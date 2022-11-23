Read full article on original website
Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Championship Saturday
As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings The regular season is over and now the 2022 football season moves to Championship Saturday to sort out the conference titles before moving onto College Football Playoff ...
Scott-Grayson, Coulibaly Lead Charge in Tigers' Emotional Victory
Honesty Scott-Grayson and Aicha Coulibaly lead the Tigers to a gutsy, emotional victory in Las Vegas
First Half Analysis: Notre Dame Trails USC 17-7
First half analysis of the Notre Dame vs USC game, which the Trojans lead 17-7
Cadillac Williams 'thankful' for stint as interim Auburn coach
Cadillac Williams said he was "thankful and honored" to serve as Auburn's interim coach despite his uncertain future.
Ryan Day Believes Ohio State Would Be “Dangerous” If It Can Sneak Into Playoff
"It obviously got out of control down the stretch, but it wasn't like we were outmatched in terms of overall play."
Cascade Christian tops Kennedy, wins 3A Oregon football championship
The Cascade Christian Challengers defeated the Kennedy Trojans 41-6 on Saturday at Cottage Grove High School to win the Class 3A Oregon high school football state championship.
Virginia Volleyball Falls at North Carolina in Season Finale
The Cavaliers finish the 2022 season with a 12-17 overall record and a 4-14 mark in ACC play
Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda Etches Name in ACC Record Books Again
Pitt Panthers running back Israel Abanikanda continues to cement himself as one of the conference's best rushers of the last decade.
