentucky woman celebrated a $75,000 lottery scratch-off win after winning $1,000 on the same day. According to the Floyd County Chronicle (FCC), Samantha Elam of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, purchased a scratch-off ticket at Fast Lane Tobacco on Glynview Plaza on November 11th and won $1,000.
themeparktourist.com
Do You Know MCO? 6 Stories, Secrets, and Surprises From The Orlando International Airport
Orlando International Airport. For most theme park fans, it's the literal gateway to the Magic Kingdom; a waypoint to EPCOT; the official start of a Disney Cruise; a stopover en route to Universal Orlando... and at the end of a trip, the depressing portal back to reality. If you're reading this, you've probably passed through the Orlando International Airport yourself! But how much do you really know about "MCO" and how it connects to Disney World literally and metaphorically?
WESH
Experts: Orlando home prices plateau, rent slowly decreases
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The housing market is beginning to cool down. That's what analysts at agencies like Zillow are saying after looking at the numbers from October. But Florida's market, as per usual, is different from the rest. And Florida's housing market has been hot for a while...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Central Florida residents get ready for Black Friday shopping this year
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s almost time before we see just how many people will camp out and line up for the deals on Black Friday. Parking spots were empty at a parking lot for an Orlando shopping center on Thanksgiving Day. When Channel 9 spoke to some shoppers...
Florida man wins $1 million from ticket he got at Winn Dixie
The Florida Lottery announced Monday that a man won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he got from a Winn Dixie.
WSVN-TV
RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys
(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
The Best Places in Florida to Experience the Christmas Spirit, According to Southern Living
Some might think that Florida is not the place you want to be at Christmastime. After all, you likely won't see any snow. And temperatures may feel slightly cool, but not cold. But that doesn't mean that Florida does not know how to celebrate Christmas or create the atmosphere that makes Christmas special.
Comments / 8